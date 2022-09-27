When Dunmor area resident Barry Silvey wrote on Facebook recently that Dollar General is adding a store in Dunmor, it drew a lot of reaction, mostly positive. “Lots of excitement in our little village. The Dunmor Wal Mart or better known as The Dollar General Store is about to become a reality. Some call it progress while others say it's not needed. The store is located on what used to be the Byran Baugh property. It will be nice to go a couple of miles and shop for basic home supplies. Our world continues to change,” wrote the retired school administrator and coach, now a cattleman and Bluegrass musician.

DUNMOR, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO