Middlebury, IN

FanSided

Notre Dame football: Irish have turned into the underdog

The Notre Dame football team came into the season with high expectations, but after the bye week, they will assume an underdog role the rest of the way. Over the past game and a half, we have seen a different Notre Dame football team, one that we expected to see all season long. However, after losing to Ohio State, and then shockingly at Marshall, the Irish fell off the map, and are starting to build back up.
NOTRE DAME, IN
rv-pro.com

Supplier Show Draws Healthy Turnout

The 2022 Supplier Show returned along with Open House Week in Elkhart, Indiana, this week, and once again is headquartered at the RV/MH Hall of Fame. According to Darryl Searer, president of the RV/MH Hall of Fame, the first Suppliers Show was held in Elkhart in 2019. Before that, in Louisville, Kentucky, for some 50 years.
ELKHART, IN
laportecounty.life

$440,187.17 PROGRESSIVE JACKPOT WON AT FOUR WINDS NEW BUFFALO

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce that a guest from Washington, Mich. won a $440,187.17 progressive jackpot on Sunday, September 25 while playing a Wheel of FortuneÒ slot machine at Four Winds New Buffalo! The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, won while making a $1.75 bet. The game has been reset for other winners to take home massive jackpots.
NEW BUFFALO, MI
laportecounty.life

10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, September 29 – October 2

Interested in watching an exciting cross country race, learning how to perform life-saving skills like CPR, stargaze with astronomers, or attend one of many fall-themed festivals this weekend? You’ve come to the right place, because below you can find a list of some of the best events to get up to this weekend in communities across the Region.
CROWN POINT, IN
travelawaits.com

My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In South Bend, Indiana

South Bend is a vibrant Midwestern metropolis with a cosmopolitan vibe, historic architecture, natural beauty, and culinary excellence. Located on the winding St. Joseph River, the city is best known as the home of Notre Dame University, the mighty Fighting Irish athletic teams, and a world-famous golden dome crowning its main administration building.
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Director of Operations for School City of Mishawaka passed away

The Director of Operations for School City of Mishawaka died on Monday. Mike Faulkner worked for the school for over 11 years. He served as an Assistant Athletic Director at Mishawaka High School before becoming Director of Operations. The School of Mishawaka released a statement saying that Faulkner loved School...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials with the Hoosier Lottery say a $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at a gas station in Plymouth. The ticket, which matched four-out-of-five numbers and the Powerball in Wednesday night’s estimated $300 million jackpot drawing, was purchased at Speedway #7571, which is located at 2225 N. Michigan Street.
PLYMOUTH, IN
umich.edu

When climate change hits home

Written by Gabe Cherry, photos and video by Marcin Szczepanski. Victoria Gray gazes at the freight train slowly rolling past Creekside Estates in Goshen, Ind., her home for the past 21 years. She taps a white tennis shoe, the tempo quickening as she remembers February 21, 2018, the day the flood came.
GOSHEN, IN
WANE-TV

Lutheran Health set to open new facility in northwest Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Lutheran Health Network announced a ribbon-cutting ceremony set for Sept. 29 at 2:15 p.m. to celebrate Lutheran Health’s newest facility that will be located in northwest Fort Wayne. The new facility, located at 12404 Lima Crossing Drive near the intersection of Lima and...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Homeowner battling Cedar Creek erosion, but is the battle only his?

LEO, Ind. (WANE) — Former Allen County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Ryan has lived in Leo on Cedar Creek for nearly 50 years. He and his family felt the effects of the Great Flood of 1982 and have explored the history of the 32-mile creek that flows into the St. Joseph River, Fort Wayne’s source of drinking water.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Indiana Michigan Power Announces Upgrades Coming For Several Electrical Lines

Indiana Michigan Power announced plans to invest approximately $32 million in enhancing an electric transmission network in Downtown Fort Wayne. According to a release from I&M, the plans include upgrades at the Melita Substation, Fulton Substation, and Spy Run Substation. Plans also calls to rebuild over 1.5 miles of transmission line between those three locations and relocating about a mile of another line. The 60-year-old transmission line consists of aging wooden poles that no longer meet operational standards and requires updating. I&M representatives are hosting an in-person open house where residents and community members can learn more about the project and ask questions. The open house will take place on Tuesday, October 11th, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Promenade Park.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

Police: Driver says sun’s glare blinded him in crash that killed Bethany Christian Schools staff member

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The sun’s glare apparently blinded the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a staff member at Bethany Christian Schools Monday morning. That’s according to our reporting partners at The Goshen News. A police report says the driver, a 42-year-old Goshen man, was in the student drop-off area of the school’s parking lot when his view was blocked by the sun.
GOSHEN, IN
whtc.com

US 31 Now Complete After Final Stretch Near Benton Harbor Opens

BENTON TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 27, 2022) – The connection between DeZwaan in Holland and the Golden Dome in South Bend is now complete. Governor Whitmer and Congressman Fred Upton were among the dignitaries on Monday, for a ceremony just east of the Benton Harbor/St. Joseph vicinity, celebrating the completion of US-31 in Michigan, from the Indiana state line to near Mackinac City. A nearly two-mile stretch just south of I-94 was never worked on when the highway was built in the late 1970’s, due to the belief that it would impact the habitat of the endangered Mitchell’s Satyr Butterfly. This meant that motorists had to use detours to get around that habitat. After working directly with environmentalists and conservationists from the Sarett Nature Center in Benton Harbor, state officials announced that the project would be restarted in 2020.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
abc57.com

One arrested in robbery of 1st Source Bank on Lincolnway East

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - One man was arrested in connection with the bank robbery of 1st Source Bank on Lincolnway East Tuesday afternoon, according to the Mishawaka Police Department. On Wednesday, Mishawaka Police officers and the FBI arrested 37-year-old Archie Taylor in connection with the robbery. He was arrested without incident...
MISHAWAKA, IN
22 WSBT

Warsaw schools catch 68 stop arm violations in 1st month

It’s no longer a friendly reminder. Drivers must stop when they see stopped school buses with their flashing lights on. In just 28 days since school resumed, drivers in Warsaw have been caught 68 different times passing a school bus with its stop arm out. 68 instances just the...
WARSAW, IN
