Rayo Vallecano vs Elche Prediction, 10/2/2022 La Liga Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Location: Estadio del Rayo Vallecano in Madrid, Spain. Odds/Point Spread: Rayo Vallecano (-113) Elche (+340) The Green-Striped Ones (0-1-5) are on their way to Estadio del Rayo Vallecano on Sunday where they will try to beat the Red Sashes (2-1-3). Rayo Vallecano opens at -113 and Elche are priced +340. The total has been set at 2.75. The goaltenders protecting the net are Stole Dimitrievski Rayo Vallecano and Edgar Badia Elche.
Sassuolo vs Salernitana Prediction, 10/2/2022 Serie A Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Location: Stadio Città del Tricolore in Reggio Emilia, Italy. Odds/Point Spread: Sassuolo (+103) Salernitana (+275) The Garnets (1-4-2) are hitting the road to Stadio Città del Tricolore on Sunday where they will go up against the Black and Greens (2-3-2). Sassuolo are priced at +103 while Salernitana are at +275. The over/under is 2.75. The goalkeepers who are expected to start are Andrea Consigli for Sassuolo and Luigi Sepe for Salernitana.
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: LeBron James Teaming With Draymond Green & Kevin Love To Buy Major League Pickleball Team
It can be argued that the off-court ventures of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James are just as successful if not more than what he has accomplished on the basketball court. And now he is teaming with a pair of NBA All-Stars for his latest. LRMR Ventures, the family office...
Fulham vs Newcastle United Prediction, 10/1/2022 EPL Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Fulham (+215) Newcastle United (+133) Craven Cottage is the site where Newcastle United (1-5-1) will try to beat Fulham (3-2-2) on Saturday. The Cottagers are priced at +215 while Newcastle United are at +133. The total comes in at 2.75. The goaltenders who are expected to start will be Bernd Leno for Fulham and Nick Pope for Newcastle United.
Ajaccio vs Clermont Foot Prediction, 10/2/2022 Ligue 1 Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Ajaccio (+116) Clermont Foot (+265) The Lancers (3-1-4) are traveling to Stade François Coty on Sunday where they will take on the Bears (1-1-6). The Lancers are at at +265 while the Bears are priced at +116. The betting total comes in at 2.75. The goaltenders protecting the net are Benjamin Leroy for Ajaccio and Mory Diaw for Clermont Foot.
Athletic Bilbao vs Almeria Prediction, 10/2/2022 La Liga Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Athletic Bilbao (-220) Almeria (+670) The Rojiblancos (1-1-4) are headed to San Mamés on Sunday where they will attempt to beat the Lions (4-1-1). The Lions open at -220 and Almeria are priced +670. The over/under is 2.75. The expected starting goaltenders are Unai Simon Athletic Bilbao and Fernando Almeria.
Leicester City vs Nottingham Forest Prediction, 10/1/2022 EPL Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Location: King Power Stadium in Leicester, England. Odds/Point Spread: Leicester City (-116) Nottingham (+320) King Power Stadium is the location where Nottingham Forest (1-1-5) will compete against Leicester City (0-1-6) on Saturday. Leicester City are priced at -116 while The Tricky Trees are at +320. The total has been set at 2.5. The expected starting goalies will be Danny Ward for Leicester City and Dean Henderson for Nottingham Forest.
Inter Milan vs AS Roma Prediction, 10/2/2022 Serie A Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Inter Milan (-103) AS Roma (+275) Inter Milan (4-0-3) will go up against AS Roma (4-1-2) at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Sunday. AS Roma are at at +275 while Inter Milan are at -103. The total has been set at 2.75. The expected starting goalies are Samir Handanovic for Inter Milan and Rui Patricio for AS Roma.
NC Dinos vs Samsung Lions Prediction, 9/29/2022 KBO Pick, Tips and Odds
Location: Daegu Samsung Lions Park in Daegu, South Korea. Daegu Samsung Lions Park is the site where Jose Pirela and the Samsung Lions (60-73, 8th in KBO) will play the NC Dinos (61-70, 6th in KBO) on Thursday, September 29, 2022. NC is slugging .378 and have struck out 910...
Arizona Diamondbacks vs Houston Astros Prediction, 9/28/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Arizona (+185) Houston (-215) Minute Maid Park is the location where the Houston Astros (101-53) will attempt to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks (71-83) on Wednesday. The line on this contest has Arizona at +185 and Houston is priced at -215. The total is set at 6.5. The expected starting pitchers are Zac Gallen and Justin Verlander.
