ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

One of the century’s most undervalued remakes rides a renewed wave of admiration

Attempting to craft a worthy remake of an established classic has often proven to be a fool’s errand, but there have been a few exceptions to the rule when the second version has proven vastly superior to the first. Half a century after the 1957 original secured a lofty status that saw it inducted into the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress, James Mangold’s 3:10 to Yuma came along and arguably raised the bar even higher.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Florida State
State
Hawaii State
wegotthiscovered.com

Bruce Willis could be the catalyst for the cinematic A.I. apocalypse

One of the biggest questions surrounding the future of the film industry revolves around the use of deepfakes, and whether computer-generated performances are a flash in the pan, or a worrying sign of things to come. In a highly unexpected twist of fate that’s reignited the debate all over again, none other than Bruce Willis could be the catalyst for the impending A.I. takeover of cinema.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

High concept catastrophes get roasted for wasting A-list plots on D-list movies

So-called “elevator pitches” have been a staple of cinema for decades now, and it’s proven to be such an effective way of easily marketing movies to studio executives, stars, and filmmakers that the entire “Die Hard on a [exist location or mode of transport here]” subgenre exists as a direct result.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Hope
wegotthiscovered.com

Rumored ‘Blade’ plot details double down on period piece speculation

Marvel Studios’ Blade was scheduled to begin shooting in Atlanta in early October, but things hit a major speed bump earlier this week when the reboot lost director Bassam Tariq. Even though the project was first announced at 2019’s San Diego Comic-Con, Tariq wasn’t officially confirmed to be at the helm until September 2021, but he’s gone almost exactly a year later.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Netflix original film takes revenge on the charts climbing to number one in its second week

They say that revenge is a dish best served cold, but this Netflix original film is hot on the charts after clawing its way up to number one with its perfectly manicured nails. Do Revenge premiered on the streaming service last week on September 16, and claimed second place on the Netflix Top 10 chart, which apparently was not good enough, so this week it beat out the competition and claimed first place.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

The jury remains out on whether ‘The Munsters’ is a masterpiece or an abomination

No one ever said a reboot of The Munsters would be a slam dunk, and the sitcom-esque Netflix film is proving to be an uphill battle for Rob Zombie. We all know metal god-turned-director Zombie is a longtime Munsters fan. With a music career spanning decades, one of his most popular songs remains 1998’s “Dragula”. The inspiration for the tune happens to be the name of Grandpa’s hot rod from the 1964 Munsters television show. When he performs the song onstage, he even plays footage of the car straight from the original series, so there’s no denying his fandom.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#British Royal Family#Film Star#Spanish
wegotthiscovered.com

We finally got a proper look at Chris Pratt as Mario, sort of

As we count down the day to Nintendo’s reveal of Chris Pratt’s voice acting talent in the upcoming Super Mario Bros movie, we got an early treat in the form of a slightly different, albeit impressive take on the actor as the titular plumber, and it gives us an absurdly hilarious glimpse at how he could look in a live-action adaptation of the beloved franchise.
VIDEO GAMES
wegotthiscovered.com

A pulse-pounding heist thriller mounts a daring raid for streaming riches

When executed with style, panache, and aplomb, the heist thriller is a cinematic subgenre that’s always worth checking out. Reinforcing that point, Ben Affleck’s sophomore directorial effort The Town comfortably sits as one of the best examples to come along since the beginning of the last decade, and it continues to prove its worth as a top-tier slice of exhilarating cinema.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Is ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ based on ‘The Witcher’ books?

Netflix’s The Witcher has by all accounts succeeded in adapting the beloved fantasy novel series of the same name written by Andrzej Sapkowski. Geralt of Rivia, played by Henry Cavill, has captivated audiences to such an extent that the first two seasons of the show have become some of Netflix’s most-watched, according to Netflix Top 10. Now, The Witcher: Blood Origin, a prequel set 1,200 years in the past, is here to give context to the rich lore Sapkowski created in 1986.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Horror News: Stephen King praises an unnerving new flick while scream queen Samara Weaving returns to the genre

With another September day gone, the month of October is steadily sneaking up in our rearview mirrors. And, of course, October wouldn’t be half as exciting without the allure of Halloween and all things spooky – which includes We Got This Covered’s daily roundup of the latest horror news. Today’s course of news is highlighted by renowned horror author Stephen King offering up praise for horror’s newest extravaganza Smile as horror hardcores ultimately decide if a horror movie needs to be scary to make an impact.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio has died, age 59

The popular 90s rap icon and the man behind the mega-hit “Gangsta’s Paradise”, Coolio, has reportedly died. He was 59 years old. TMZ reported that the star was visiting a friend’s home when he suffered a cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead on the scene. Continuing, the reports states that no official cause of death has been determined.
MUSIC
wegotthiscovered.com

New ‘American Horror Story’ season title births hilarious plot ideas

Fans have been gearing up for American Horror Story’s return, and they’ve now been given some insight into exactly what the next season of this anthology series will be called. Yesterday it was made official that American Horror Story season 11 is called ‘New York City’ and will...
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Harrison Ford rumored to be in the running for what would be a hugely controversial MCU role

As the undisputed biggest brand in the pop culture sphere, virtually every single A-list actor on the planet has been linked with the Marvel Cinematic Universe at one stage or another, regardless of how much truth there is to the matter. Harrison Ford is the latest, but the scuttlebutt comes with the caveat that it would inevitably prove to be a hugely controversial decision were it to come true.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A gorgeously creepy animation deemed too scary for kids uncovers a new world on streaming

Notable author Neil Gaiman is currently riding the high of a lifetime as The Sandman continues to dominate the Netflix charts. And while the comic book series is undoubtedly one of the biggest eye-popping adventures of the year, his heart-thumping dark fantasy novel Coraline is what stands out amongst horror fanatics and spooky stans around the world. With some elbow grease, Gaiman’s award-winning novel soon became a hit stop-motion film in 2009’s Coraline.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy