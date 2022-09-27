ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

daystech.org

Call it the case of the missing moon

Scientists utilizing information obtained by NASA’s Cassini spacecraft and pc simulations mentioned on Thursday the destruction of a big moon that strayed too near Saturn would account each for the beginning of the fuel big planet’s magnificent rings and its uncommon orbital tilt of about 27 levels. The...
ASTRONOMY
iheart.com

Video: Anomaly Hunter Spots 'Soldier' on Mars

An anomaly hunter studying NASA photos of Mars spotted a peculiar rock that bears an uncanny resemblance to a soldier wielding a shield. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring made the curious find while examining an image that the Curiosity rover captured last week. Amid the many sizeable and normal-looking rocks littering the surface of the Red Planet, he noticed the bewildering oddity which looks like a half-buried person holding a shield above their head.
ASTRONOMY
daystech.org

AI Laser That Kills Cockroaches Created, Dubbed ‘A Little Dangerous’

A brand new paper just lately revealed that a synthetic intelligence-driven laser that may determine and zap cockroaches has been developed. According to a paper printed on September 21 within the journal Oriental Insects, this laser marks a brand new methodology of pest control, with the flexibility to kill particular person bugs from a distance of as much as 4 ft away with out using dangerous pesticides.
TECHNOLOGY
daystech.org

Whale Safe project trials Ai-equipped buoys to reduce ship collisions

AI software program monitoring sounds from inside vivid yellow buoys might scale back whale deaths by figuring out whale species and pod areas. Scientists then confirm the info and relay that data to any ships passing close by, serving to them to keep away from the animals. The Whale Safe challenge was launched by Benioff Ocean Science Laboratory and companions, with the primary Whale Safe methods already deployed within the Santa Barbara Channel close to the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.
LONG BEACH, CA
daystech.org

3 Good Things: Clever raccoons, a scary Airbnb and AI art

Two intelligent, adaptable species like raccoons and people ought to have the ability to discover a strategy to coexist. Maybe the raccoons have already executed it. A current examine that tagged and monitored wild raccoons in Laramie, Wyo., discovered that the more docile and reserved individuals were the best at solving a puzzle and accessing meals. We people are apparently by chance fueling the rise of super-smart raccoons by concentrating on the boldest and most aggressive critters. Some scientists speculate that the sample of chill people additionally being good is the start of how a species turns into domesticated. To me, it appears extra just like the intelligent raccoons have already tamed us.
PETS
daystech.org

AI Reduces a 100,000-Equation Quantum Physics Problem to Only Four Equations

Scientists skilled a machine studying device to seize the physics of electrons shifting on a lattice utilizing far fewer equations than would sometimes be required, all with out sacrificing accuracy. A daunting quantum problem that until now required 100,000 equations has been compressed into a bite-size task of as few...
SOFTWARE
daystech.org

Samsung rolls out Android 13 beta for Galaxy S21 lineup in US

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 collection began receiving Android 13 (One UI 5) beta builds within the US early final month. South Korean tech large Samsung’s Galaxy S22 collection began receiving Android 13 (One UI 5) beta builds within the US early final month and now these builds are coming to Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 , and Galaxy S21 Ultra.
CELL PHONES

