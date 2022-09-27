ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Mud Hens pick up extra-innings win in Iowa

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fvT1y_0iBTwCa700

DES MOINES — The Toledo Mud Hens scored four runs in the top of the 10th inning to pick up an 8-5 victory over the Iowa Cubs on Monday at Principal Park.

Toledo was aided in the 10th inning by two errors and a wild pitch from Iowa and also got an RBI double from Josh Lester and an RBI single from Kody Clemens.

In the bottom of the 10th, Iowa's designated runner scored on two groundouts, but Drew Carlton got John Hicks to pop out to end the game. Carlton improved to 4-2 on the season after picking up the win.

Danis Correa (2-1) took the loss.

In the top of the first, Clemens scored when Lester was caught stealing second base and got in a rundown.

Matt Mervis homered for Iowa in the bottom of the first.

The Mud Hens got three runs in the fifth when Ali Sanchez had a two-RBI double and John Valente added an RBI double of his own.

Iowa answered in the bottom half of the fifth with an RBI double from Scott McKeon and a 2-RBI single from Darius Hill to tie the score at 4.

The teams will play on Tuesday and Wednesday in Iowa for the final two Mud Hens games of the season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Blade

Mud Hens fall in season finale on Iowa Cubs' walk-off home run in ninth

DES MOINES — The Toledo Mud Hens’ season ended on a sour note on Wednesday. Toledo relief pitcher Drew Carlton surrendered a pair of ninth-inning home runs, the last a two-run, walk-off shot to Jared Young, as the Iowa Cubs stole a 4-2 victory in the season finale at Principal Park. Alexander Canario led off the inning for the Cubs (68-81) and sent a 3-0 pitch over the right-center field wall to tie the game at 2. Carlton (4-3) then got a groundout and hit the next batter before serving up the homer to Young, his 17th of the season.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Walleye add former Ohio State defenseman Tommy Parran

The Walleye have signed former Ohio State University defenseman Tommy Parran for the upcoming season. Parran, a native of Shaker Heights, Ohio, joins the Walleye after spending last season playing in Sweden. He appeared in 38 games overseas and posted 29 points with 12 goals and 17 assists. The 27-year-old has ECHL experience with Adirondack during the 2019-20 season. He played in 46 games for the Thunder and had two goals and five assists. Before turning pro, Parran spent four years at Ohio State (2015-19). He appeared in 127 games for the Buckeyes and produced 26 points (7 G, 19 A). The 5-foot-11 and 185-pound defenseman also played with current Walleye defenseman Gordi Myer for three seasons at Ohio State.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Blade

Blade football poll: Clay enters big school rankings after 5-1 start

Here is The Blade’s high school football poll enter Week 7 of the regular season. DIVISION I-II1. Central Catholic (Division II), 5-1 record, 225, points for-57 points against, 1 last week2. Anthony Wayne (II), 6-0, 137-40, 23. Perrysburg (I), 5-1, 253-113, 44. Fremont Ross (II), 5-1, 277-138, 35. Clay (II), 5-1, 230-142, not ranked DIVISION III-IV-V1. Elmwood (Division V), 6-0 record, 276 points for-61 points against, 1 last week2. Liberty Center (V), 6-0, 173-27, 23. Eastwood (V), 6-0, 245-47, 34. Archbold (V), 5-1, 192-82, 45. Liberty-Benton (V), 4-2, 211-89, not ranked DIVISION VI-VII1. McComb (Division VII), 5-1, 271 points for-112 points against, 1 last week2. Ottawa Hills (VI), 5-1, 203-92, 33. Gibsonburg (VII), 5-1, 232-118, 44. Patrick Henry (VI), 4-2, 169-64, 2
HIGH SCHOOL
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy