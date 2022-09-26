Read full article on original website
Doc's Sports Service
Werder Bremen vs Monchengladbach Prediction, 10/1/2022 Bundesliga Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Werder Bremen (+155) Monchengladbach (+152) The Foals (3-3-1) are traveling to Weserstadion on Saturday where they will meet the Green-Whites (2-3-2). The Green-Whites are priced at +155 while Monchengladbach are at +152. The total comes in at 2.5. The goalies protecting the net will be Jiri Pavlenka for Werder Bremen and Yann Sommer for Monchengladbach.
Doc's Sports Service
Ajaccio vs Clermont Foot Prediction, 10/2/2022 Ligue 1 Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Ajaccio (+116) Clermont Foot (+265) The Lancers (3-1-4) are traveling to Stade François Coty on Sunday where they will take on the Bears (1-1-6). The Lancers are at at +265 while the Bears are priced at +116. The betting total comes in at 2.75. The goaltenders protecting the net are Benjamin Leroy for Ajaccio and Mory Diaw for Clermont Foot.
Doc's Sports Service
RB Leipzig vs VfL Bochum Prediction, 10/1/2022 Bundesliga Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
RB Leipzig (2-2-3) will try to beat VfL Bochum (0-1-6) at Red Bull Arena on Saturday. RB Leipzig opens at +900 and VfL Bochum are at -400. The betting total is set at 2.5. The men protecting the net will be Peter Gulacsi for RB Leipzig and Manuel Riemann for VfL Bochum.
Doc's Sports Service
Cleveland Browns vs Atlanta Falcons Prediction, 10/2/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 4
Odds/Point Spread: Falcons (+3) The Cleveland Browns (2-1) are headed to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday where they will attempt to beat the Atlanta Falcons (1-2). Atlanta opens this matchup as 3-point underdogs from Vegas oddsmakers. The total has been set at 45. The Cleveland Browns come into this matchup with...
Doc's Sports Service
Denver Broncos vs Las Vegas Raiders Prediction, 10/2/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 4
Odds/Point Spread: Raiders (-2) Allegiant Stadium is the location where the Las Vegas Raiders (0-3) will attempt to beat the Denver Broncos (2-1) on Sunday. Denver opens this matchup as 2-point underdogs. The over/under is 46. The Denver Broncos step onto the field holding a record of 2-1 this season....
Doc's Sports Service
Minnesota Vikings vs New Orleans Saints Prediction, 10/2/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 4
Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. Odds/Point Spread: Saints (-1.5) The Minnesota Vikings (2-1) are traveling to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday where they will play the New Orleans Saints (1-2). Minnesota opens this game as 1.5-point dogs. The over/under is 46.5. The Minnesota Vikings head into this matchup...
Doc's Sports Service
NFL Betting Predictions: Week 4 Opening Line Report and Picks
Week 3 saw an even split between underdogs and favorite, going 8-8 straight up, although underdogs were 9-5-1 against the spread to continue a season that has been dominated by underdogs covering at a 26-18-2 record. The Over/Under went an even 8-8 throughout the weekend. Miami is making noise in...
Doc's Sports Service
Philadelphia Phillies vs Chicago Cubs Prediction, 9/28/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Philadelphia (-230) Chicago (+195) The Chicago Cubs (67-86) will play the Philadelphia Phillies (83-69) at Wrigley Field on Wednesday. The moneyline on this game has the Phillies at -230 and the Cubs are coming in at +195. The over/under is 8. The starting pitchers will be Aaron Nola and Hayden Wesneski.
Doc's Sports Service
NC Dinos vs Samsung Lions Prediction, 9/29/2022 KBO Pick, Tips and Odds
Location: Daegu Samsung Lions Park in Daegu, South Korea. Daegu Samsung Lions Park is the site where Jose Pirela and the Samsung Lions (60-73, 8th in KBO) will play the NC Dinos (61-70, 6th in KBO) on Thursday, September 29, 2022. NC is slugging .378 and have struck out 910...
Doc's Sports Service
Tampa Bay Rays vs Cleveland Guardians Prediction, 9/29/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Tampa Bay (-115) Cleveland (-105) The Cleveland Guardians (86-68) will play the Tampa Bay Rays (85-69) at Progressive Field on Thursday. The moneyline on this contest has the Rays at -115 while the Guardians are sitting at -105. The over/under has been set at 7.5. The pitchers who are expected to start will be Jeffrey Springs and Cal Quantrill.
Doc's Sports Service
Miami Marlins vs New York Mets Prediction, 9/28/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Miami (+165) New York (-195) The Miami Marlins (63-90) are traveling to Citi Field on Wednesday where they will attempt to defeat the New York Mets (97-57). The odds on this game have the Marlins at +165 while the Mets are priced at -195. The total is set at 6.5. The pitchers who are expected to start will be Jesus Luzardo and Taijuan Walker.
Doc's Sports Service
Seattle Seahawks vs Detroit Lions Prediction, 10/2/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 4
Odds/Point Spread: Lions (-6) The Seattle Seahawks (1-2) are en route to Ford Field on Sunday where they will take on the Detroit Lions (1-2). Seattle opens this contest as 6-point underdogs. The betting total is set at 46. The Seattle Seahawks head into this matchup 1-2 this season. The...
Doc's Sports Service
Cincinnati Reds vs Pittsburgh Pirates Prediction, 9/28/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Cincinnati (+115) Pittsburgh (-135) PNC Park is where the Pittsburgh Pirates (57-97) will try to defeat the Cincinnati Reds (60-94) on Wednesday. The odds on this game have Cincinnati at +115 while Pittsburgh is at -135. The betting total comes in at 8. The pitchers taking the mound will be Luis Cessa and Bryse Wilson.
Doc's Sports Service
Oakland Athletics vs Los Angeles Angels Prediction, 9/28/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Oakland (+180) Los Angeles (-210) The Los Angeles Angels (67-86) will try to beat the Oakland Athletics (56-97) at Angel Stadium on Wednesday. The odds on this game have the Athletics at +180 and the Angels are sitting at -210. The total is 7.5. The expected starting pitchers will be Adrian Martinez and Michael Lorenzen.
Doc's Sports Service
Baltimore Orioles vs Boston Red Sox Prediction, 9/28/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Baltimore (+115) Boston (-135) The Baltimore Orioles (80-73) are on their way to Fenway Park on Wednesday where they will go up against the Boston Red Sox (72-81). The moneyline on this game has Baltimore at +115 and Boston is priced at -135. The total has been set at 9. The expected starting pitchers are Dean Kremer and Rich Hill.
Doc's Sports Service
Arizona Diamondbacks vs Houston Astros Prediction, 9/28/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Arizona (+185) Houston (-215) Minute Maid Park is the location where the Houston Astros (101-53) will attempt to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks (71-83) on Wednesday. The line on this contest has Arizona at +185 and Houston is priced at -215. The total is set at 6.5. The expected starting pitchers are Zac Gallen and Justin Verlander.
FOX Sports
Atlanta United brings shutout streak into matchup with the New England Revolution
Atlanta United FC (9-12-9, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New England Revolution (9-11-11, ninth in the Eastern Conference) Foxborough, Massachusetts; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EDT. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New England +126, Atlanta United FC +176, Draw +276; over/under is 3.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United comes into a matchup against...
NHL preseason: Detroit Red Wings game score vs. Washington Capitals: How to follow at LCA
NHL exhibition: Detroit Red Wings (1-1-0) vs. Washington Capitals (1-0-1) Where: Little Caesars Arena. Radio: None (radio affiliates). CARLOS MONARREZ:I tried to watch the Detroit Red Wings’ defense but couldn’t take my eyes off this player. Game notes: We could see at least 30 minutes of the newest...
Doc's Sports Service
Video: NFL Picks - Cleveland Browns vs Atlanta Falcons Prediction, 10/2/2022 Week 4 NFL Expert Best Bets
NFL Picks - Cleveland Browns vs Atlanta Falcons Prediction, 10/2/2022 Week 4 NFL Expert Best Bets. Atlanta Falcons vs Cleveland Browns 10/2/2022. The Cleveland Browns travel to Atlanta, GA to face the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00PM EST at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. ABOUT THE SERIES. Doc's Sports has a veteran team of...
FOX Sports
Columbus Crew face the New York Red Bulls in Eastern Conference action
New York Red Bulls (14-9-8, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Columbus Crew (9-7-14, seventh in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus +115, New York +228, Draw +232; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Crew take on the New York Red Bulls in Eastern Conference action. The...
