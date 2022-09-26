Read full article on original website
Doc's Sports Service
Rayo Vallecano vs Elche Prediction, 10/2/2022 La Liga Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Location: Estadio del Rayo Vallecano in Madrid, Spain. Odds/Point Spread: Rayo Vallecano (-113) Elche (+340) The Green-Striped Ones (0-1-5) are on their way to Estadio del Rayo Vallecano on Sunday where they will try to beat the Red Sashes (2-1-3). Rayo Vallecano opens at -113 and Elche are priced +340. The total has been set at 2.75. The goaltenders protecting the net are Stole Dimitrievski Rayo Vallecano and Edgar Badia Elche.
Doc's Sports Service
Werder Bremen vs Monchengladbach Prediction, 10/1/2022 Bundesliga Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Werder Bremen (+155) Monchengladbach (+152) The Foals (3-3-1) are traveling to Weserstadion on Saturday where they will meet the Green-Whites (2-3-2). The Green-Whites are priced at +155 while Monchengladbach are at +152. The total comes in at 2.5. The goalies protecting the net will be Jiri Pavlenka for Werder Bremen and Yann Sommer for Monchengladbach.
Doc's Sports Service
Lorient vs Lille Prediction, 10/2/2022 Ligue 1 Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Lorient (+195) Lille (+130) The Dogues (4-1-3) are en route to Stade du Moustoir on Sunday where they will meet the Merlucciidaes (6-1-1). Lorient are priced at +195 while Lille OSC are at +130. The over/under is set at 2.5. The starting goaltenders are Yvon Mvogo for Lorient and Leo Jardim for Lille.
Doc's Sports Service
Sassuolo vs Salernitana Prediction, 10/2/2022 Serie A Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Location: Stadio Città del Tricolore in Reggio Emilia, Italy. Odds/Point Spread: Sassuolo (+103) Salernitana (+275) The Garnets (1-4-2) are hitting the road to Stadio Città del Tricolore on Sunday where they will go up against the Black and Greens (2-3-2). Sassuolo are priced at +103 while Salernitana are at +275. The over/under is 2.75. The goalkeepers who are expected to start are Andrea Consigli for Sassuolo and Luigi Sepe for Salernitana.
Doc's Sports Service
Fulham vs Newcastle United Prediction, 10/1/2022 EPL Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Fulham (+215) Newcastle United (+133) Craven Cottage is the site where Newcastle United (1-5-1) will try to beat Fulham (3-2-2) on Saturday. The Cottagers are priced at +215 while Newcastle United are at +133. The total comes in at 2.75. The goaltenders who are expected to start will be Bernd Leno for Fulham and Nick Pope for Newcastle United.
Doc's Sports Service
Hellas Verona vs Udinese Prediction, 10/2/2022 Serie A Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Location: Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi in Verona, Italy. Odds/Point Spread: Hellas Verona (+190) Udinese (+150) The White and Blacks (5-1-1) are headed to Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi on Sunday where they will try to defeat the Yellow and Blues (1-2-4). The White and Blacks are at at +150 while Hellas Verona are priced at +190. The over/under is 2.75. The men protecting the net will be Lorenzo Montipo for Hellas Verona and Marco Silvestri for Udinese.
Doc's Sports Service
Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction, 10/1/2022 Bundesliga Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Bayern Munich (+550) Bayer Leverkusen (-275) Bayern Munich (3-3-1) will try to beat Bayer Leverkusen (1-2-4) at Allianz Arena on Saturday. Bayern Munich are priced at +550 and Bayer Leverkusen are at -275. The over/under has been set at 2.5. The men protecting the net will be Manuel Neuer for Bayern Munich and Lukas Hradecky for Bayer Leverkusen.
Doc's Sports Service
VfL Wolfsburg vs VfB Stuttgart Prediction, 10/1/2022 Bundesliga Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: VfL Wolfsburg (+212) VfB Stuttgart (+120) Volkswagen Arena is where VfB Stuttgart (0-5-2) will take on VfL Wolfsburg (1-2-4) on Saturday. VfL Wolfsburg are priced at +212 while VfB Stuttgart are at +120. The over/under is set at 2.5. The goaltenders protecting the net are Koen Casteels for VfL Wolfsburg and Florian Muller for VfB Stuttgart.
Doc's Sports Service
Southampton vs Everton Prediction, 10/1/2022 EPL Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Location: St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England. Odds/Point Spread: Southampton (+118) Everton (+245) The Toffees (1-4-2) are en route to St. Mary's Stadium on Saturday where they will try to beat the Saints (2-1-4). The Saints are priced at +118 while Everton are at +245. The total has been set at 2.75. The goalkeepers who are expected to start will be Gavin Bazunu for Southampton and Asmir Begovic for Everton.
