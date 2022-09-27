ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

‘The future looks bright’: Pete Carroll drops bonkers Seahawks prediction before end of 2022 NFL season

The Seattle Seahawks have just lost their second game in a row, but that’s not stopping head coach Pete Carroll from feeling incredibly optimistic about the chances of his team breaking out before the end of the 2022 NFL season. Even after the losses to the San Francisco 49ers and to the Atlanta Falcons in Weeks 2 and 3, respectively, Carroll believes that the Seahawks are on the verge of putting it together and playing like a true contender.
Larry Brown Sports

Colts owner reveals when Seahawks might be sold

The Denver Broncos were the most recent NFL team to undergo a sale. Current Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay thinks the Seattle Seahawks will be next up on the block. Irsay spoke with Bloomberg for their “Business of Sports” show. The Colts owner said he envisions the Seahawks being sold some time in 2024.
The Spun

Seahawks Place Running Back On Injured Reserve

The Seattle Seahawks have placed veteran running back Travis Homer on the injured reserve, per team insider Bob Condotta. Homer suffered a ribcage injury during Sunday's Week 3 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Homer had collected 18 yards on four rushing attempts and 33 yards on four receptions prior to...
pethelpful.com

Corgi Steals the Show During Seattle Seahawks Game and We're Obsessed

The official TikTok account for NBC Sports, @nbcsports, shared a snippet of what might be the greatest halftime performance we've ever seen. And no, it's not a famous artist. Save that for the Super Bowl. We promise you that this is way better. The Seattle Seahawks decided to host a...
Yardbarker

Seahawks RB Rashad Penny Ready For Breakout vs. Lions

Despite a slow start to the 2022 season, Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny is ready to live up to his projection as the team’s breakout player. Having signed a one-year deal worth $5.7 million in the offseason, Penny was expected to operate as the team's lead back after a dominant finish to the 2021 season.
Yardbarker

D'Andre Swift Trending Towards Not Playing Against Seahawks

The Detroit Lions will now turn their attention to begin their preparations for the Seattle Seahawks. Unfortunately, the team will likely be without one of their top offensive weapons this week. Head coach Dan Campbell told reporters that their talented running back D'Andre Swift would have to make "significant" improvements...
