2024 Silverado HD ZR2: What We Want Most From Chevy's Newest Off-Road Giant
Off-road packages have become incredibly popular in the past decade, and manufacturers have been adding them to everything from cute-utes to heavy-duty pickups. These packages range in complexity from stickers and paint to full-on hardcore trail machines. Chevrolet reintroduced its famous ZR2 off-road package on the 2017 Colorado. A rugged ZR2 package was added to Silverado for the 2022 model year, and the 2023 Colorado ZR2 got a significant refresh. Now, Chevrolet is going all-in on ZR2 by revealing a new Silverado HD ZR2 will join the lineup for 2024.
Texas Cops Have 1000 HP Hellcat On Patrol
And yes, they will chase with it. The cops have been clowned on for a while now because of their pretty abysmal choices when it comes to pursuit vehicles. At most a cop might get their hands on an all-wheel-drive 5.7-liter V8 Dodge Charger which has a top speed of 150 mph. This electronically-limited number seems reasonable considering the danger of high-speed chases. However, in Houston Texas, the Department Of Public Safety has taken a different approach to their handling of high-speed situations. So what exactly does the DPS think can pull its reputation out of the gutter when it comes to chasing?
Ford Has Some Bad News for Car Buyers and the Economy
The news feels like a cold shower for the many consumers who have been waiting many months to receive the vehicles they ordered. As for those who have just placed orders for new vehicles, the news also renders the delivery schedules for their cars uncertain. Ford Motor (F) has just...
Check Your Garage: Ford Is Recalling 86,000 Vehicles
Potentially faulty lights are prompting a massive vehicle recall. Ford Motor Company is recalling about 86,000 SUVs and Pickup trucks due to flickering parking lights. The National Highway Traffic Safety Association says the vehicles impacted are the 2022-23 Bronco Sports and the 2022 F-150s. There have been reports that the...
2024 Chevy Silverado HD ZR2 Teased
GM just revealed the refreshed 2024 Chevy Silverado HD, and with it, a teaser for the upcoming 2024 Chevy Silverado HD ZR2. GM Authority first reported on the new Chevy Silverado HD ZR2 in March, later spotting a prototype model on the road in May, followed by a chassis mule in June. Unsurprisingly given the name, the upcoming 2024 Chevy Silverado HD ZR2 will incorporate a wealth of enhancements to make the 2024 Chevy Silverado HD even more capable off-road, including greater ground clearance and more traction on loose surfaces.
