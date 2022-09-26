ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Northwest Fla. sending crews, equipment as Hurricane Ian makes landfall

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Responders across Northwest Florida are sending reinforcements to neighboring towns as Hurricane Ian makes landfall. Okaloosa, Santa Rosa Counties band together Okaloosa County first responders and Navarre Beach Fire Rescue are pulling together to bring equipment and staff to areas impacted by the incoming hurricane. Firefighters are working with other […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Hurlburt Field area evacuated as Hurricane Ian approaches

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hurlburt Field Air Force Base has been evacuated for protection from any possible impacts from Hurricane Ian. Hurlburt remains in Hurricane Condition 5 as reports have shown Hurricane Ian coming towards Central Florida. The evacuation will help men and women of the 1 SOW support any emergency or crisis unaffected by weather. As of Tuesday, air base personnel have not been evacuated.
HURLBURT FIELD, FL
WEAR

Okaloosa County deployed resources for Hurricane Ian

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- In support of the Hurricane Ian response, Okaloosa EMS delivered 55 total cylinders of oxygen to the Tallahassee staging area. Okaloosa EMS partnered with the Florida Department of Health to stage an Oxygen Generating System in the Fort Walton Beach Area. As the need for evacuations...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
Pensacola, FL
City
University, FL
Pensacola, FL
Education
niceville.com

Okaloosa students are 2023 National Merit Scholarship semifinalists

NICEVILLE, Fla. — Two students from the Okaloosa County School District (OCSD) are 2023 National Merit Scholarship semifinalists, the OCSD has announced. Nicholas Ford of Niceville High School, and Olivia Mead of Fort Walton Beach High School, are among the approximately 16,000 National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists for 2023. “Becoming...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
thebamabuzz.com

HURRICANE IAN: Predictions on Alabama impact, plus how to prepare + stay safe

As Hurricane Ian approaches, Alabamians on the coast are urged to prepare for severe weather. The latest from the US National Weather Service Mobile states that Hurricane Ian’s track generally stays east of the Mobile area, but impacts are still expected. Here are tips on how to best prepare.
WKRG News 5

Verizon prepping for Hurricane Ian

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Verizon is preparing to connect communities across Florida as Hurricane Ian nears. Spokesperson for Verizon, Andrew Testa, said they have teams of engineers running emergency drills and preparing for the incoming storm. “Our team of engineers are actively preparing, running emergency drills, testing fiber, looking at cell sites and making sure […]
PENSACOLA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Preparedness#Hurricanes#Mobile#Gulf Of Mexico#Linus College#Hurricane Ian#The Uwf Mobile Alert
Brewton Standard

WSN celebrates homecoming this week

Activities are already happening on the East Brewton campus of W.S. Neal High School in observance of Homecoming 2022. The finale of the week-long celebration will be held Friday with a wide array of events planned for students and alumni of the school. Judging of floats will begin at 8...
EAST BREWTON, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
NWS
WKRG News 5

Jimmy Buffett postpones tour due to health problems

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to Jimmy Buffett’s official Twitter account, Buffett will postpone the rest of his current tour due to health reasons and hospitalization. According to the post, Buffett’s doctors said he needs to take this time off to recuperate and heal. The following performances will be rescheduled: Original Date Location Rescheduled Date […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Malaga Inn named 6th Best Haunted Hotel in America

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The votes are in! The Malaga Inn has been named the sixth Best Haunted Hotel in America by USA Today. According to the hotel’s website, the Malaga Inn was built in 1862 as twin townhomes by two brothers-in-law. The townhomes were eventually sold outside of the family and changed owners many […]
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Pensacola Beach's Biggest Annual Food Festival is Back

Pensacola Beach’s Biggest Annual Food Festival is Back. Pensacola, Fla. (September 1, 2022) – One of the area’s favorite fall food festivals – Taste of the Beach - returns to Pensacola Beach on Friday, Oct. 14, with a VIP Dinner and continues Saturday, Oct. 15, with an outdoor festival staged around the Gulfside Pavilion on Casino Beach.
PENSACOLA BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy