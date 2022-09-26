Saturday dawned bright and cool for the annual Evanston Hog Roast. Despite stiff competition from other events held across the county, the Evanston Civic Association welcomed a large crowd to the community park for a full day of festivities. The day began with a series of softball games as guests began to take advantage of the full menu at the shelterhouse, as well as the beer garden. Kids were eager to put the bounce houses to use, and came running when the barrel train rides started up. The event continued into the night, with live music keeping a festive atmosphere through the day.

EVANSTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO