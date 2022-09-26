ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Comments / 1

Related
WBKR

Final Owensboro Downtown Cruise-In Set To Be The Biggest

The final Downtown Cruise-In of the season will feature all years, makes, and models of the hottest vintage vehicles in the tri-state. There will also be food trucks, huge prizes, and family fun. Here's what you'll be missing if you don't attend. It's always a great time when you can...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro BBQ joint sits among the best in the South

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Southern Living has rounded up their picks for the “South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints”, one of which brings representation to our Tri-State. Clocking in at an impressive 28th, Old Hickory Barbecue made the list for their “delicious” smoked mutton and other favorites. “Owensboro, Kentucky, is the barbecued mutton capital of the […]
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Pickle & Pumpkin Festival returning to The Cottage in Owensboro

The Cottage in Owensboro is preparing to host their annual Pumpkin and Pickle Festival this weekend. The event takes place both Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. The festival offers pickle inspired delicacies, vendors, and family fun. You can sign up for their event through their Facebook...
OWENSBORO, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Owensboro, KY
Lifestyle
Owensboro, KY
Food & Drinks
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Owensboro, KY
Restaurants
Local
Kentucky Food & Drinks
Local
Kentucky Restaurants
City
Sassafras, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Local pizza place closing on Owensboro’s east side

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A pizza place that has served Owensboro for nearly four years will be closing its doors before the month ends. Y-Not Pizza and Wings made the announcement over the weekend. “This is unfortunate to post, but at 8pm on Friday 9/30, Y-Not will be closing its doors permanently,” said business owners […]
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Four new sports complexes coming to Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Four new sports complexes are in the works around the Tri-State, hoping to bring in a similar economic benefit to what Evansville has seen with its sports complexes. The Deaconess Sports Park has been around since 2015, and the Goebel Soccer Complex has been here even...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Longtime WSON radio host retiring

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Longtime radio host and WSON news director Bill Stephens has announced his retirement from broadcast radio, wrapping up a career that spans more than four decades, most of which were spent in Henderson. “Hard to believe it’s, this month, 38 years in Henderson,” says Stephens. Stephens got his start in radio […]
HENDERSON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Pulled Pork#Barbecue#Vegetables#Meats#Food Drink#Moonlite Bar#Lure S Smoke
visitowensboro.com

Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: September 30-October 2

The dB Drag Racing Association’s 25th Anniversary World Finals event will take place October 1 and 2 at the Owensboro Convention Center. Elite car-stereo competitors from across the country will participate in dB Drag Racing, Bass Race, Psychlone, Top Dog and Freestyle competition formats. You can enjoy the fun by purchasing a VIP All Access Pass for $75 or a Weekend Pass for $40 right here.
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

We’ve Found Some of the Cheapest & Best Pumpkins in Daviess County Right Here (PHOTOS)

Fall arrived with trumpets sounding and pumpkins showing up everywhere last week. We've found one of our favorite places to get pumpkins and they are good and cheap!. Meet Brent, Little Joe, and John. They are part of the Habit Hill Farms in Philpot. This family is one of the hardest working farm families that I know. They have been farming for as long as I can remember.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Water with an “earthy taste” causing concerns in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Madisonville city officials say they have received several customer concerns about the drinking water having an earthy taste. Officials say they have conducted multiple tests at various locations verifying that the water is safe to drink, and is not harmful. Madisonville city officials say this condition is due to the rapidly […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
spencercountyonline.com

Photo Gallery: Evanston Hog Roast 2022

Saturday dawned bright and cool for the annual Evanston Hog Roast. Despite stiff competition from other events held across the county, the Evanston Civic Association welcomed a large crowd to the community park for a full day of festivities. The day began with a series of softball games as guests began to take advantage of the full menu at the shelterhouse, as well as the beer garden. Kids were eager to put the bounce houses to use, and came running when the barrel train rides started up. The event continued into the night, with live music keeping a festive atmosphere through the day.
EVANSTON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WEHT/WTVW

Thousands raised during shoebox ministry in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — For such a small congregation, Henderson General Baptist Church sure has a whole lot of heart. This year they set their goals high to touch the lives of children all across the globe. Church members filled shoeboxes full of useful items for Operation Christmas Child. We’re told they set and reached […]
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

August sales report out of Owensboro shows increase in homes sold

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - While many across the country are wary of the housing market, an August sales report out of Owensboro shows the number of homes sold is on the rise. An Owensboro realtor says despite recent ups and downs in the housing market, things are starting to look a little more normal; including more homes on the market.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

New grain elevator coming to Henderson County

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A new grain elevator is in the works for western Kentucky farmers who are hauling their corn, wheat and soybeans to market. A Denver based company, Greenfield Grain LLC, has plans to build the elevator at the Henderson County Riverport on Old Geneva Road. CEO of...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Ground breaks for new tennis center in Gibson County

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WEHT) — Students at Oakland City University will soon have a new place to play tennis. Construction of the ‘Drs. Don and Mary Ann Wilder Tennis Center’ has been made possible through contributions from many donors, which we’re told totaled $750,000. Officials broke ground for the tennis building on Monday. University President […]
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
103GBF

Kentucky State Park Welcome Three New 14-foot-tall ‘Big Twigs’ To The Family

One Kentucky State Park has been home to some larger-than-life wooden giants known simply as The Big Twigs and the Big Twig family just got twice as big!. These 14-foot tall sculptures welcome guests to Lake Malone State Park thanks to a partnership between the Muhlenberg County Tourism Commission and Kentucky State Parks. Previously, there were three of these towering twig sculptures by artist Steve Brauch of Brainchild Creative LLC. The three original Big Twigs are located at parks campsites, as well as at its lakeside fishing area, and at its hiking trails. The Big Twigs are free and open to the public for viewing and photo opportunities.
DUNMOR, KY
14news.com

Hopkins Co. residents can apply for reimbursement for building materials

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - If you purchased building materials of any kind due to the damage caused by the December 10 tornado in Hopkins County, you could be reimbursed. Officials with the Hopkins County Long Term Recovery Committee say if you have receipts for building materials, you can come to the office in Dawson Springs and apply for reimbursement.
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy