Charlotte, NC

Doc's Sports Service

Werder Bremen vs Monchengladbach Prediction, 10/1/2022 Bundesliga Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Werder Bremen (+155) Monchengladbach (+152) The Foals (3-3-1) are traveling to Weserstadion on Saturday where they will meet the Green-Whites (2-3-2). The Green-Whites are priced at +155 while Monchengladbach are at +152. The total comes in at 2.5. The goalies protecting the net will be Jiri Pavlenka for Werder Bremen and Yann Sommer for Monchengladbach.
SOCCER
Doc's Sports Service

Ajaccio vs Clermont Foot Prediction, 10/2/2022 Ligue 1 Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Ajaccio (+116) Clermont Foot (+265) The Lancers (3-1-4) are traveling to Stade François Coty on Sunday where they will take on the Bears (1-1-6). The Lancers are at at +265 while the Bears are priced at +116. The betting total comes in at 2.75. The goaltenders protecting the net are Benjamin Leroy for Ajaccio and Mory Diaw for Clermont Foot.
SOCCER
Sports
Doc's Sports Service

NFL Betting Predictions: Week 4 Opening Line Report and Picks

Week 3 saw an even split between underdogs and favorite, going 8-8 straight up, although underdogs were 9-5-1 against the spread to continue a season that has been dominated by underdogs covering at a 26-18-2 record. The Over/Under went an even 8-8 throughout the weekend. Miami is making noise in...
NFL
Doc's Sports Service

NC Dinos vs Samsung Lions Prediction, 9/29/2022 KBO Pick, Tips and Odds

Location: Daegu Samsung Lions Park in Daegu, South Korea. Daegu Samsung Lions Park is the site where Jose Pirela and the Samsung Lions (60-73, 8th in KBO) will play the NC Dinos (61-70, 6th in KBO) on Thursday, September 29, 2022. NC is slugging .378 and have struck out 910...
SPORTS
Doc's Sports Service

Tampa Bay Rays vs Cleveland Guardians Prediction, 9/29/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Tampa Bay (-115) Cleveland (-105) The Cleveland Guardians (86-68) will play the Tampa Bay Rays (85-69) at Progressive Field on Thursday. The moneyline on this contest has the Rays at -115 while the Guardians are sitting at -105. The over/under has been set at 7.5. The pitchers who are expected to start will be Jeffrey Springs and Cal Quantrill.
CLEVELAND, OH
Doc's Sports Service

Miami Marlins vs New York Mets Prediction, 9/28/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Miami (+165) New York (-195) The Miami Marlins (63-90) are traveling to Citi Field on Wednesday where they will attempt to defeat the New York Mets (97-57). The odds on this game have the Marlins at +165 while the Mets are priced at -195. The total is set at 6.5. The pitchers who are expected to start will be Jesus Luzardo and Taijuan Walker.
QUEENS, NY
Doc's Sports Service

Baltimore Orioles vs Boston Red Sox Prediction, 9/28/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Baltimore (+115) Boston (-135) The Baltimore Orioles (80-73) are on their way to Fenway Park on Wednesday where they will go up against the Boston Red Sox (72-81). The moneyline on this game has Baltimore at +115 and Boston is priced at -135. The total has been set at 9. The expected starting pitchers are Dean Kremer and Rich Hill.
BALTIMORE, MD
Doc's Sports Service

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Houston Astros Prediction, 9/28/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Arizona (+185) Houston (-215) Minute Maid Park is the location where the Houston Astros (101-53) will attempt to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks (71-83) on Wednesday. The line on this contest has Arizona at +185 and Houston is priced at -215. The total is set at 6.5. The expected starting pitchers are Zac Gallen and Justin Verlander.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Atlanta United brings shutout streak into matchup with the New England Revolution

Atlanta United FC (9-12-9, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New England Revolution (9-11-11, ninth in the Eastern Conference) Foxborough, Massachusetts; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EDT. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New England +126, Atlanta United FC +176, Draw +276; over/under is 3.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United comes into a matchup against...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Columbus Crew face the New York Red Bulls in Eastern Conference action

New York Red Bulls (14-9-8, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Columbus Crew (9-7-14, seventh in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus +115, New York +228, Draw +232; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Crew take on the New York Red Bulls in Eastern Conference action. The...
COLUMBUS, OH

