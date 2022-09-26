Read full article on original website
'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Says Elon Musk Has Left 'Rats And Rodents' At Twitter 'Running For Cover'
This article was originally published on April 19, 2022. Robert Kiyosaki, the author of "Rich Dad, Poor Dad," in a tweet on Monday, said "the rats and rodents running Twitter are running for cover" due to Tesla CEO Elon Musk. "Elon Musk has taken his BILLIONS and bought over 9%...
LinkedIn founder and Elon Musk's longtime friend said he worried when he heard about the billionaire's decision to buy Twitter: 'It was like "Oh my god, another huge problem"'
Reid Hoffman said he was initially concerned when he learned of Elon Musk's decision to buy Twitter. But, the LinkedIn founder said the billionaire has already showed he can juggle SpaceX and Tesla. Other members of Musk's social circle told Axios they warned him against buying Twitter. LinkedIn cofounder Reid...
Former CEO Bob Iger reveals Disney found a 'substantial portion' of Twitter users were bots when it tried to buy company in 2016 - as Elon Musk's own attempt to purchase social media platform for $44 BN continues to unravel
Former Disney CEO Bob Iger says that a 'substantial portion' of Twitter's users were believed to be bots in 2016, when the company was deep into talks to purchase the social network. 'We did look very carefully at all of the Twitter users — I guess they’re called users —...
20-year-old who tracks Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg's private jets says Facebook took down his page because it violates their policy
Jack Sweeney said Facebook shut down his page that tracks Elon Musk's jets. Sweeney made headlines earlier this year when Musk offered him $5,000 to shut down a Twitter account. The 20-year-old also shares tracking data on Mark Zuckerberg's private plane. Jack Sweeney, the 20-year-old known for tracking Elon Musk's...
Elon Musk was texting Larry Ellison 'into the early morning hours' just before announcing his Twitter purchase was on hold, a new court filing says
Elon Musk texted with Larry Ellison before saying his Twitter deal was on hold, per a court filing. The Oracle cofounder is a longtime friend of Musk and pledged $1 billion to the deal. Twitter is arguing Musk's legal team is withholding text messages it subpoenaed related to the deal.
Jeff Bezos loses spot as second-richest person
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is now the world’s second-richest person, dethroning Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in the title he was demoted to last year after Elon Musk overtook him as the wealthiest person in the world.The 60-year-old Indian chairman of the Adani Group, which includes businesses in coal production, infrastructure and thermal power generation, has a real-time net worth of $155.5bn, according to the Forbes Real Time Billionaire’s List.Along with becoming one of the first Asian businesspeople to rank among the top three billionaires globally, the Indian tycoon’s company impressively climbed the ranks this year at a breakneck speed...
Elon Musk's legal team is frustrated after Twitter's CEO cancels his deal deposition on short notice
Parag Agrawal canceled an interview with Elon Musk's lawyer the day before it was set to take place. The CEO has yet to reschedule, although the interview is expected to happen. Musk is expected to be interviewed later this week as part of the ongoing lawsuit. Twitter's Parag Agrawal canceled...
Twitter hunts for documents showing possible connection between Elon Musk and former executive turned whistleblower Peiter 'Mudge' Zatko
Zatko accused Twitter of lax security and other missteps during his time as a top executive. He also sided with Elon Musk in claiming "bots" are improperly quantified on the platform. Twitter now wants to know if Zatko has had prior dealings with Musk or those on his side of...
TechCrunch
Elon Musk wants ‘government-imposed muzzle’ on his tweets thrown out
The appeal comes a month after a federal judge quashed Musk’s motion to end the same SEC settlement provision. In the brief, which was filed on Tuesday with the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan and reported by Reuters, Musk’s lawyers call the mandate a “government-imposed muzzle,” the effect of which is “to inhibit and chill Mr. Musk’s lawful speech.” They say the provision violates the First Amendment and restricts Musk’s speech on a broad range of topics that are unrelated to the statements that gave rise to the SEC’s 2018 lawsuit.
