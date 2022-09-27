Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra leaked renders reveal a minor design replace for 2023. Check them out. Samsung has been altering the design in its Ultra “S series” flagship yearly for the previous 3 years, with the Galaxy S22 Ultra lastly nailing a definite look. The S22 Ultra will get it excellent with its squared off Galaxy Note form, and the distinctive rear digicam format. In the precise colors, the Galaxy S22 Ultra merely appears gorgeous. Hence, it solely is smart for Samsung to reuse the identical design to carry a lead over its rivals, and proceed to woo clients. Enter the Galaxy S23 Ultra leaks that showcase its design, which is new for the sake of latest.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 8 HOURS AGO