Los Angeles, CA

Doc's Sports Service

Rayo Vallecano vs Elche Prediction, 10/2/2022 La Liga Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds

Location: Estadio del Rayo Vallecano in Madrid, Spain. Odds/Point Spread: Rayo Vallecano (-113) Elche (+340) The Green-Striped Ones (0-1-5) are on their way to Estadio del Rayo Vallecano on Sunday where they will try to beat the Red Sashes (2-1-3). Rayo Vallecano opens at -113 and Elche are priced +340. The total has been set at 2.75. The goaltenders protecting the net are Stole Dimitrievski Rayo Vallecano and Edgar Badia Elche.
SOCCER
Doc's Sports Service

Sassuolo vs Salernitana Prediction, 10/2/2022 Serie A Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds

Location: Stadio Città del Tricolore in Reggio Emilia, Italy. Odds/Point Spread: Sassuolo (+103) Salernitana (+275) The Garnets (1-4-2) are hitting the road to Stadio Città del Tricolore on Sunday where they will go up against the Black and Greens (2-3-2). Sassuolo are priced at +103 while Salernitana are at +275. The over/under is 2.75. The goalkeepers who are expected to start are Andrea Consigli for Sassuolo and Luigi Sepe for Salernitana.
SOCCER
Doc's Sports Service

Fulham vs Newcastle United Prediction, 10/1/2022 EPL Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Fulham (+215) Newcastle United (+133) Craven Cottage is the site where Newcastle United (1-5-1) will try to beat Fulham (3-2-2) on Saturday. The Cottagers are priced at +215 while Newcastle United are at +133. The total comes in at 2.75. The goaltenders who are expected to start will be Bernd Leno for Fulham and Nick Pope for Newcastle United.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Doc's Sports Service

Ajaccio vs Clermont Foot Prediction, 10/2/2022 Ligue 1 Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Ajaccio (+116) Clermont Foot (+265) The Lancers (3-1-4) are traveling to Stade François Coty on Sunday where they will take on the Bears (1-1-6). The Lancers are at at +265 while the Bears are priced at +116. The betting total comes in at 2.75. The goaltenders protecting the net are Benjamin Leroy for Ajaccio and Mory Diaw for Clermont Foot.
SOCCER
Doc's Sports Service

Athletic Bilbao vs Almeria Prediction, 10/2/2022 La Liga Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Athletic Bilbao (-220) Almeria (+670) The Rojiblancos (1-1-4) are headed to San Mamés on Sunday where they will attempt to beat the Lions (4-1-1). The Lions open at -220 and Almeria are priced +670. The over/under is 2.75. The expected starting goaltenders are Unai Simon Athletic Bilbao and Fernando Almeria.
SOCCER
Doc's Sports Service

Leicester City vs Nottingham Forest Prediction, 10/1/2022 EPL Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds

Location: King Power Stadium in Leicester, England. Odds/Point Spread: Leicester City (-116) Nottingham (+320) King Power Stadium is the location where Nottingham Forest (1-1-5) will compete against Leicester City (0-1-6) on Saturday. Leicester City are priced at -116 while The Tricky Trees are at +320. The total has been set at 2.5. The expected starting goalies will be Danny Ward for Leicester City and Dean Henderson for Nottingham Forest.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Doc's Sports Service

Inter Milan vs AS Roma Prediction, 10/2/2022 Serie A Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Inter Milan (-103) AS Roma (+275) Inter Milan (4-0-3) will go up against AS Roma (4-1-2) at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Sunday. AS Roma are at at +275 while Inter Milan are at -103. The total has been set at 2.75. The expected starting goalies are Samir Handanovic for Inter Milan and Rui Patricio for AS Roma.
UEFA
Doc's Sports Service

NC Dinos vs Samsung Lions Prediction, 9/29/2022 KBO Pick, Tips and Odds

Location: Daegu Samsung Lions Park in Daegu, South Korea. Daegu Samsung Lions Park is the site where Jose Pirela and the Samsung Lions (60-73, 8th in KBO) will play the NC Dinos (61-70, 6th in KBO) on Thursday, September 29, 2022. NC is slugging .378 and have struck out 910...
SPORTS
Doc's Sports Service

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Houston Astros Prediction, 9/28/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Arizona (+185) Houston (-215) Minute Maid Park is the location where the Houston Astros (101-53) will attempt to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks (71-83) on Wednesday. The line on this contest has Arizona at +185 and Houston is priced at -215. The total is set at 6.5. The expected starting pitchers are Zac Gallen and Justin Verlander.
HOUSTON, TX
ESPN

Leagues Cup with MLS can help Liga MX become 'top-five' league in world - Mikel Arriola

Liga MX president Mikel Arriola believes that Mexico's first division can become a top-five league in the world through participation in the Leagues Cup with MLS. "We are evolving in terms of size," said Arriola during the World Football Summit. "I don't see why not with MLS, we are going to be in the top 10 or the top five of the leagues in the world."
MLS
#Mls Soccer#Expected Goals#Mls Soccer Pick#Tips#Espn Odds Point Spread#Lafc#The Portland Timbers
Doc's Sports Service

New York Mets vs Atlanta Braves Prediction, 9/30/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds

Odds/Point Spread: New York (-115) Atlanta (-105) Truist Park is the location where the Atlanta Braves (97-59) will try to defeat the New York Mets (98-58) on Friday. The odds on this game have New York at -115 while Atlanta is priced at -105. The total comes in at 6.5. The expected starting pitchers will be Jacob deGrom and Max Fried.
QUEENS, NY
Doc's Sports Service

Tampa Bay Rays vs Cleveland Guardians Prediction, 9/29/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Tampa Bay (-115) Cleveland (-105) The Cleveland Guardians (86-68) will play the Tampa Bay Rays (85-69) at Progressive Field on Thursday. The moneyline on this contest has the Rays at -115 while the Guardians are sitting at -105. The over/under has been set at 7.5. The pitchers who are expected to start will be Jeffrey Springs and Cal Quantrill.
CLEVELAND, OH