TechSpot
The analysts Elon Musk hired to count Twitter bots found fewer than he expected, claims company
What just happened? The latest argument in the Twitter vs. Elon Musk fight has seen the social media company claim the two analyst firms Musk hired to count bots on the platform found fewer than he expected. Twitter lawyers also say the CEO's legal team has, until recently, been withholding this data.
As Elon Musk, Twitter CEO Postpone Depositions, Legal Fraternity Wary Of Tesla Chief's Tendency To Insult Opposing Attorneys
The much-awaited deposition of Elon Musk in the Twitter Inc. TWTR lawsuit has been delayed, according to several reports, citing sources. What Happened: Musk will now be deposed on an unspecified future date, according to a Bloomberg report. The original schedule was for a two-day deposition starting on Monday, with the possibility of it extending to Wednesday, according to court filings.
CNET
Twitter Shareholders Appear to Approve $44 Billion Musk Deal
Twitter shareholders on Tuesday appeared to approve a deal with billionaire Elon Musk, who signed an agreement in the spring to buy the social network for $44 billion. Musk is now trying to back out of the deal, but Twitter shareholders seem to have said they want it to go forward.
teslarati.com
Twitter CEO delays deposition with Elon Musk over personal reasons
Twitter CEO, Parag Agrawal, delayed the scheduled deposition with Elon Musk over personal reasons, The New York Post reported, noting that this sparked a bit of speculation of a settlement reached between the two sides. Elon Musk’s attorney was in San Francisco when he was informed that Agrawal was going...
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Chronoly.io (CRNO): Elon Musk’s Favorite Cryptocurrencies
The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, hasn’t shied away from giving his opinion on crypto. He famously allowed Tesla to accept Bitcoin (although he did renege on this promise, citing climate concerns). However, his most famous involvement in crypto is his many tweets around Dogecoin (DOGE), which sent DOGE surging over 10,000% in 2021.
Attorneys for Musk, Twitter argue over information exchange
A Delaware judge is hearing arguments over the exchange of information by lawyers for Twitter and Elon Musk in a lawsuit in which the social media giant is seeking to force Musk to carry through with his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter.Tuesday’s hearing comes three weeks before a scheduled trial in the lawsuit. Musk, the world’s richest man, agreed in April to buy Twitter and take it private, offering $54.20 a share and vowing to loosen the company’s policing of content and to root out fake accounts. In July, Musk indicated that he wanted to back away from the...
Musk researchers failed to find enough bots to justify end of Twitter deal
Data scientists working for Elon Musk could not substantiate the billionaire's allegations that Twitter had a problem with excess bots, creating a significant hindrance for him in the trial.
Engadget
Elon Musk and Twitter are now fighting about Signal messages
Elon Musk’s private messages could once again land him in hot water in his legal fight with Twitter. Lawyers for the two sides once again faced off in Delaware’s Court of Chancery ahead of an October trial that will determine the fate of the deal. Among the issues...
Elon Musk May Lose a Lot in Three Days
It's money time for Elon Musk. If summer has passed, autumn is off to a flying start for the richest man in the world. The tech tycoon has important appointments at the end of September that could have a considerable impact on the empire he is building. These appointments can also affect the image of a revolutionary and visionary boss that he is building.
Ars Technica
Twitter says Elon Musk’s own data scientists did not back up bots claims
Twitter has said Elon Musk’s own data scientists did not support his claim that the number of fake accounts on the social media platform is “wildly higher” than the company’s estimates, as the parties prepare to go to trial in October. The Tesla chief executive is...
Elon Musk's Tesla Adds Airbnb Co-founder Joe Gebbia To Its Board: Here's The Fine Print
Tesla Inc. TSLA has added Airbnb Inc ABNB co-founder Joe Gebbia to its Board of Directors with effect from September 25, the company said in a statement. Tesla indicated in a regulatory filing that Gebbia is eligible to receive compensation consistent with the company’s standard outside director compensation package as previously approved by the Board.
