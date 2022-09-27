ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousand Oaks, CA

14th Sounds of Conejo marching band competition set to kick off at Thousand Oaks High

VC Star | Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y2rvu_0iBTqkBR00

Eleven high school bands will compete Saturday at the 14th Sounds of Conejo event at Thousand Oaks High School.

The Lancer marching band expects nearly 1,000 spectators to watch the student musicians perform. The band performed its dress rehearsal Friday at half-time of the football game between Thousand Oaks and Newbury Park high schools.

Gates open at the event Saturday at 6 p.m., and show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for children and $15 for adults.

For more information, visit tohsband.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