Doc's Sports Service
Arsenal vs Tottenham Prediction, 10/1/2022 EPL Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Arsenal (+112) Tottenham (+250) The Spurs (5-2-0) are traveling to Emirates Stadium on Saturday where they will take on the Gunners (6-0-1). The Gunners open at +112 while Tottenham are at +250. The over/under has been set at 2.5. The men protecting the net will be Aaron Ramsdale for Arsenal and Hugo Lloris for Tottenham.
Doc's Sports Service
NC Dinos vs Samsung Lions Prediction, 9/29/2022 KBO Pick, Tips and Odds
Location: Daegu Samsung Lions Park in Daegu, South Korea. Daegu Samsung Lions Park is the site where Jose Pirela and the Samsung Lions (60-73, 8th in KBO) will play the NC Dinos (61-70, 6th in KBO) on Thursday, September 29, 2022. NC is slugging .378 and have struck out 910...
Doc's Sports Service
KT Wiz vs LG Twins Prediction, 9/29/2022 KBO Pick, Tips and Odds
Location: Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul, South Korea. ByungHo Park and the KT Wiz (75-59, 4th in KBO) go to Jamsil Baseball Stadium on Thursday, September 29, 2022, where they'll meet the LG Twins (82-49, 2nd in KBO). KT is slugging .371 and have been called out on strikes 1,113...
Doc's Sports Service
Boston Red Sox vs Toronto Blue Jays Prediction, 9/30/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Boston (+180) Toronto (-210) The Boston Red Sox (74-81) are headed to Rogers Centre on Friday where they will meet the Toronto Blue Jays (87-69). The odds on this game have Boston at +180 while Toronto is at -210. The total is set at 8.5. The pitchers taking the mound are Nick Pivetta and Alek Manoah.
Doc's Sports Service
Oakland Athletics vs Los Angeles Angels Prediction, 9/28/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Oakland (+180) Los Angeles (-210) The Los Angeles Angels (67-86) will try to beat the Oakland Athletics (56-97) at Angel Stadium on Wednesday. The odds on this game have the Athletics at +180 and the Angels are sitting at -210. The total is 7.5. The expected starting pitchers will be Adrian Martinez and Michael Lorenzen.
Doc's Sports Service
New York Mets vs Atlanta Braves Prediction, 9/30/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: New York (-115) Atlanta (-105) Truist Park is the location where the Atlanta Braves (97-59) will try to defeat the New York Mets (98-58) on Friday. The odds on this game have New York at -115 while Atlanta is priced at -105. The total comes in at 6.5. The expected starting pitchers will be Jacob deGrom and Max Fried.
Doc's Sports Service
Cincinnati Reds vs Chicago Cubs Prediction, 9/30/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
The Cincinnati Reds (60-96) are traveling to Wrigley Field on Friday where they will compete against the Chicago Cubs (69-86). The pitchers taking the mound will be Graham Ashcraft and Wade Miley. The Reds have accounted for 227 doubles as a squad and have knocked 154 balls out of the...
Doc's Sports Service
Tampa Bay Rays vs Cleveland Guardians Prediction, 9/29/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Tampa Bay (-115) Cleveland (-105) The Cleveland Guardians (86-68) will play the Tampa Bay Rays (85-69) at Progressive Field on Thursday. The moneyline on this contest has the Rays at -115 while the Guardians are sitting at -105. The over/under has been set at 7.5. The pitchers who are expected to start will be Jeffrey Springs and Cal Quantrill.
Doc's Sports Service
Kansas City Royals vs Detroit Tigers Prediction, 9/29/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Kansas City (+100) Detroit (-120) The Kansas City Royals (63-91) are en route to Comerica Park on Thursday where they will attempt to beat the Detroit Tigers (61-92). The moneyline on this contest has the Royals at +100 while the Tigers are priced at -120. The total is set at 7.5. The pitchers taking the mound are Jon Heasley and Eduardo Rodriguez.
Doc's Sports Service
Pittsburgh Pirates vs St. Louis Cardinals Prediction, 9/30/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Pittsburgh (+180) St. Louis (-210) The St. Louis Cardinals (90-66) will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (59-97) at Busch Stadium on Friday. The odds on this game have Pittsburgh at +180 while St. Louis is opening at -210. The total has been set at 7. The pitchers who are expected to start will be Johan Oviedo and Jack Flaherty.
Doc's Sports Service
Doc's Sports Weekly Newsletter with Free Picks from Expert Handicappers - September 28-October 4 2022
- Doc’s Sports, SPS With 7-Unit NFL Plays Sunday!. - DOC’S SPORTS FOOTBALL 3-FOR-1 SPECIALS – CLICK HERE. - Doc’s Sports NHL 3-for-1 Specials – CLICK HERE. Allen Eastman – 5-Unit College Football Play (CLICK HERE) Raphael Esparza – 7-Unit Soccer Play (CLICK HERE)...
