It's already Week 5 of the college football season, and No. 6 USC (4-0, 2-0) takes on Arizona State Saturday night at the Los Angeles Coliseum. The Trojans opened as 26-point favorites and should handle the 1-3 Sun Devils the way a playoff-contending team does. Without sugarcoating it, ...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 28 MINUTES AGO