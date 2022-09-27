Read full article on original website
Related
Notre Dame football: Irish have turned into the underdog
The Notre Dame football team came into the season with high expectations, but after the bye week, they will assume an underdog role the rest of the way. Over the past game and a half, we have seen a different Notre Dame football team, one that we expected to see all season long. However, after losing to Ohio State, and then shockingly at Marshall, the Irish fell off the map, and are starting to build back up.
MLive.com
Portage Northern hall of fame baseball coach steps down after 22 seasons
PORTAGE, MI – When Portage Northern baseball coach Chris Andrews told his assistants he planned to step down after 22 seasons atop the program, it didn’t go over well. Most vividly, he remembers “a look of shock and horror” on the face of longtime assistant coach Adam Cardona.
rv-pro.com
Supplier Show Draws Healthy Turnout
The 2022 Supplier Show returned along with Open House Week in Elkhart, Indiana, this week, and once again is headquartered at the RV/MH Hall of Fame. According to Darryl Searer, president of the RV/MH Hall of Fame, the first Suppliers Show was held in Elkhart in 2019. Before that, in Louisville, Kentucky, for some 50 years.
laportecounty.life
$440,187.17 PROGRESSIVE JACKPOT WON AT FOUR WINDS NEW BUFFALO
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce that a guest from Washington, Mich. won a $440,187.17 progressive jackpot on Sunday, September 25 while playing a Wheel of FortuneÒ slot machine at Four Winds New Buffalo! The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, won while making a $1.75 bet. The game has been reset for other winners to take home massive jackpots.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
laportecounty.life
10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, September 29 – October 2
Interested in watching an exciting cross country race, learning how to perform life-saving skills like CPR, stargaze with astronomers, or attend one of many fall-themed festivals this weekend? You’ve come to the right place, because below you can find a list of some of the best events to get up to this weekend in communities across the Region.
travelawaits.com
My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In South Bend, Indiana
South Bend is a vibrant Midwestern metropolis with a cosmopolitan vibe, historic architecture, natural beauty, and culinary excellence. Located on the winding St. Joseph River, the city is best known as the home of Notre Dame University, the mighty Fighting Irish athletic teams, and a world-famous golden dome crowning its main administration building.
95.3 MNC
Director of Operations for School City of Mishawaka passed away
The Director of Operations for School City of Mishawaka died on Monday. Mike Faulkner worked for the school for over 11 years. He served as an Assistant Athletic Director at Mishawaka High School before becoming Director of Operations. The School of Mishawaka released a statement saying that Faulkner loved School...
WNDU
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials with the Hoosier Lottery say a $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at a gas station in Plymouth. The ticket, which matched four-out-of-five numbers and the Powerball in Wednesday night’s estimated $300 million jackpot drawing, was purchased at Speedway #7571, which is located at 2225 N. Michigan Street.
RELATED PEOPLE
umich.edu
When climate change hits home
Written by Gabe Cherry, photos and video by Marcin Szczepanski. Victoria Gray gazes at the freight train slowly rolling past Creekside Estates in Goshen, Ind., her home for the past 21 years. She taps a white tennis shoe, the tempo quickening as she remembers February 21, 2018, the day the flood came.
WANE-TV
Lutheran Health set to open new facility in northwest Allen County
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Lutheran Health Network announced a ribbon-cutting ceremony set for Sept. 29 at 2:15 p.m. to celebrate Lutheran Health’s newest facility that will be located in northwest Fort Wayne. The new facility, located at 12404 Lima Crossing Drive near the intersection of Lima and...
WANE-TV
Homeowner battling Cedar Creek erosion, but is the battle only his?
LEO, Ind. (WANE) — Former Allen County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Ryan has lived in Leo on Cedar Creek for nearly 50 years. He and his family felt the effects of the Great Flood of 1982 and have explored the history of the 32-mile creek that flows into the St. Joseph River, Fort Wayne’s source of drinking water.
Man explains McDonald’s billboard on roof of his Taylor Street home
A home in the 2700 block has a big McDonald's billboard
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOWO News
Indiana Michigan Power Announces Upgrades Coming For Several Electrical Lines
Indiana Michigan Power announced plans to invest approximately $32 million in enhancing an electric transmission network in Downtown Fort Wayne. According to a release from I&M, the plans include upgrades at the Melita Substation, Fulton Substation, and Spy Run Substation. Plans also calls to rebuild over 1.5 miles of transmission line between those three locations and relocating about a mile of another line. The 60-year-old transmission line consists of aging wooden poles that no longer meet operational standards and requires updating. I&M representatives are hosting an in-person open house where residents and community members can learn more about the project and ask questions. The open house will take place on Tuesday, October 11th, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Promenade Park.
WNDU
Police: Driver says sun’s glare blinded him in crash that killed Bethany Christian Schools staff member
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The sun’s glare apparently blinded the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a staff member at Bethany Christian Schools Monday morning. That’s according to our reporting partners at The Goshen News. A police report says the driver, a 42-year-old Goshen man, was in the student drop-off area of the school’s parking lot when his view was blocked by the sun.
WISH-TV
Operator of Dairy Queen franchises faces $42K fine for child labor violations
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — An operator of 11 Dairy Queen franchise locations in Indiana and Michigan has been fined more than $42,000 after a federal investigation found they violated child labor provisions, according to a news release from the U.S Department of Labor. The release says the U.S....
fox2detroit.com
Woman killed on I-94 after walking away from southwest Michigan adult foster care facility
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle while walking along I-94 early Thursday in southwest Michigan. Police later learned that the 33-year-old victim had recently walked away from an adult foster care facility in Decatur. Just after 5:45 a.m., a driver...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whtc.com
US 31 Now Complete After Final Stretch Near Benton Harbor Opens
BENTON TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 27, 2022) – The connection between DeZwaan in Holland and the Golden Dome in South Bend is now complete. Governor Whitmer and Congressman Fred Upton were among the dignitaries on Monday, for a ceremony just east of the Benton Harbor/St. Joseph vicinity, celebrating the completion of US-31 in Michigan, from the Indiana state line to near Mackinac City. A nearly two-mile stretch just south of I-94 was never worked on when the highway was built in the late 1970’s, due to the belief that it would impact the habitat of the endangered Mitchell’s Satyr Butterfly. This meant that motorists had to use detours to get around that habitat. After working directly with environmentalists and conservationists from the Sarett Nature Center in Benton Harbor, state officials announced that the project would be restarted in 2020.
WNDU
Bethany Christian Schools staff member dies after getting hit by vehicle in school’s parking lot
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A Bethany Christian Schools staff member died after he was hit by a vehicle in the school’s parking lot Monday morning. Police were called just before 8:20 a.m. to Bethany Christian Schools, located at 2904 S. Main Street, on reports of a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.
abc57.com
One arrested in robbery of 1st Source Bank on Lincolnway East
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - One man was arrested in connection with the bank robbery of 1st Source Bank on Lincolnway East Tuesday afternoon, according to the Mishawaka Police Department. On Wednesday, Mishawaka Police officers and the FBI arrested 37-year-old Archie Taylor in connection with the robbery. He was arrested without incident...
22 WSBT
Warsaw schools catch 68 stop arm violations in 1st month
It’s no longer a friendly reminder. Drivers must stop when they see stopped school buses with their flashing lights on. In just 28 days since school resumed, drivers in Warsaw have been caught 68 different times passing a school bus with its stop arm out. 68 instances just the...
95.3 The Bear
Tuscaloosa, AL
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0