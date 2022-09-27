Mud Hens pick up extra-innings win in Iowa

DES MOINES — The Toledo Mud Hens scored four runs in the top of the 10th inning to pick up an 8-5 victory over the Iowa Cubs on Monday at Principal Park.

Toledo was aided in the 10th inning by two errors and a wild pitch from Iowa and also got an RBI double from Josh Lester and an RBI single from Kody Clemens.

In the bottom of the 10th, Iowa's designated runner scored on two groundouts, but Drew Carlton got John Hicks to pop out to end the game. Carlton improved to 4-2 on the season after picking up the win.

Danis Correa (2-1) took the loss.

In the top of the first, Clemens scored when Lester was caught stealing second base and got in a rundown.

Matt Mervis homered for Iowa in the bottom of the first.

The Mud Hens got three runs in the fifth when Ali Sanchez had a two-RBI double and John Valente added an RBI double of his own.

Iowa answered in the bottom half of the fifth with an RBI double from Scott McKeon and a 2-RBI single from Darius Hill to tie the score at 4.

The teams will play on Tuesday and Wednesday in Iowa for the final two Mud Hens games of the season.