ESPN
Leagues Cup with MLS can help Liga MX become 'top-five' league in world - Mikel Arriola
Liga MX president Mikel Arriola believes that Mexico's first division can become a top-five league in the world through participation in the Leagues Cup with MLS. "We are evolving in terms of size," said Arriola during the World Football Summit. "I don't see why not with MLS, we are going to be in the top 10 or the top five of the leagues in the world."
Cincinnati Reds vs Chicago Cubs Prediction, 9/30/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
The Cincinnati Reds (60-96) are traveling to Wrigley Field on Friday where they will compete against the Chicago Cubs (69-86). The pitchers taking the mound will be Graham Ashcraft and Wade Miley. The Reds have accounted for 227 doubles as a squad and have knocked 154 balls out of the...
New York Mets vs Atlanta Braves Prediction, 9/30/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: New York (-115) Atlanta (-105) Truist Park is the location where the Atlanta Braves (97-59) will try to defeat the New York Mets (98-58) on Friday. The odds on this game have New York at -115 while Atlanta is priced at -105. The total comes in at 6.5. The expected starting pitchers will be Jacob deGrom and Max Fried.
Texas Rangers vs Seattle Mariners Prediction, 9/28/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
The Texas Rangers (65-87) are headed to T-Mobile Park on Wednesday where they will take on the Seattle Mariners (83-69). The pitchers taking the mound will be Martin Perez and George Kirby. Texas has a slugging percentage of .398 and have struck out 1,347 times, while being walked on 434...
Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Diego Padres Prediction, 9/28/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Los Angeles (-140) San Diego (+120) Petco Park is the site where the San Diego Padres (85-68) will play the Los Angeles Dodgers (106-47) on Wednesday. The odds on this game have Los Angeles at -140 and San Diego is sitting at +120. The total has been set at 7.5. The pitchers taking the mound are Julio Urias and Joe Musgrove.
Tampa Bay Rays vs Cleveland Guardians Prediction, 9/29/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Tampa Bay (-115) Cleveland (-105) The Cleveland Guardians (86-68) will play the Tampa Bay Rays (85-69) at Progressive Field on Thursday. The moneyline on this contest has the Rays at -115 while the Guardians are sitting at -105. The over/under has been set at 7.5. The pitchers who are expected to start will be Jeffrey Springs and Cal Quantrill.
Video: NFL Picks - Chicago Bears vs New York Giants Prediction, 10/2/2022 Week 4 NFL Free Best Bets & Odds
NFL Picks - Chicago Bears vs New York Giants Prediction, 10/2/2022 Week 4 NFL Free Best Bets & Odds. New York Giants vs Chicago Bears 10/2/2022. The Chicago Bears travel to East Rutherford, NJ to face the New York Giants at 1:00PM EST at MetLife Stadium. ABOUT THE SERIES. Doc's...
Los Angeles Chargers vs Houston Texans Prediction, 10/2/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 4
Odds/Point Spread: Texans (+7) The Houston Texans (0-2-1) host the Los Angeles Chargers (1-2) at NRG Stadium on Sunday. Los Angeles opens as 7-point favorites. The over/under comes in at 46. The Los Angeles Chargers step onto the field holding a record of 1-2 this season. In their last contest,...
Doc's Sports Weekly Newsletter with Free Picks from Expert Handicappers - September 28-October 4 2022
- Doc’s Sports, SPS With 7-Unit NFL Plays Sunday!. - DOC’S SPORTS FOOTBALL 3-FOR-1 SPECIALS – CLICK HERE. - Doc’s Sports NHL 3-for-1 Specials – CLICK HERE. Allen Eastman – 5-Unit College Football Play (CLICK HERE) Raphael Esparza – 7-Unit Soccer Play (CLICK HERE)...
Pittsburgh Pirates vs St. Louis Cardinals Prediction, 9/30/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Pittsburgh (+180) St. Louis (-210) The St. Louis Cardinals (90-66) will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (59-97) at Busch Stadium on Friday. The odds on this game have Pittsburgh at +180 while St. Louis is opening at -210. The total has been set at 7. The pitchers who are expected to start will be Johan Oviedo and Jack Flaherty.
