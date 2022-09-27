The Seattle Seahawks have just lost their second game in a row, but that’s not stopping head coach Pete Carroll from feeling incredibly optimistic about the chances of his team breaking out before the end of the 2022 NFL season. Even after the losses to the San Francisco 49ers and to the Atlanta Falcons in Weeks 2 and 3, respectively, Carroll believes that the Seahawks are on the verge of putting it together and playing like a true contender.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO