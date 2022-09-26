Read full article on original website
Kansas City Royals vs Detroit Tigers Prediction, 9/28/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Kansas City (+100) Detroit (-120) Comerica Park is the location where the Detroit Tigers (60-92) will play the Kansas City Royals (63-90) on Wednesday. The moneyline on this matchup has Kansas City at +100 while Detroit is sitting at -120. The over/under is 7.5. The pitchers who are expected to start will be Daniel Lynch and Matt Manning.
Werder Bremen vs Monchengladbach Prediction, 10/1/2022 Bundesliga Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Werder Bremen (+155) Monchengladbach (+152) The Foals (3-3-1) are traveling to Weserstadion on Saturday where they will meet the Green-Whites (2-3-2). The Green-Whites are priced at +155 while Monchengladbach are at +152. The total comes in at 2.5. The goalies protecting the net will be Jiri Pavlenka for Werder Bremen and Yann Sommer for Monchengladbach.
Angers vs Marseille Prediction, 10/2/2022 Ligue 1 Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Angers (+315) Marseille (-122) Angers (2-2-4) will try to beat Marseille (6-2-0) at Stade Raymond Kopa on Sunday. The Black and Whites are priced at +315 while the Olympians are at -122. The over/under is set at 2.75. The goalies protecting the net are Paul Bernardoni for Angers and Pau Lopez for Marseille.
Seattle Seahawks vs Detroit Lions Prediction, 10/2/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 4
Odds/Point Spread: Lions (-6) The Seattle Seahawks (1-2) are en route to Ford Field on Sunday where they will take on the Detroit Lions (1-2). Seattle opens this contest as 6-point underdogs. The betting total is set at 46. The Seattle Seahawks head into this matchup 1-2 this season. The...
Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner, Megan Rapinoe News
Legendary United States women's national team star Megan Rapinoe is furious with Brittney Griner's former college coach, Kim Mulkey. Mulkey, who coached Griner at Baylor, is now the head coach at LSU. She refused to answer a question about Griner's Russian detainment at her media days press conference. Rapinoe, who's...
Denver Broncos vs Las Vegas Raiders Prediction, 10/2/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 4
Odds/Point Spread: Raiders (-2) Allegiant Stadium is the location where the Las Vegas Raiders (0-3) will attempt to beat the Denver Broncos (2-1) on Sunday. Denver opens this matchup as 2-point underdogs. The over/under is 46. The Denver Broncos step onto the field holding a record of 2-1 this season....
NFL Betting Predictions: Week 4 Opening Line Report and Picks
Week 3 saw an even split between underdogs and favorite, going 8-8 straight up, although underdogs were 9-5-1 against the spread to continue a season that has been dominated by underdogs covering at a 26-18-2 record. The Over/Under went an even 8-8 throughout the weekend. Miami is making noise in...
NFL・
Minnesota Vikings vs New Orleans Saints Prediction, 10/2/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 4
Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. Odds/Point Spread: Saints (-1.5) The Minnesota Vikings (2-1) are traveling to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday where they will play the New Orleans Saints (1-2). Minnesota opens this game as 1.5-point dogs. The over/under is 46.5. The Minnesota Vikings head into this matchup...
RB Leipzig vs VfL Bochum Prediction, 10/1/2022 Bundesliga Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
RB Leipzig (2-2-3) will try to beat VfL Bochum (0-1-6) at Red Bull Arena on Saturday. RB Leipzig opens at +900 and VfL Bochum are at -400. The betting total is set at 2.5. The men protecting the net will be Peter Gulacsi for RB Leipzig and Manuel Riemann for VfL Bochum.
Who should be on the USMNT roster for the 2022 World Cup?
Two September friendlies, zero goals. That’s how the U.S. men’s national team performed in their final games ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar in November. First it was a lackluster 2-0 loss to Japan to kickoff the last round of warm-up matches, and a 0-0 draw to Saudi Arabia was the follow-up performance.
MLS・
KT Wiz vs LG Twins Prediction, 9/29/2022 KBO Pick, Tips and Odds
Location: Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul, South Korea. ByungHo Park and the KT Wiz (75-59, 4th in KBO) go to Jamsil Baseball Stadium on Thursday, September 29, 2022, where they'll meet the LG Twins (82-49, 2nd in KBO). KT is slugging .371 and have been called out on strikes 1,113...
Empoli vs AC Milan Prediction, 10/2/2022 Serie A Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Location: Stadio Carlo Castellani in Empoli, Italy. Odds/Point Spread: Empoli (+480) AC Milan (-173) The Red and Blacks (4-2-1) are en route to Stadio Carlo Castellani on Sunday where they will attempt to defeat the Blues (1-4-2). The Blues are priced at +480 and AC Milan are priced at -173. The total is set at 2.5. The goaltenders who are expected to start are Guglielmo Vicario for Empoli and Mike Maignan for AC Milan.
Doosan Bears vs Samsung Lions Prediction, 9/30/2022 KBO Pick, Tips and Odds
Location: Daegu Samsung Lions Park in Daegu, South Korea. Jose Pirela and the Samsung Lions (60-73, 8th in KBO) play the Doosan Bears (56-76, 9th in KBO) at Daegu Samsung Lions Park on Friday, September 30, 2022. The Bears have hit 196 doubles as a squad and have hit 91...
Miami Marlins vs New York Mets Prediction, 9/28/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Miami (+165) New York (-195) The Miami Marlins (63-90) are traveling to Citi Field on Wednesday where they will attempt to defeat the New York Mets (97-57). The odds on this game have the Marlins at +165 while the Mets are priced at -195. The total is set at 6.5. The pitchers who are expected to start will be Jesus Luzardo and Taijuan Walker.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs Houston Astros Prediction, 9/28/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Arizona (+185) Houston (-215) Minute Maid Park is the location where the Houston Astros (101-53) will attempt to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks (71-83) on Wednesday. The line on this contest has Arizona at +185 and Houston is priced at -215. The total is set at 6.5. The expected starting pitchers are Zac Gallen and Justin Verlander.
Atlanta United brings shutout streak into matchup with the New England Revolution
Atlanta United FC (9-12-9, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New England Revolution (9-11-11, ninth in the Eastern Conference) Foxborough, Massachusetts; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EDT. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New England +126, Atlanta United FC +176, Draw +276; over/under is 3.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United comes into a matchup against...
USWNT roster news: Alex Morgan ruled out of England, Spain friendlies
The biggest news from the latest U.S. women's national team roster drop is that San Diego Wave star forward Alex Morgan has been ruled out of two upcoming friendlies against England and Spain due to a knee injury. On Thursday, USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski released his latest 24-player roster for...
MLS・
Baltimore Orioles vs Boston Red Sox Prediction, 9/28/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Baltimore (+115) Boston (-135) The Baltimore Orioles (80-73) are on their way to Fenway Park on Wednesday where they will go up against the Boston Red Sox (72-81). The moneyline on this game has Baltimore at +115 and Boston is priced at -135. The total has been set at 9. The expected starting pitchers are Dean Kremer and Rich Hill.
U.S. Soccer’s 30-year run on ESPN has come to an end
The U.S. men’s national soccer team’s 2-0 loss to Japan in a friendly last week marked the end of the federation’s 30-year partnership with ESPN. In the final minute of the game, former USMNT player and current ESPN analyst Taylor Twellman put a bow on a long era of Disney-owned coverage of the national team. “For so many of us, it was [growing up with] the ABC games, the ESPN family of networks — just watching the games,” Twellman said. “Way before I even got here, they just did such a good job of helping this national team — both the women’s...
Cleveland Browns vs Atlanta Falcons Prediction, 10/2/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 4
Odds/Point Spread: Falcons (+3) The Cleveland Browns (2-1) are headed to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday where they will attempt to beat the Atlanta Falcons (1-2). Atlanta opens this matchup as 3-point underdogs from Vegas oddsmakers. The total has been set at 45. The Cleveland Browns come into this matchup with...
