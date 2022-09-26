Read full article on original website
Werder Bremen vs Monchengladbach Prediction, 10/1/2022 Bundesliga Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Werder Bremen (+155) Monchengladbach (+152) The Foals (3-3-1) are traveling to Weserstadion on Saturday where they will meet the Green-Whites (2-3-2). The Green-Whites are priced at +155 while Monchengladbach are at +152. The total comes in at 2.5. The goalies protecting the net will be Jiri Pavlenka for Werder Bremen and Yann Sommer for Monchengladbach.
Sassuolo vs Salernitana Prediction, 10/2/2022 Serie A Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Location: Stadio Città del Tricolore in Reggio Emilia, Italy. Odds/Point Spread: Sassuolo (+103) Salernitana (+275) The Garnets (1-4-2) are hitting the road to Stadio Città del Tricolore on Sunday where they will go up against the Black and Greens (2-3-2). Sassuolo are priced at +103 while Salernitana are at +275. The over/under is 2.75. The goalkeepers who are expected to start are Andrea Consigli for Sassuolo and Luigi Sepe for Salernitana.
Rayo Vallecano vs Elche Prediction, 10/2/2022 La Liga Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Location: Estadio del Rayo Vallecano in Madrid, Spain. Odds/Point Spread: Rayo Vallecano (-113) Elche (+340) The Green-Striped Ones (0-1-5) are on their way to Estadio del Rayo Vallecano on Sunday where they will try to beat the Red Sashes (2-1-3). Rayo Vallecano opens at -113 and Elche are priced +340. The total has been set at 2.75. The goaltenders protecting the net are Stole Dimitrievski Rayo Vallecano and Edgar Badia Elche.
Fulham vs Newcastle United Prediction, 10/1/2022 EPL Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Fulham (+215) Newcastle United (+133) Craven Cottage is the site where Newcastle United (1-5-1) will try to beat Fulham (3-2-2) on Saturday. The Cottagers are priced at +215 while Newcastle United are at +133. The total comes in at 2.75. The goaltenders who are expected to start will be Bernd Leno for Fulham and Nick Pope for Newcastle United.
Ajaccio vs Clermont Foot Prediction, 10/2/2022 Ligue 1 Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Ajaccio (+116) Clermont Foot (+265) The Lancers (3-1-4) are traveling to Stade François Coty on Sunday where they will take on the Bears (1-1-6). The Lancers are at at +265 while the Bears are priced at +116. The betting total comes in at 2.75. The goaltenders protecting the net are Benjamin Leroy for Ajaccio and Mory Diaw for Clermont Foot.
RB Leipzig vs VfL Bochum Prediction, 10/1/2022 Bundesliga Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
RB Leipzig (2-2-3) will try to beat VfL Bochum (0-1-6) at Red Bull Arena on Saturday. RB Leipzig opens at +900 and VfL Bochum are at -400. The betting total is set at 2.5. The men protecting the net will be Peter Gulacsi for RB Leipzig and Manuel Riemann for VfL Bochum.
Athletic Bilbao vs Almeria Prediction, 10/2/2022 La Liga Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Athletic Bilbao (-220) Almeria (+670) The Rojiblancos (1-1-4) are headed to San Mamés on Sunday where they will attempt to beat the Lions (4-1-1). The Lions open at -220 and Almeria are priced +670. The over/under is 2.75. The expected starting goaltenders are Unai Simon Athletic Bilbao and Fernando Almeria.
Leicester City vs Nottingham Forest Prediction, 10/1/2022 EPL Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Location: King Power Stadium in Leicester, England. Odds/Point Spread: Leicester City (-116) Nottingham (+320) King Power Stadium is the location where Nottingham Forest (1-1-5) will compete against Leicester City (0-1-6) on Saturday. Leicester City are priced at -116 while The Tricky Trees are at +320. The total has been set at 2.5. The expected starting goalies will be Danny Ward for Leicester City and Dean Henderson for Nottingham Forest.
Inter Milan vs AS Roma Prediction, 10/2/2022 Serie A Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Inter Milan (-103) AS Roma (+275) Inter Milan (4-0-3) will go up against AS Roma (4-1-2) at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Sunday. AS Roma are at at +275 while Inter Milan are at -103. The total has been set at 2.75. The expected starting goalies are Samir Handanovic for Inter Milan and Rui Patricio for AS Roma.
Arsenal vs Tottenham Prediction, 10/1/2022 EPL Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Arsenal (+112) Tottenham (+250) The Spurs (5-2-0) are traveling to Emirates Stadium on Saturday where they will take on the Gunners (6-0-1). The Gunners open at +112 while Tottenham are at +250. The over/under has been set at 2.5. The men protecting the net will be Aaron Ramsdale for Arsenal and Hugo Lloris for Tottenham.
Oakland Athletics vs Los Angeles Angels Prediction, 9/28/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Oakland (+180) Los Angeles (-210) The Los Angeles Angels (67-86) will try to beat the Oakland Athletics (56-97) at Angel Stadium on Wednesday. The odds on this game have the Athletics at +180 and the Angels are sitting at -210. The total is 7.5. The expected starting pitchers will be Adrian Martinez and Michael Lorenzen.
