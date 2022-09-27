Read full article on original website
Good Samaritan buys supplies for Florida homes damaged by Hurricane Ian
A retired police officer from Massachusetts who is now a handyman in Port St Lucie is helping those on Florida’s west coast who need building materials. This Home Depot in St. Lucie west sustained some damage from the winds - right there in the front along part of the store, but when we got here, we quickly found out that was not the story - the story was out in the parking lot –
Martin County Sheriff's Office Rapid Response Team headed to Lee County
Summoned to help serve and protect on the west coast, a rapid response team from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office is headed to Lee County Friday morning. Trained by Homeland Security for missions like these, a team of 15 from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office is going to help law enforcement agencies dealing with damage and loss in their own personal lives.
Man's body found in floodwater in Martin County
The Martin County Sheriff's Office said a man's body was found in about 10 inches of floodwater on Wednesday morning as Hurricane Ian brought heavy rain and gusty winds to parts of the Treasure Coast. A sheriff's office spokesperson said the body of Cody Dudek, 34, of Lantana was discovered...
Delray Beach condo damaged by possible tornado
Dozens of people were evacuated and two others were taken to a hospital Tuesday evening after a possible tornado caused by Hurricane Ian damaged an apartment complex in Delray Beach. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue was dispatched to the Kings Point apartment complex about 9:15 p.m. after reports of a...
Florida's Turnpike service plazas reopen following Hurricane Ian
Service plazas along Florida's Turnpike are back in service Thursday following Hurricane Ian. The Florida Department of Transportation and Florida's Turnpike Enterprise are providing services at the following plazas:. The Fort Drum, Port St. Lucie/Fort Pierce, West Palm Beach, Pompano Beach, and Snapper Creek service plazas are fully operational. The...
Mall at Wellington Green evacuated after kitchen fire breaks out
The Mall at Wellington Green was evacuated Wednesday and emergency crews responded to the scene after a small kitchen fire broke out, authorities said. According to an alert from the mall's emergency notification system, the property, located at 10300 Forest Hill Boulevard, was evacuated in cooperation with local authorities. "All...
Hurricane Ian evacuee upset over Jupiter hotel price hike
A Hurricane Ian evacuee called WPTV about a price hike at a Jupiter hotel. "I heard it was going toward Fort Myers. We decided the only place we could go was out this way," Lisa Howard told WPTV. So, Howard packed up her truck and headed for Palm Beach County.
Paint store fire prompts evacuation in Clewiston
Firefighters battled flames from a fire at a paint store in Clewiston. The fire erupted early Thursday at MCM Paints. Clewiston Fire Rescue Chief Travis Reese said combustible materials inside the building prompted an evacuation of two blocks in the vicinity of the business. "We've knocked most of it down,"...
Kings Point residents relocated to West Palm Beach after tornado
A senior citizen facility in West Palm Beach has taken in nearly a dozen displaced residents after a tornado hit the Kings Point community near Delray Beach on Tuesday night. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said two people were taken to a hospital and more than two dozen residents were displaced from the tornado.
Palm Beach County mayor tells residents 'you shouldn't panic'
Officials in Palm Beach County said Tuesday they're "diligently preparing" as Hurricane Ian bears down on Florida. The county is currently under a tropical storm warning, meaning there's an increased potential for sustained winds of at least 39 miles per hour over the next 36 hours. "It's important to plan,...
NWS: Tornado that struck Kings Point had peak winds of 125 mph
A devastating tornado that hit the Kings Point senior community near Delray Beach on Tuesday night had estimated peak winds of 125 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Officials on Thursday classified the tornado as an EF-2, which has winds between 113-157 mph. It cut a 6-mile path through...
Florida residents evacuate to Palm Beach County as Ian approaches
We know what it's like to be ground zero when a storm is approaching. But this time, many people are choosing to evacuate to our area. In Florida, people will drive miles across the state to try to outrun a hurricane. And this time, state leaders are telling them to come to our part of Southeast Florida.
Palm Beach County officials to hold news conference at 3 p.m.
Watch the news conference at 3 p.m. Officials in Palm Beach County will hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon as Hurricane Ian bears down on Florida. The news conference will be held at 3 p.m. at the Palm Beach County Emergency Operations Center. Palm Beach County Mayor Robert Weinroth will...
Hurricane evacuees flee to Palm Beach County ahead of Hurricane Ian
Many residents from the west coast of Florida, who are in the path of Hurricane Ian, are not taking chances and are headed east to South Florida or the Treasure Coast. One man said it took him six hours to travel from the west coast of Florida to the Pioneer Inn in Royal Palm Beach, located along Southern Boulevard.
West coast residents should evacuate to Palm Beach County, emergency leaders say
Florida's top emergency management official on Tuesday urged residents along the state's west coast to evacuate to Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade counties due to the threat of Hurricane Ian. WATCH LIVE:. Currently, 2.5 million Floridians are under some kind of evacuation order. Kevin Guthrie, the director of Florida's Division...
Resident: Kings Point possible tornado sounded like 'freight train'
Residents at a senior community in Delray Beach said they heard what sounded like a train when a tornado tore through their neighborhood. Brian Kaufman and Della Ryman told WPTV they were at home Tuesday night watching baseball and waiting out Hurricane Ian when they heard the loud noise. "All...
West coast residents should evacuate to southeast, emergency officials say
Florida's top emergency management official on Tuesday urged residents along the state's west coast to evacuate to Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade counties due to thethreat of Hurricane Ian. Currently, 2.5 million Floridians are under some kind of evacuation order. Kevin Guthrie, the director of Florida's Division of Emergency Management,...
Tornado warning issued for Palm Beach County as Ian strengthens
Hurricane Ian has strengthened into a Category 4 hurricane as the entire state of Florida remains under a state of emergency. According to the 5 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Category 4 Hurricane Ian is packing maximum sustained winds of 140 mph and moving toward the north-northeast at 10 mph.
Mobile home suffers damage after strong storms hit Martin County
A strong storm hit a mobile home park in Martin County on Tuesday night, causing substantial damage to at least one home. The resident of the home, located in the Fork River Estates, said their entire mobile home started shaking, causing panels of the roof to peel off from the strong winds.
Floodwater puts undue stress on Port St. Lucie drainage system
Heavy rainfall in Port St. Lucie has stressed out the city's drainage system, causing some flooding at major intersections. One such intersection was Crosstown Parkway and Cameo Boulevard. Floodwater spilled out onto the roadway as outer bands from Hurricane Ian were too much for underground drainage pipes to handle. But...
