Read full article on original website
Related
Week 4 Cheat Sheet: Chase Claypool Comeback
There is nothing but empty seats on the Chase Claypool bandwagon, but let's buy a one-week ticket for this Week 4 matchup versus the Jets.
NFL・
USC vs. Arizona State preview: Caleb Williams will bounce back
It's already Week 5 of the college football season, and No. 6 USC (4-0, 2-0) takes on Arizona State Saturday night at the Los Angeles Coliseum. The Trojans opened as 26-point favorites and should handle the 1-3 Sun Devils the way a playoff-contending team does. Without sugarcoating it, ...
Comments / 0