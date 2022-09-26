ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Doc's Sports Service

Werder Bremen vs Monchengladbach Prediction, 10/1/2022 Bundesliga Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Werder Bremen (+155) Monchengladbach (+152) The Foals (3-3-1) are traveling to Weserstadion on Saturday where they will meet the Green-Whites (2-3-2). The Green-Whites are priced at +155 while Monchengladbach are at +152. The total comes in at 2.5. The goalies protecting the net will be Jiri Pavlenka for Werder Bremen and Yann Sommer for Monchengladbach.
SOCCER
Doc's Sports Service

Juventus vs Bologna Prediction, 10/2/2022 Serie A Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Juventus (-190) Bologna (+555) Juventus (2-4-1) welcomes Bologna (1-3-3) at Allianz Stadium on Sunday. The Zebras are priced at -190 while Bologna are at +555. The over/under has been set at 2.75. The expected starting goalies will be Mattia Perin for Juventus and Lukasz Skorupski for Bologna. The...
SOCCER
Doc's Sports Service

Lens vs Lyon Prediction, 10/2/2022 Ligue 1 Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Lens (+167) Lyon (+142) The Kids (4-1-3) are on their way to Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Sunday where they will try to beat the Blood and Gold (5-3-0). The Kids are at at +142 while Lens are priced at +167. The total has been set at 2.5. The starting goalkeepers will be Brice Samba for Lens and Anthony Lopes for Lyon.
SOCCER
Doc's Sports Service

Hellas Verona vs Udinese Prediction, 10/2/2022 Serie A Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds

Location: Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi in Verona‎, Italy. Odds/Point Spread: Hellas Verona (+190) Udinese (+150) The White and Blacks (5-1-1) are headed to Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi on Sunday where they will try to defeat the Yellow and Blues (1-2-4). The White and Blacks are at at +150 while Hellas Verona are priced at +190. The over/under is 2.75. The men protecting the net will be Lorenzo Montipo for Hellas Verona and Marco Silvestri for Udinese.
SOCCER
Doc's Sports Service

VfL Wolfsburg vs VfB Stuttgart Prediction, 10/1/2022 Bundesliga Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds

Odds/Point Spread: VfL Wolfsburg (+212) VfB Stuttgart (+120) Volkswagen Arena is where VfB Stuttgart (0-5-2) will take on VfL Wolfsburg (1-2-4) on Saturday. VfL Wolfsburg are priced at +212 while VfB Stuttgart are at +120. The over/under is set at 2.5. The goaltenders protecting the net are Koen Casteels for VfL Wolfsburg and Florian Muller for VfB Stuttgart.
SOCCER
Doc's Sports Service

Southampton vs Everton Prediction, 10/1/2022 EPL Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds

Location: St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England. Odds/Point Spread: Southampton (+118) Everton (+245) The Toffees (1-4-2) are en route to St. Mary's Stadium on Saturday where they will try to beat the Saints (2-1-4). The Saints are priced at +118 while Everton are at +245. The total has been set at 2.75. The goalkeepers who are expected to start will be Gavin Bazunu for Southampton and Asmir Begovic for Everton.
SOCCER
Doc's Sports Service

Leicester City vs Nottingham Forest Prediction, 10/1/2022 EPL Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds

Location: King Power Stadium in Leicester, England. Odds/Point Spread: Leicester City (-116) Nottingham (+320) King Power Stadium is the location where Nottingham Forest (1-1-5) will compete against Leicester City (0-1-6) on Saturday. Leicester City are priced at -116 while The Tricky Trees are at +320. The total has been set at 2.5. The expected starting goalies will be Danny Ward for Leicester City and Dean Henderson for Nottingham Forest.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Doc's Sports Service

Leeds United vs Aston Villa Prediction, 10/1/2022 EPL Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Leeds United (+160) Aston Villa (+168) The Villains (2-1-4) are en route to Elland Road on Saturday where they will take on the Whites (2-2-2). Leeds United are priced at +160 and Aston Villa are at +168. The total has been set at 2.5. The starting goalkeepers will be Illan Meslier for Leeds United and Emiliano Martinez for Aston Villa.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Doc's Sports Service

Arsenal vs Tottenham Prediction, 10/1/2022 EPL Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Arsenal (+112) Tottenham (+250) The Spurs (5-2-0) are traveling to Emirates Stadium on Saturday where they will take on the Gunners (6-0-1). The Gunners open at +112 while Tottenham are at +250. The over/under has been set at 2.5. The men protecting the net will be Aaron Ramsdale for Arsenal and Hugo Lloris for Tottenham.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Doc's Sports Service

KT Wiz vs LG Twins Prediction, 9/29/2022 KBO Pick, Tips and Odds

Location: Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul, South Korea. ByungHo Park and the KT Wiz (75-59, 4th in KBO) go to Jamsil Baseball Stadium on Thursday, September 29, 2022, where they'll meet the LG Twins (82-49, 2nd in KBO). KT is slugging .371 and have been called out on strikes 1,113...
SPORTS
Doc's Sports Service

Miami Marlins vs New York Mets Prediction, 9/28/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Miami (+165) New York (-195) The Miami Marlins (63-90) are traveling to Citi Field on Wednesday where they will attempt to defeat the New York Mets (97-57). The odds on this game have the Marlins at +165 while the Mets are priced at -195. The total is set at 6.5. The pitchers who are expected to start will be Jesus Luzardo and Taijuan Walker.
QUEENS, NY
Doc's Sports Service

NC Dinos vs Samsung Lions Prediction, 9/29/2022 KBO Pick, Tips and Odds

Location: Daegu Samsung Lions Park in Daegu, South Korea. Daegu Samsung Lions Park is the site where Jose Pirela and the Samsung Lions (60-73, 8th in KBO) will play the NC Dinos (61-70, 6th in KBO) on Thursday, September 29, 2022. NC is slugging .378 and have struck out 910...
SPORTS
Doc's Sports Service

Tampa Bay Rays vs Cleveland Guardians Prediction, 9/29/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Tampa Bay (-115) Cleveland (-105) The Cleveland Guardians (86-68) will play the Tampa Bay Rays (85-69) at Progressive Field on Thursday. The moneyline on this contest has the Rays at -115 while the Guardians are sitting at -105. The over/under has been set at 7.5. The pitchers who are expected to start will be Jeffrey Springs and Cal Quantrill.
CLEVELAND, OH
Doc's Sports Service

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Houston Astros Prediction, 9/28/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Arizona (+185) Houston (-215) Minute Maid Park is the location where the Houston Astros (101-53) will attempt to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks (71-83) on Wednesday. The line on this contest has Arizona at +185 and Houston is priced at -215. The total is set at 6.5. The expected starting pitchers are Zac Gallen and Justin Verlander.
HOUSTON, TX

