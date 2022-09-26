The mood seemed to be a bit dimmer today as Texas HC Steve Sarkisian started to make his opening statements after Saturday's 34-37 loss to Texas Tech. He recapped the game and emphasized, more than once, how the team caused too many "self-inflicted wounds" and couldn't capitalize on turnover opportunities. The Red Raiders fumbled twice but recovered both of them. Sarkisian continued on by stating how they didn't "play to that standard" of play that he believes the team has set for the season. He ended his opening statement by mentioning how there is "a lot of football left in Big 12 play... we have to take care of our business... and that starts Saturday at home against a really good team..." and how the loss was on him first but ultimately "on all of us" when referencing the team and staff. He added later in the presser that everyone is "still a little pissed off today" about the loss.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO