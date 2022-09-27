ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Larry Brown Sports

Cause of Myles Garrett's terrifying car accident revealed

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett was involved in a very frightening car accident on Monday, and we now have some more details about what led to it. Garrett was driving with a female passenger after he left the Browns facility when he went off the right side of the road. Ohio State Highway Patrol officials said his 2021 Porsche flipped several times before coming to rest. Fortunately, Garrett and the passenger were not seriously injured.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31

Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

Tua Tagovailoa stretchered off field in scary moment

A scary moment occurred in the second quarter of Thursday’s game between the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals. Miami quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa was sacked by Cincinnati defensive tackle, Josh Tupou. Tupou’s momentum caused Tua to be slung to the ground, with his back and head hitting the turf hard.
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to referees blatant missed penalty

NFL referees certainly don’t have easy jobs. There’s a lot to watch on any given play and sometimes things simply go unnoticed as a result. That was the case during Monday night’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants when the referees missed an absolutely blatant pass interference penalty on the Giants.
DALLAS, TX
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Have Been Living Apart for 'More Than a Month,' Source Says

"They would like to work things out," a source tells PEOPLE of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been living apart for "more than a month," a source tells PEOPLE. The longtime couple have been away from each other for the last six weeks, as Brady, 45, returns to the NFL and Bündchen, 42, is traveling. "Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," says one insider. A second source...
NFL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen rumor debunked

The drama surrounding Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen following his un-retirement and return to the NFL this season had led to a lot of wild reports and unsubstantiated rumors. According to someone close to the couple, one potential rumor about any infidelity should be crossed off the list.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Report: Tom Brady's Family Makes Decision Ahead Of Hurricane

As Hurricane Ian barrels towards Tampa, Tom Brady and his family have reportedly decided to be together in Miami. According to a source with People.com, Brady is evacuating his kids to their Miami home, where wife Gisele Bündchen will be. The Buccaneers also released a statement that the team...
TAMPA, FL
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

Myles Garrett charged in wake of crash

The single-car crash that Cleveland Browns’ DE Myles Garrett (seen above in an August preseason game) got into Monday afternoon produced frightening photos and some injuries for Garrett. It has now also led to a charge for him:. Here’s more on that from that piece, from Zac Jackson of...
CLEVELAND, OH
thecomeback.com

Everyone's making the same joke about Christian McCaffrey

It’s no secret that Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey has spent a lot of time on the injury report throughout his NFL career. That’s especially true recently as he has appeared in just 10 games throughout the previous two seasons. And it looks like there’s a chance he’s sidelined again.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecomeback.com

Jerry Jones offers bold praise for Cooper Rush

Many around the NFL thought that the Dallas Cowboys would struggle mightily after the injury to star quarterback Dak Prescott, but the team has not faltered to this point. Led by undrafted quarterback Cooper Rush, Dallas has won each of the games that he has started this year after Monday’s victory over the New York Giants in an NFC East rivalry game.
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

Browns update Myles Garrett's injuries, Week 4 status

The Cleveland Browns detailed Myles Garrett’s injuries and said his Week 4 status is still undetermined in the wake of Monday’s scary rollover crash. The Browns released an update Tuesday evening detailing Garrett’s injuries as a shoulder sprain and biceps strain, along with minor lacerations, bumps, and bruises.
CLEVELAND, OH
thecomeback.com

Ed Reed offers shocking blunt advice to Lamar Jackson

One of the biggest topics this offseason was the contract negotiations between the Baltimore Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson. Ravens general manager Eric Decosta revealed ahead of the team’s season-opening game that the two sides were “unable to reach a contract extension” and that further negotiations would likely be pushed back to the end of the season.
BALTIMORE, MD

