Two intelligent, adaptable species like raccoons and people ought to have the ability to discover a strategy to coexist. Maybe the raccoons have already executed it. A current examine that tagged and monitored wild raccoons in Laramie, Wyo., discovered that the more docile and reserved individuals were the best at solving a puzzle and accessing meals. We people are apparently by chance fueling the rise of super-smart raccoons by concentrating on the boldest and most aggressive critters. Some scientists speculate that the sample of chill people additionally being good is the start of how a species turns into domesticated. To me, it appears extra just like the intelligent raccoons have already tamed us.

