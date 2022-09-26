Read full article on original website
Northwest Fla. sending crews, equipment as Hurricane Ian makes landfall
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Responders across Northwest Florida are sending reinforcements to neighboring towns as Hurricane Ian makes landfall. Okaloosa, Santa Rosa Counties band together Okaloosa County first responders and Navarre Beach Fire Rescue are pulling together to bring equipment and staff to areas impacted by the incoming hurricane. Firefighters are working with other […]
WJHG-TV
Hurlburt Field area evacuated as Hurricane Ian approaches
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hurlburt Field Air Force Base has been evacuated for protection from any possible impacts from Hurricane Ian. Hurlburt remains in Hurricane Condition 5 as reports have shown Hurricane Ian coming towards Central Florida. The evacuation will help men and women of the 1 SOW support any emergency or crisis unaffected by weather. As of Tuesday, air base personnel have not been evacuated.
WKRG
Pensacola contractor received $400K from 10 victims for work never completed over a two-year span
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — On Tuesday, the Escambia County Contractor Board heard 10 more complaints against Matthew Banks of Banks Construction. According to the 10 victims, Banks has received $400,000 over a span of two years and never completed the work. On November 20, 2020, Alice Bennett and...
WEAR
Okaloosa County deployed resources for Hurricane Ian
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- In support of the Hurricane Ian response, Okaloosa EMS delivered 55 total cylinders of oxygen to the Tallahassee staging area. Okaloosa EMS partnered with the Florida Department of Health to stage an Oxygen Generating System in the Fort Walton Beach Area. As the need for evacuations...
niceville.com
Okaloosa students are 2023 National Merit Scholarship semifinalists
NICEVILLE, Fla. — Two students from the Okaloosa County School District (OCSD) are 2023 National Merit Scholarship semifinalists, the OCSD has announced. Nicholas Ford of Niceville High School, and Olivia Mead of Fort Walton Beach High School, are among the approximately 16,000 National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists for 2023. “Becoming...
thebamabuzz.com
HURRICANE IAN: Predictions on Alabama impact, plus how to prepare + stay safe
As Hurricane Ian approaches, Alabamians on the coast are urged to prepare for severe weather. The latest from the US National Weather Service Mobile states that Hurricane Ian’s track generally stays east of the Mobile area, but impacts are still expected. Here are tips on how to best prepare.
WALA-TV FOX10
Wind / current from Ian and cold front combine forces to impact all sides of Pleasure Island
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Hundreds of miles from Hurricane Ian, Baldwin County beaches were feeling impacts from the storm Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Red flags were posted after surf built overnight with swift currents. On the north side of the island, waves battered the shoreline, driven by north winds from a cold front.
Verizon prepping for Hurricane Ian
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Verizon is preparing to connect communities across Florida as Hurricane Ian nears. Spokesperson for Verizon, Andrew Testa, said they have teams of engineers running emergency drills and preparing for the incoming storm. “Our team of engineers are actively preparing, running emergency drills, testing fiber, looking at cell sites and making sure […]
Brewton Standard
WSN celebrates homecoming this week
Activities are already happening on the East Brewton campus of W.S. Neal High School in observance of Homecoming 2022. The finale of the week-long celebration will be held Friday with a wide array of events planned for students and alumni of the school. Judging of floats will begin at 8...
Some hurricane watchers measure the storm with the Waffle House Index
Because Waffle House has a reputation for staying open through most weather events or reopening quickly, a closed restaurant is a sure sign that a serious storm is imminent.
‘Don’t take anything for granted’: Alabama coastal leaders keep watch on Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is expected to reach the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday as a powerful Category 4 storm and is forecasted to head toward the western edges of the Florida peninsula. For coastal Alabama, that’s good news. But for officials in coastal cities like Gulf Shores and Dauphin Island, the storm’s entry into the Gulf of Mexico is enough to raise concerns.
Dangerous surf conditions expected for News 5 area as Ian approaches US
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — People have been watching the possible path of Ian all weekend and surf conditions along the coast may be a concern this week. Conditions have been pretty consistent for the last few days in south Baldwin County there yellow flags have been flying all weekend along with purple flags for […]
WALA-TV FOX10
‘No, I’m not worried at all’: Mobilians remain confident as Ian tracks into the Gulf Coast
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - All eyes are on Ian as it continues to grow out in the Caribbean. Our team of meteorologists is continuing to track its final destination. In the meantime, anticipation continues to grow amongst locals. Still, a little over 1,100 miles away from our part of the...
WEAR
LIST: Sand available in Northwest Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Sand is now available at multiple locations in Northwest Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian. Stillwell Park at 710 Essex Rd. in Fort Walton Beach. Public Works North at 1759 S Ferdon Blvd. in Crestview. The four locations in Santa Rosa County are:. Pace Fire Rescue at...
Jimmy Buffett postpones tour due to health problems
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to Jimmy Buffett’s official Twitter account, Buffett will postpone the rest of his current tour due to health reasons and hospitalization. According to the post, Buffett’s doctors said he needs to take this time off to recuperate and heal. The following performances will be rescheduled: Original Date Location Rescheduled Date […]
Stunning Orange Beach, Alabama Home is in a Class by Itself
Orange Beach, Alabama is a wonderful city and beach town. It is situated along the northern coast of the Gulf of Mexico with 32 miles of beaches. This stunning home is in a class by itself. It truly “epitomizes luxury, beauty, functionality, durability, and comfort,” said Zillow. It...
Malaga Inn named 6th Best Haunted Hotel in America
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The votes are in! The Malaga Inn has been named the sixth Best Haunted Hotel in America by USA Today. According to the hotel’s website, the Malaga Inn was built in 1862 as twin townhomes by two brothers-in-law. The townhomes were eventually sold outside of the family and changed owners many […]
Critical fire threat keeping firefighters busy in Baldwin Co.
While most folks are watching Hurricane Ian, fire officials have another concern closer to home. A fire weather watch remains in effect throughout the region over the next couple of days and that has firefighters on high alert.
fox35orlando.com
Florida suspending tolls, including in Bay Area, as evacuation orders are issued ahead of Ian
TAMPA, Fla. - Florida is suspending tolls in several areas along the Gulf coast until further notice as local officials begin issuing evacuation orders ahead of Hurricane Ian. The toll roads where drivers will not have to pay include Polk Parkway, Pinellas Bayway, Sunshine Skyway Bridge, Selmon Expressway, and the Interstate 4 connector.
WEAR
Pensacola Beach's Biggest Annual Food Festival is Back
Pensacola Beach’s Biggest Annual Food Festival is Back. Pensacola, Fla. (September 1, 2022) – One of the area’s favorite fall food festivals – Taste of the Beach - returns to Pensacola Beach on Friday, Oct. 14, with a VIP Dinner and continues Saturday, Oct. 15, with an outdoor festival staged around the Gulfside Pavilion on Casino Beach.
