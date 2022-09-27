Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Detroit Lions vs. Seahawks point spread drops following recent news
After a devastating loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will now have to do their best quickly shift their focus to the Seattle Seahawks, who they will host next Sunday at Ford Field. Prior to the start of the season, the Lions were listed as...
Yardbarker
‘The future looks bright’: Pete Carroll drops bonkers Seahawks prediction before end of 2022 NFL season
The Seattle Seahawks have just lost their second game in a row, but that’s not stopping head coach Pete Carroll from feeling incredibly optimistic about the chances of his team breaking out before the end of the 2022 NFL season. Even after the losses to the San Francisco 49ers and to the Atlanta Falcons in Weeks 2 and 3, respectively, Carroll believes that the Seahawks are on the verge of putting it together and playing like a true contender.
Colts owner reveals when Seahawks might be sold
The Denver Broncos were the most recent NFL team to undergo a sale. Current Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay thinks the Seattle Seahawks will be next up on the block. Irsay spoke with Bloomberg for their “Business of Sports” show. The Colts owner said he envisions the Seahawks being sold some time in 2024.
Ex-Giants QB Eli Manning backpedals on Broncos’ Russell Wilson slam
Eli Manning is walking back on a jab he made at Russell Wilson on Monday night. It was a pretty funny one too, and it happened on Eli and Peyton’s “ManningCast” of Monday’s Giants-Cowboys game with former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilson Demystifies Broncos' Closed-Door Offensive Meetings
Russell Wilson just lifted the lid on the Denver Broncos' closed-door offensive meetings on Tuesdays.
Seahawks Place Running Back On Injured Reserve
The Seattle Seahawks have placed veteran running back Travis Homer on the injured reserve, per team insider Bob Condotta. Homer suffered a ribcage injury during Sunday's Week 3 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Homer had collected 18 yards on four rushing attempts and 33 yards on four receptions prior to...
2023 NFL draft order: Seahawks currently on pace for a top-3 pick
The Seahawks’ 2022 season has been a smashing success so far – if getting a top pick in next year’s draft is more important than winning games, anyway. After three weeks Seattle is tied with more than a dozen other teams with a 1-2 record. However, they have the weakest strength of schedule among them, which puts them at No. 3 in the draft order.
pethelpful.com
Corgi Steals the Show During Seattle Seahawks Game and We're Obsessed
The official TikTok account for NBC Sports, @nbcsports, shared a snippet of what might be the greatest halftime performance we've ever seen. And no, it's not a famous artist. Save that for the Super Bowl. We promise you that this is way better. The Seattle Seahawks decided to host a...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Seahawks RB Rashad Penny Ready For Breakout vs. Lions
Despite a slow start to the 2022 season, Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny is ready to live up to his projection as the team’s breakout player. Having signed a one-year deal worth $5.7 million in the offseason, Penny was expected to operate as the team's lead back after a dominant finish to the 2021 season.
Yardbarker
D'Andre Swift Trending Towards Not Playing Against Seahawks
The Detroit Lions will now turn their attention to begin their preparations for the Seattle Seahawks. Unfortunately, the team will likely be without one of their top offensive weapons this week. Head coach Dan Campbell told reporters that their talented running back D'Andre Swift would have to make "significant" improvements...
Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 4 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 4 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions.
Seahawks Pete Carroll 'Not Surprised' About Defensive Struggles
The Seattle Seahawks have allowed the second most rushing yards league-wide over the first three weeks, as their defensive struggles continue to hold the team back.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bruener Says 'We Have Confidence to Beat Every Single Team in Country'
The sophomore linebacker likes the mindset of this year's Huskies.
UCLA Football Set to Host Washington in Battle of Pac-12 Unbeatens
The Bruins will face their first true challenge of the season when the 4-0 Huskies come to the Rose Bowl on Friday night.
Comments / 0