Doc's Sports Service
Cleveland Browns vs Atlanta Falcons Prediction, 10/2/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 4
Odds/Point Spread: Falcons (+3) The Cleveland Browns (2-1) are headed to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday where they will attempt to beat the Atlanta Falcons (1-2). Atlanta opens this matchup as 3-point underdogs from Vegas oddsmakers. The total has been set at 45. The Cleveland Browns come into this matchup with...
Doc's Sports Service
Minnesota Vikings vs New Orleans Saints Prediction, 10/2/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 4
Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. Odds/Point Spread: Saints (-1.5) The Minnesota Vikings (2-1) are traveling to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday where they will play the New Orleans Saints (1-2). Minnesota opens this game as 1.5-point dogs. The over/under is 46.5. The Minnesota Vikings head into this matchup...
Doc's Sports Service
Werder Bremen vs Monchengladbach Prediction, 10/1/2022 Bundesliga Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Werder Bremen (+155) Monchengladbach (+152) The Foals (3-3-1) are traveling to Weserstadion on Saturday where they will meet the Green-Whites (2-3-2). The Green-Whites are priced at +155 while Monchengladbach are at +152. The total comes in at 2.5. The goalies protecting the net will be Jiri Pavlenka for Werder Bremen and Yann Sommer for Monchengladbach.
Doc's Sports Service
Juventus vs Bologna Prediction, 10/2/2022 Serie A Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Juventus (-190) Bologna (+555) Juventus (2-4-1) welcomes Bologna (1-3-3) at Allianz Stadium on Sunday. The Zebras are priced at -190 while Bologna are at +555. The over/under has been set at 2.75. The expected starting goalies will be Mattia Perin for Juventus and Lukasz Skorupski for Bologna. The...
Doc's Sports Service
Lens vs Lyon Prediction, 10/2/2022 Ligue 1 Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Lens (+167) Lyon (+142) The Kids (4-1-3) are on their way to Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Sunday where they will try to beat the Blood and Gold (5-3-0). The Kids are at at +142 while Lens are priced at +167. The total has been set at 2.5. The starting goalkeepers will be Brice Samba for Lens and Anthony Lopes for Lyon.
Doc's Sports Service
Hellas Verona vs Udinese Prediction, 10/2/2022 Serie A Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Location: Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi in Verona, Italy. Odds/Point Spread: Hellas Verona (+190) Udinese (+150) The White and Blacks (5-1-1) are headed to Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi on Sunday where they will try to defeat the Yellow and Blues (1-2-4). The White and Blacks are at at +150 while Hellas Verona are priced at +190. The over/under is 2.75. The men protecting the net will be Lorenzo Montipo for Hellas Verona and Marco Silvestri for Udinese.
Doc's Sports Service
VfL Wolfsburg vs VfB Stuttgart Prediction, 10/1/2022 Bundesliga Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: VfL Wolfsburg (+212) VfB Stuttgart (+120) Volkswagen Arena is where VfB Stuttgart (0-5-2) will take on VfL Wolfsburg (1-2-4) on Saturday. VfL Wolfsburg are priced at +212 while VfB Stuttgart are at +120. The over/under is set at 2.5. The goaltenders protecting the net are Koen Casteels for VfL Wolfsburg and Florian Muller for VfB Stuttgart.
Doc's Sports Service
Southampton vs Everton Prediction, 10/1/2022 EPL Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Location: St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England. Odds/Point Spread: Southampton (+118) Everton (+245) The Toffees (1-4-2) are en route to St. Mary's Stadium on Saturday where they will try to beat the Saints (2-1-4). The Saints are priced at +118 while Everton are at +245. The total has been set at 2.75. The goalkeepers who are expected to start will be Gavin Bazunu for Southampton and Asmir Begovic for Everton.
Doc's Sports Service
Leicester City vs Nottingham Forest Prediction, 10/1/2022 EPL Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Location: King Power Stadium in Leicester, England. Odds/Point Spread: Leicester City (-116) Nottingham (+320) King Power Stadium is the location where Nottingham Forest (1-1-5) will compete against Leicester City (0-1-6) on Saturday. Leicester City are priced at -116 while The Tricky Trees are at +320. The total has been set at 2.5. The expected starting goalies will be Danny Ward for Leicester City and Dean Henderson for Nottingham Forest.
Doc's Sports Service
Leeds United vs Aston Villa Prediction, 10/1/2022 EPL Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Leeds United (+160) Aston Villa (+168) The Villains (2-1-4) are en route to Elland Road on Saturday where they will take on the Whites (2-2-2). Leeds United are priced at +160 and Aston Villa are at +168. The total has been set at 2.5. The starting goalkeepers will be Illan Meslier for Leeds United and Emiliano Martinez for Aston Villa.
Doc's Sports Service
Arsenal vs Tottenham Prediction, 10/1/2022 EPL Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Arsenal (+112) Tottenham (+250) The Spurs (5-2-0) are traveling to Emirates Stadium on Saturday where they will take on the Gunners (6-0-1). The Gunners open at +112 while Tottenham are at +250. The over/under has been set at 2.5. The men protecting the net will be Aaron Ramsdale for Arsenal and Hugo Lloris for Tottenham.
Doc's Sports Service
KT Wiz vs LG Twins Prediction, 9/29/2022 KBO Pick, Tips and Odds
Location: Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul, South Korea. ByungHo Park and the KT Wiz (75-59, 4th in KBO) go to Jamsil Baseball Stadium on Thursday, September 29, 2022, where they'll meet the LG Twins (82-49, 2nd in KBO). KT is slugging .371 and have been called out on strikes 1,113...
Doc's Sports Service
Miami Marlins vs New York Mets Prediction, 9/28/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Miami (+165) New York (-195) The Miami Marlins (63-90) are traveling to Citi Field on Wednesday where they will attempt to defeat the New York Mets (97-57). The odds on this game have the Marlins at +165 while the Mets are priced at -195. The total is set at 6.5. The pitchers who are expected to start will be Jesus Luzardo and Taijuan Walker.
Doc's Sports Service
NC Dinos vs Samsung Lions Prediction, 9/29/2022 KBO Pick, Tips and Odds
Location: Daegu Samsung Lions Park in Daegu, South Korea. Daegu Samsung Lions Park is the site where Jose Pirela and the Samsung Lions (60-73, 8th in KBO) will play the NC Dinos (61-70, 6th in KBO) on Thursday, September 29, 2022. NC is slugging .378 and have struck out 910...
Doc's Sports Service
Oakland Athletics vs Los Angeles Angels Prediction, 9/28/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Oakland (+180) Los Angeles (-210) The Los Angeles Angels (67-86) will try to beat the Oakland Athletics (56-97) at Angel Stadium on Wednesday. The odds on this game have the Athletics at +180 and the Angels are sitting at -210. The total is 7.5. The expected starting pitchers will be Adrian Martinez and Michael Lorenzen.
Doc's Sports Service
Video: NFL Picks - Cleveland Browns vs Atlanta Falcons Prediction, 10/2/2022 Week 4 NFL Expert Best Bets
NFL Picks - Cleveland Browns vs Atlanta Falcons Prediction, 10/2/2022 Week 4 NFL Expert Best Bets. Atlanta Falcons vs Cleveland Browns 10/2/2022. The Cleveland Browns travel to Atlanta, GA to face the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00PM EST at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. ABOUT THE SERIES. Doc's Sports has a veteran team of...
Doc's Sports Service
Tampa Bay Rays vs Cleveland Guardians Prediction, 9/29/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Tampa Bay (-115) Cleveland (-105) The Cleveland Guardians (86-68) will play the Tampa Bay Rays (85-69) at Progressive Field on Thursday. The moneyline on this contest has the Rays at -115 while the Guardians are sitting at -105. The over/under has been set at 7.5. The pitchers who are expected to start will be Jeffrey Springs and Cal Quantrill.
Doc's Sports Service
Boston Red Sox vs Toronto Blue Jays Prediction, 9/30/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Boston (+180) Toronto (-210) The Boston Red Sox (74-81) are headed to Rogers Centre on Friday where they will meet the Toronto Blue Jays (87-69). The odds on this game have Boston at +180 while Toronto is at -210. The total is set at 8.5. The pitchers taking the mound are Nick Pivetta and Alek Manoah.
Doc's Sports Service
Cincinnati Reds vs Pittsburgh Pirates Prediction, 9/28/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Cincinnati (+115) Pittsburgh (-135) PNC Park is where the Pittsburgh Pirates (57-97) will try to defeat the Cincinnati Reds (60-94) on Wednesday. The odds on this game have Cincinnati at +115 while Pittsburgh is at -135. The betting total comes in at 8. The pitchers taking the mound will be Luis Cessa and Bryse Wilson.
Doc's Sports Service
Arizona Diamondbacks vs Houston Astros Prediction, 9/28/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Arizona (+185) Houston (-215) Minute Maid Park is the location where the Houston Astros (101-53) will attempt to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks (71-83) on Wednesday. The line on this contest has Arizona at +185 and Houston is priced at -215. The total is set at 6.5. The expected starting pitchers are Zac Gallen and Justin Verlander.
