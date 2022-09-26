Read full article on original website
Final Owensboro Downtown Cruise-In Set To Be The Biggest
The final Downtown Cruise-In of the season will feature all years, makes, and models of the hottest vintage vehicles in the tri-state. There will also be food trucks, huge prizes, and family fun. Here's what you'll be missing if you don't attend. It's always a great time when you can...
Popular Pizza Restaurant in Owensboro, Kentucky Closes For Good
For nearly four years, Y NOT Pizza and Wings has been a staple for delicious pizza in Owensboro. In a sign of the times, the restaurant announced it'll be serving its last pies and wings on Friday. Y NOT Pizza and Wings opened with much fanfare in 2018. On February...
Owensboro BBQ joint sits among the best in the South
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Southern Living has rounded up their picks for the “South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints”, one of which brings representation to our Tri-State. Clocking in at an impressive 28th, Old Hickory Barbecue made the list for their “delicious” smoked mutton and other favorites. “Owensboro, Kentucky, is the barbecued mutton capital of the […]
Pickle & Pumpkin Festival returning to The Cottage in Owensboro
The Cottage in Owensboro is preparing to host their annual Pumpkin and Pickle Festival this weekend. The event takes place both Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. The festival offers pickle inspired delicacies, vendors, and family fun. You can sign up for their event through their Facebook...
Local pizza place closing on Owensboro’s east side
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A pizza place that has served Owensboro for nearly four years will be closing its doors before the month ends. Y-Not Pizza and Wings made the announcement over the weekend. “This is unfortunate to post, but at 8pm on Friday 9/30, Y-Not will be closing its doors permanently,” said business owners […]
Four new sports complexes coming to Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Four new sports complexes are in the works around the Tri-State, hoping to bring in a similar economic benefit to what Evansville has seen with its sports complexes. The Deaconess Sports Park has been around since 2015, and the Goebel Soccer Complex has been here even...
Here’s the Dish About New Evansville, IN Area Restaurants and Food Trucks
This is an article full of good food news for the Evansville area. Owners are bringing new life to empty spaces, a rebranding of a fairly new West Side restaurant, staying on the West Side, we've got pizza news, and how about not one, but two new food trucks? Whew, that's a lot to chew on, so let's dig right in.
Longtime WSON radio host retiring
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Longtime radio host and WSON news director Bill Stephens has announced his retirement from broadcast radio, wrapping up a career that spans more than four decades, most of which were spent in Henderson. “Hard to believe it’s, this month, 38 years in Henderson,” says Stephens. Stephens got his start in radio […]
Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: September 30-October 2
The dB Drag Racing Association’s 25th Anniversary World Finals event will take place October 1 and 2 at the Owensboro Convention Center. Elite car-stereo competitors from across the country will participate in dB Drag Racing, Bass Race, Psychlone, Top Dog and Freestyle competition formats. You can enjoy the fun by purchasing a VIP All Access Pass for $75 or a Weekend Pass for $40 right here.
We’ve Found Some of the Cheapest & Best Pumpkins in Daviess County Right Here (PHOTOS)
Fall arrived with trumpets sounding and pumpkins showing up everywhere last week. We've found one of our favorite places to get pumpkins and they are good and cheap!. Meet Brent, Little Joe, and John. They are part of the Habit Hill Farms in Philpot. This family is one of the hardest working farm families that I know. They have been farming for as long as I can remember.
Water with an “earthy taste” causing concerns in Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Madisonville city officials say they have received several customer concerns about the drinking water having an earthy taste. Officials say they have conducted multiple tests at various locations verifying that the water is safe to drink, and is not harmful. Madisonville city officials say this condition is due to the rapidly […]
Photo Gallery: Evanston Hog Roast 2022
Saturday dawned bright and cool for the annual Evanston Hog Roast. Despite stiff competition from other events held across the county, the Evanston Civic Association welcomed a large crowd to the community park for a full day of festivities. The day began with a series of softball games as guests began to take advantage of the full menu at the shelterhouse, as well as the beer garden. Kids were eager to put the bounce houses to use, and came running when the barrel train rides started up. The event continued into the night, with live music keeping a festive atmosphere through the day.
Thousands raised during shoebox ministry in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — For such a small congregation, Henderson General Baptist Church sure has a whole lot of heart. This year they set their goals high to touch the lives of children all across the globe. Church members filled shoeboxes full of useful items for Operation Christmas Child. We’re told they set and reached […]
Temperature change to blame for unusual water taste in Madisonville, city says
City officials in Madisonville, Kentucky, say that multiple tests have been conducted after citizens reported an unusual taste in their drinking water. The city says it received several customer concerns about the drinking water having an earthy taste. After testing at various locations, the city says it determined that the...
August sales report out of Owensboro shows increase in homes sold
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - While many across the country are wary of the housing market, an August sales report out of Owensboro shows the number of homes sold is on the rise. An Owensboro realtor says despite recent ups and downs in the housing market, things are starting to look a little more normal; including more homes on the market.
Greenville & Henderson Community College among those getting state money for development
KENTUCKY, Ind. (WFIE) - Some money has been awarded to area communities through Kentucky’s Economic Development Assistance Program. Leaders say more than $387,000 will be used to improve the Greenville’s wastewater treatment plant to create capacity for future economic development. They say more than $650,000 is going to...
New grain elevator coming to Henderson County
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A new grain elevator is in the works for western Kentucky farmers who are hauling their corn, wheat and soybeans to market. A Denver based company, Greenfield Grain LLC, has plans to build the elevator at the Henderson County Riverport on Old Geneva Road. CEO of...
Ground breaks for new tennis center in Gibson County
OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WEHT) — Students at Oakland City University will soon have a new place to play tennis. Construction of the ‘Drs. Don and Mary Ann Wilder Tennis Center’ has been made possible through contributions from many donors, which we’re told totaled $750,000. Officials broke ground for the tennis building on Monday. University President […]
Kentucky State Park Welcome Three New 14-foot-tall ‘Big Twigs’ To The Family
One Kentucky State Park has been home to some larger-than-life wooden giants known simply as The Big Twigs and the Big Twig family just got twice as big!. These 14-foot tall sculptures welcome guests to Lake Malone State Park thanks to a partnership between the Muhlenberg County Tourism Commission and Kentucky State Parks. Previously, there were three of these towering twig sculptures by artist Steve Brauch of Brainchild Creative LLC. The three original Big Twigs are located at parks campsites, as well as at its lakeside fishing area, and at its hiking trails. The Big Twigs are free and open to the public for viewing and photo opportunities.
Hopkins Co. residents can apply for reimbursement for building materials
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - If you purchased building materials of any kind due to the damage caused by the December 10 tornado in Hopkins County, you could be reimbursed. Officials with the Hopkins County Long Term Recovery Committee say if you have receipts for building materials, you can come to the office in Dawson Springs and apply for reimbursement.
