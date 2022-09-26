Read full article on original website
Ballet Quad Cities Resurrects Music of the Holocaust
A ballet program that promises to be brilliant, bold-as-can-be and possibly precedent-setting will be brought to the Adler Theatre on October 8. Our Will to Live, Ballet Quad Cities’ contribution to the Out of Darkness series (OutOfDarknessQC.com) will present new original choreography by Courtney Lyon and Emily Kate Long celebrating and dramatizing works by Jewish composers who fled the Nazis or tragically died in the camps. [Read Mike Schulz's interview with Ballet Quad Cities' Artistic Director Courtney Lyon at: Ballet Quad Cities' “Our Will to Live,” October 8.]
Now Playing: Friday, September 30, through Thursday, October 6
Reviews; IMDb hyperlinks take you to the films’ Internet Movie Database pages.) Avatar (PG-13; Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - James Cameron's sci-fi epic wows you with stunning beauty and is truly something to see. I just wish it wasn't so painful to listen to. IMDb listing. Barbarian (R;...
Brothers Celebrate 25 Years of Bringing Magical Memories to the Quad Cities Area with Happy Joe’s Pizza and Ice Cream
BETTENDORF, IOWA (September 29, 2022) — Brothers Dave and Doug Vandergist have been in the pizza and party business for over 25 years. The brothers began their Happy Joe’s journey at age sixteen, and today, Happy Joe’s CEO Tom Sacco describes the franchisees as “people who he can always count on.”
Frankly Speaking About Cancer: Clinical Trials/Gilda's Club
DAVENPORT, IOWA (September 29, 2022) — Gilda’s Club is hosting a FREE educational workshop entitled “Frankly Speaking About Cancer: Clinical Trials” for anyone impacted by cancer on Thursday, October 13, 2022, 6-7:30PM, at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities Davenport Clubhouse located at 1351 W Central Park Ave, Suite 200, Davenport, Iowa, 52804.
Hawkeye Marching Band Returns to Kinnick Stadium
IOWA CITY, IOWA (September 29, 2022) — More than 260 current University of Iowa students are members of the 2022 Hawkeye Marching Band, one of the "top ten college marching bands in the nation," according to CNN Headline News and one of the Big Ten Conference's marching bands whose halftime show is "worth the watch," according to Sports Illustrated.
Bettendorf Rotary Launches Second Blanket Drive for the Homeless
BETTENDORF, IOWA (September 30, 2022) — The Rotary Club of Bettendorf is spearheading the second annual Bettendorf Rotary Blanket Drive in the Quad Cities area from October 3 through December 2. The goal is to receive 4,000+ blankets in 2022 which is double the amount from last year. After blankets are dropped off at several drop-off box locations and received from various workplace blanket drives, they will be distributed to dozens of area non-profit agencies that help homeless and low-income individuals and families (including many children) in an effort to help them keep a little warmer this winter.
Modern Woodmen Members Show Gratitude for Mental Health Awareness and Services by Recognizing NAMI Greater Mississippi Valley Volunteers for Service to Community
DAVENPORT, IOWA (September 28, 2022) — Local Modern Woodmen of America members are taking action to keep brain-health top of mind for the Quad Cities community. The group is coming together to honor NAMI Greater Mississippi Valley and its more than sixty dedicated volunteers for making a positive impact and spreading awareness of brain and mental health.
