ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

LinkedIn founder and Elon Musk's longtime friend said he worried when he heard about the billionaire's decision to buy Twitter: 'It was like "Oh my god, another huge problem"'

Reid Hoffman said he was initially concerned when he learned of Elon Musk's decision to buy Twitter. But, the LinkedIn founder said the billionaire has already showed he can juggle SpaceX and Tesla. Other members of Musk's social circle told Axios they warned him against buying Twitter. LinkedIn cofounder Reid...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Former CEO Bob Iger reveals Disney found a 'substantial portion' of Twitter users were bots when it tried to buy company in 2016 - as Elon Musk's own attempt to purchase social media platform for $44 BN continues to unravel

Former Disney CEO Bob Iger says that a 'substantial portion' of Twitter's users were believed to be bots in 2016, when the company was deep into talks to purchase the social network. 'We did look very carefully at all of the Twitter users — I guess they’re called users —...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

20-year-old who tracks Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg's private jets says Facebook took down his page because it violates their policy

Jack Sweeney said Facebook shut down his page that tracks Elon Musk's jets. Sweeney made headlines earlier this year when Musk offered him $5,000 to shut down a Twitter account. The 20-year-old also shares tracking data on Mark Zuckerberg's private plane. Jack Sweeney, the 20-year-old known for tracking Elon Musk's...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Independent

Jeff Bezos loses spot as second-richest person

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is now the world’s second-richest person, dethroning Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in the title he was demoted to last year after Elon Musk overtook him as the wealthiest person in the world.The 60-year-old Indian chairman of the Adani Group, which includes businesses in coal production, infrastructure and thermal power generation, has a real-time net worth of $155.5bn, according to the Forbes Real Time Billionaire’s List.Along with becoming one of the first Asian businesspeople to rank among the top three billionaires globally, the Indian tycoon’s company impressively climbed the ranks this year at a breakneck speed...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
TechCrunch

Elon Musk wants ‘government-imposed muzzle’ on his tweets thrown out

The appeal comes a month after a federal judge quashed Musk’s motion to end the same SEC settlement provision. In the brief, which was filed on Tuesday with the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan and reported by Reuters, Musk’s lawyers call the mandate a “government-imposed muzzle,” the effect of which is “to inhibit and chill Mr. Musk’s lawful speech.” They say the provision violates the First Amendment and restricts Musk’s speech on a broad range of topics that are unrelated to the statements that gave rise to the SEC’s 2018 lawsuit.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Benzinga

As Elon Musk, Twitter CEO Postpone Depositions, Legal Fraternity Wary Of Tesla Chief's Tendency To Insult Opposing Attorneys

The much-awaited deposition of Elon Musk in the Twitter Inc. TWTR lawsuit has been delayed, according to several reports, citing sources. What Happened: Musk will now be deposed on an unspecified future date, according to a Bloomberg report. The original schedule was for a two-day deposition starting on Monday, with the possibility of it extending to Wednesday, according to court filings.
BUSINESS
CNET

Twitter Shareholders Appear to Approve $44 Billion Musk Deal

Twitter shareholders on Tuesday appeared to approve a deal with billionaire Elon Musk, who signed an agreement in the spring to buy the social network for $44 billion. Musk is now trying to back out of the deal, but Twitter shareholders seem to have said they want it to go forward.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Leadership#Craft Ventures
teslarati.com

Twitter CEO delays deposition with Elon Musk over personal reasons

Twitter CEO, Parag Agrawal, delayed the scheduled deposition with Elon Musk over personal reasons, The New York Post reported, noting that this sparked a bit of speculation of a settlement reached between the two sides. Elon Musk’s attorney was in San Francisco when he was informed that Agrawal was going...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Attorneys for Musk, Twitter argue over information exchange

A Delaware judge is hearing arguments over the exchange of information by lawyers for Twitter and Elon Musk in a lawsuit in which the social media giant is seeking to force Musk to carry through with his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter.Tuesday’s hearing comes three weeks before a scheduled trial in the lawsuit. Musk, the world’s richest man, agreed in April to buy Twitter and take it private, offering $54.20 a share and vowing to loosen the company’s policing of content and to root out fake accounts. In July, Musk indicated that he wanted to back away from the...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
Engadget

Elon Musk and Twitter are now fighting about Signal messages

Elon Musk’s private messages could once again land him in hot water in his legal fight with Twitter. Lawyers for the two sides once again faced off in Delaware’s Court of Chancery ahead of an October trial that will determine the fate of the deal. Among the issues...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Elon Musk May Lose a Lot in Three Days

It's money time for Elon Musk. If summer has passed, autumn is off to a flying start for the richest man in the world. The tech tycoon has important appointments at the end of September that could have a considerable impact on the empire he is building. These appointments can also affect the image of a revolutionary and visionary boss that he is building.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy