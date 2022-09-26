Read full article on original website
Doc's Sports Service
Kansas City Royals vs Detroit Tigers Prediction, 9/28/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Kansas City (+100) Detroit (-120) Comerica Park is the location where the Detroit Tigers (60-92) will play the Kansas City Royals (63-90) on Wednesday. The moneyline on this matchup has Kansas City at +100 while Detroit is sitting at -120. The over/under is 7.5. The pitchers who are expected to start will be Daniel Lynch and Matt Manning.
Doc's Sports Service
Rayo Vallecano vs Elche Prediction, 10/2/2022 La Liga Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Location: Estadio del Rayo Vallecano in Madrid, Spain. Odds/Point Spread: Rayo Vallecano (-113) Elche (+340) The Green-Striped Ones (0-1-5) are on their way to Estadio del Rayo Vallecano on Sunday where they will try to beat the Red Sashes (2-1-3). Rayo Vallecano opens at -113 and Elche are priced +340. The total has been set at 2.75. The goaltenders protecting the net are Stole Dimitrievski Rayo Vallecano and Edgar Badia Elche.
Doc's Sports Service
Werder Bremen vs Monchengladbach Prediction, 10/1/2022 Bundesliga Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Werder Bremen (+155) Monchengladbach (+152) The Foals (3-3-1) are traveling to Weserstadion on Saturday where they will meet the Green-Whites (2-3-2). The Green-Whites are priced at +155 while Monchengladbach are at +152. The total comes in at 2.5. The goalies protecting the net will be Jiri Pavlenka for Werder Bremen and Yann Sommer for Monchengladbach.
Doc's Sports Service
Sassuolo vs Salernitana Prediction, 10/2/2022 Serie A Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Location: Stadio Città del Tricolore in Reggio Emilia, Italy. Odds/Point Spread: Sassuolo (+103) Salernitana (+275) The Garnets (1-4-2) are hitting the road to Stadio Città del Tricolore on Sunday where they will go up against the Black and Greens (2-3-2). Sassuolo are priced at +103 while Salernitana are at +275. The over/under is 2.75. The goalkeepers who are expected to start are Andrea Consigli for Sassuolo and Luigi Sepe for Salernitana.
ESPN
Team USA routs Canada to reach FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup gold-medal game
SYDNEY -- Team USA wasn't pleased with how it played at times in its 33-point win Thursday over a gritty Serbia squad in the 2022 FIBA World Cup quarterfinals, no matter the final score. But in Friday's semifinal, the Americans didn't leave any ambiguity about how strong they're looking in...
Doc's Sports Service
Angers vs Marseille Prediction, 10/2/2022 Ligue 1 Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Angers (+315) Marseille (-122) Angers (2-2-4) will try to beat Marseille (6-2-0) at Stade Raymond Kopa on Sunday. The Black and Whites are priced at +315 while the Olympians are at -122. The over/under is set at 2.75. The goalies protecting the net are Paul Bernardoni for Angers and Pau Lopez for Marseille.
Doc's Sports Service
Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction, 10/1/2022 Bundesliga Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Bayern Munich (+550) Bayer Leverkusen (-275) Bayern Munich (3-3-1) will try to beat Bayer Leverkusen (1-2-4) at Allianz Arena on Saturday. Bayern Munich are priced at +550 and Bayer Leverkusen are at -275. The over/under has been set at 2.5. The men protecting the net will be Manuel Neuer for Bayern Munich and Lukas Hradecky for Bayer Leverkusen.
UEFA・
Doc's Sports Service
Cleveland Browns vs Atlanta Falcons Prediction, 10/2/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 4
Odds/Point Spread: Falcons (+3) The Cleveland Browns (2-1) are headed to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday where they will attempt to beat the Atlanta Falcons (1-2). Atlanta opens this matchup as 3-point underdogs from Vegas oddsmakers. The total has been set at 45. The Cleveland Browns come into this matchup with...
Doc's Sports Service
Athletic Bilbao vs Almeria Prediction, 10/2/2022 La Liga Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Athletic Bilbao (-220) Almeria (+670) The Rojiblancos (1-1-4) are headed to San Mamés on Sunday where they will attempt to beat the Lions (4-1-1). The Lions open at -220 and Almeria are priced +670. The over/under is 2.75. The expected starting goaltenders are Unai Simon Athletic Bilbao and Fernando Almeria.
Doc's Sports Service
Minnesota Vikings vs New Orleans Saints Prediction, 10/2/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 4
Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. Odds/Point Spread: Saints (-1.5) The Minnesota Vikings (2-1) are traveling to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday where they will play the New Orleans Saints (1-2). Minnesota opens this game as 1.5-point dogs. The over/under is 46.5. The Minnesota Vikings head into this matchup...
Doc's Sports Service
Leicester City vs Nottingham Forest Prediction, 10/1/2022 EPL Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Location: King Power Stadium in Leicester, England. Odds/Point Spread: Leicester City (-116) Nottingham (+320) King Power Stadium is the location where Nottingham Forest (1-1-5) will compete against Leicester City (0-1-6) on Saturday. Leicester City are priced at -116 while The Tricky Trees are at +320. The total has been set at 2.5. The expected starting goalies will be Danny Ward for Leicester City and Dean Henderson for Nottingham Forest.
Doc's Sports Service
Leeds United vs Aston Villa Prediction, 10/1/2022 EPL Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Leeds United (+160) Aston Villa (+168) The Villains (2-1-4) are en route to Elland Road on Saturday where they will take on the Whites (2-2-2). Leeds United are priced at +160 and Aston Villa are at +168. The total has been set at 2.5. The starting goalkeepers will be Illan Meslier for Leeds United and Emiliano Martinez for Aston Villa.
Doc's Sports Service
Inter Milan vs AS Roma Prediction, 10/2/2022 Serie A Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Inter Milan (-103) AS Roma (+275) Inter Milan (4-0-3) will go up against AS Roma (4-1-2) at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Sunday. AS Roma are at at +275 while Inter Milan are at -103. The total has been set at 2.75. The expected starting goalies are Samir Handanovic for Inter Milan and Rui Patricio for AS Roma.
UEFA・
Doc's Sports Service
Philadelphia Phillies vs Chicago Cubs Prediction, 9/28/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Philadelphia (-230) Chicago (+195) The Chicago Cubs (67-86) will play the Philadelphia Phillies (83-69) at Wrigley Field on Wednesday. The moneyline on this game has the Phillies at -230 and the Cubs are coming in at +195. The over/under is 8. The starting pitchers will be Aaron Nola and Hayden Wesneski.
Doc's Sports Service
New York Yankees vs Toronto Blue Jays Prediction, 9/28/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: New York (-130) Toronto (+110) Rogers Centre is the location where the Toronto Blue Jays (87-67) will try to defeat the New York Yankees (94-59) on Wednesday. The line on this contest has the Yankees at -130 and the Blue Jays are priced at +110. The total is 7.5. The men taking the mound will be Gerrit Cole and Mitch White.
Doc's Sports Service
NC Dinos vs LG Twins Prediction, 9/30/2022 KBO Pick, Tips and Odds
Location: Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul, South Korea. Ji Hwan Oh and the LG Twins (82-49, 2nd in KBO) play the NC Dinos (61-70, 6th in KBO) at Jamsil Baseball Stadium on Friday, September 30, 2022. As a squad, the NC Dinos are compiling 4.6 runs per game, which has...
ESPN
Leagues Cup with MLS can help Liga MX become 'top-five' league in world - Mikel Arriola
Liga MX president Mikel Arriola believes that Mexico's first division can become a top-five league in the world through participation in the Leagues Cup with MLS. "We are evolving in terms of size," said Arriola during the World Football Summit. "I don't see why not with MLS, we are going to be in the top 10 or the top five of the leagues in the world."
MLS・
Doc's Sports Service
Tampa Bay Rays vs Cleveland Guardians Prediction, 9/29/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Tampa Bay (-115) Cleveland (-105) The Cleveland Guardians (86-68) will play the Tampa Bay Rays (85-69) at Progressive Field on Thursday. The moneyline on this contest has the Rays at -115 while the Guardians are sitting at -105. The over/under has been set at 7.5. The pitchers who are expected to start will be Jeffrey Springs and Cal Quantrill.
Doc's Sports Service
Arizona Diamondbacks vs Houston Astros Prediction, 9/28/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Arizona (+185) Houston (-215) Minute Maid Park is the location where the Houston Astros (101-53) will attempt to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks (71-83) on Wednesday. The line on this contest has Arizona at +185 and Houston is priced at -215. The total is set at 6.5. The expected starting pitchers are Zac Gallen and Justin Verlander.
Doc's Sports Service
Miami Marlins vs Milwaukee Brewers Prediction, 9/30/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Miami (+130) Milwaukee (-150) The Milwaukee Brewers (83-72) will compete against the Miami Marlins (64-91) at American Family Field on Friday. The odds on this game have Miami at +130 while Milwaukee is coming in at -150. The over/under has been set at 0. The pitchers taking the mound are Sandy Alcantara and Corbin Burnes.
