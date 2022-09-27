Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
A Perfect Long Weekend in Louisville, KentuckyMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Louisville, KY
5 of the Most Amazing Caves in Indiana You Must SeeTravel MavenIndiana State
This Entire Neighborhood In Indiana Was Totally AbandonedTravel MavenCharlestown, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndianapolis, IN
Related
WLKY.com
Dr. Anthony Fauci to receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Ali Center in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A very familiar face throughout the COVID-19 pandemic is getting an award from a Louisville institution. Dr. Anthony Fauci will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Muhammad Ali Center. Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the Chief...
wdrb.com
IMAGES | The dedication of Denny Crum Hall at the University of Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville dedicated Denny Crum Hall on Thursday, a $23.5 million facility that houses the school's men's and women's basketball and women's lacrosse teams, along with regular students. A look at the facility, along with many of the former U of L greats --...
wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | Denny Crum Hall ceremony was about more than a building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – There was a time when Denny Crum would have shaken his head at all this. As coach at the University of Louisville for 30 years, he never had a special dorm for his basketball team. He never had a fancy practice facility. His teams were not in power conferences – though the old Metro would probably hold its own today. Louisville was never a posh address in college basketball.
WLKY.com
John Belski inducted into Kentucky Broadcasters Association's Hall of Fame
OWENSBORO, Ky. — Beloved Louisville meteorologist John Belski received an honor from theKentucky Broadcasters Association on Monday. Belski has won countless awards during his tenure in Louisville, but now he's officially a member of the KBA Hall of Fame following his induction Monday night. He worked for WLKY in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
leoweekly.com
10 Upcoming Events In Louisville You Shouldn’t Miss
If you’ve been to any Waterfront Wednesday this year, you know that the free event series is a big deal — thousands of people flock to Waterfront Park on the last Wednesday of every month to see live bands, eat local food, drink and be merry. This Wednesday, three bands — Houseplant at 6 p.m., Hot Brown Smackdown at 7:30 p.m. and Yonder Mountain String Band at 9 p.m. — will bring an interesting mix of bluegrass and psychedelic rock to the waterfront. Unfortunately, with the arrival of colder temperatures comes the end of the series for this year, and this is the last Waterfront Wednesday of 2022. Don’t miss it.
wdrb.com
Hundreds of extras needed for film shot in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A producer shooting a movie here in Louisville is looking for hundreds of people to be cast as extras in her faith-based film. According to a news release, auditions are scheduled to be held on Sunday, Oct. 2, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the Hyatt House Louisville at 9315 Leesgate Road, near Whittington Parkway off of S. Hurstbourne Lane, for the film "Just One Life."
US News and World Report
The 10 Best Restaurants in Louisville, Kentucky
Louisville is well known for its long list of eclectic restaurants and eateries, serving everything from bourbon-inspired cuisine to authentic Mayan and Cuban fare. To help you narrow down your choices, U.S. News researched dozens of review sites, including restaurant, dining and travel industry review sites, to bring you the best restaurants in this top Kentucky destination. Fill up your belly at one of these award-winning eateries, then work off the calories by exploring Louisville's top attractions.
'I knew it was a unique visual history unlike anything else': UofL Archives receives massive photo donation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville's Archives and Special Collections received a massive donation of photos from one of Louisville's most historic newspapers. The Courier Journal and the newspaper's parent company Gannett donated an estimated 3 million photographs and negatives to the UofL Archives. Members of the Bingham...
RELATED PEOPLE
wdrb.com
Groundbreaking held for project that will give Louisville's Parkland neighborhood a usable library
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After more than 30 years, Louisville's Parkland neighborhood is finally getting a usable library. On Thursday afternoon, Louisville officials and members of the community broke ground on a $2.7 million renovation and expansion project to restore library services to the historic Parkland Library. The library is...
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana hair museum, featured on Oprah, prepares to auction much of what's inside
FRENCH LICK, Ind. (WDRB) -- Greater Louisville knows its history, culture and art. There's a whole row of museums downtown, but you have to drive over the state line and around 70 miles for what some call one of the most unique. It's in Larry Bird's hometown and across from...
wdrb.com
9-year-old JCPS student going on concert tour, moving to California to pursue big dreams
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The morning announcements have turned out to be a Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) student's big break. Last year, a student from Bates Elementary became social media famous for singing the National Anthem during the morning announcements. And 9-year-old D'Corey Johnson hasn't stopped there. He also...
WTVQ
Louisville nurse wins Toyota RAV4 after donating blood at Kentucky Blood Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Sharon Jones, a 63-year-old nurse from Louisville, won a 2022 Toyota RAV4 on Wednesday after giving blood during the Kentucky Blood Center Summer Getaway Giveaway. Jones, who has worked with individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities for 30 years, is a longtime blood donor. She...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Report: '24 SF Carter Bryant Locks in Louisville Visit
The California wing in one of the top prospects in the Class of 2024.
spectrumnews1.com
Louisville Zoo's gorilla Jelani recovering from abdominal surgery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Zoo officials said its silverback gorilla, Jelani, is resting comfortably following a surgery to remove an abdominal mass last week. The care team said Jelani is interacting with fellow gorilla Bengati, and that his appetite has picked back up. Prior to the surgery, Jelani presented...
wdrb.com
Louisville high schools named top in the state of Kentucky by Niche rankings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several Louisville high schools rank among the best public or private schools in the state, according to Niche. Niche provides school reviews from Pre-K all the way up to college. DuPont Manual High School was named the No. 1 public high school in Kentucky while Kentucky...
Louisville commit Deandre Moore locks in official visit to SEC power
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco athlete Deandre Moore remains committed to Louisville but will take a few official visits and has a date locked in with Georgia. Moore is currently rated the No. 66 player nationally in the 247Sports Top247 and is having a strong senior year. He was never healthy as a junior but is healthy now and has shown his explosive big play ability.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdrb.com
Belle of Louisville hosting several fall, Halloween cruises in October
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Belle of Louisville is getting ready to set sail on some special fall cruises. There will be several themes to the cruises. The first will explore the Ohio River's connection to the Underground Railroad. From 4-5 p.m. on Oct. 8, guests will board the Mary M. Miller to learn about the role the river played in getting enslaved people to freedom. Tickets cost $10 for adults and seniors, $5 for children age 5-14, and free for kids age 4 and under.
Are You Brave Enough to Drive Kentucky’s Sleepy Hollow Road?
I've heard the phrase "Washington slept here" my whole life. I don't know why, though. It means nothing other than the completion of the 1942 movie titled George Washington Slept Here. THE OTHER SLEEPY HOLLOW...AND IT'S JUST AS SCARY. In Kentucky, however, "Washington slept here" is an accurate description of...
WTVQ
Louder Than Life reaches highest attendance in festival’s history
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — This year’s Louder Than Life festival in Louisville saw record attendance. Dubbed the largest rock festival in the country, organizers say this past weekend’s attendance was the “biggest” in festival history, according to a post on its Facebook page. The four-day...
wdrb.com
Elizabethtown skydiver 'tired and proud' after completing goal of 100 jumps in a single day
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Air Force veteran and Kentucky native Michael Bratcher broke a state record Monday when he jumped out of an airplane to skydive 100 times in a single day. Bratcher said the previous state record was 80 jumps in a day. "I pushed my luck," he told...
Comments / 2