Grand Junction, IA

who13.com

1 injured in chase, crash on SE 14th in Des Moines on Wednesday

DES MOINES, IOWA — A suspect is in custody after hitting two cars during a chase that ended in a crash on SE 14th Street in Des Moines on Wednesday morning. Police say that detectives tried stopping a driver who is connected to a shooting investigation around 10:15 am on Wednesday when the driver took off northbound on SE 14th Street. Police say the suspect hit one vehicle as he passed through the intersection with Granger Avenue. The driver of that car suffered minor injuries. The suspect continued northbound until he hit a truck at Maury Street. That is where the suspect abandoned his car but was quickly taken into custody by police.
DES MOINES, IA
who13.com

Body of man who drowned in Madison County pond found

MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — The body of an adult man who drowned in a pond was recovered Thursday afternoon. At around 12:30 p.m. Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a possible drowning at a pond located near the intersection of Wildrose Lane and 105th Street in rural Madison County.
MADISON COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Man injured, car stolen in overnight shooting in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured in Des Moines. It happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 25th Street and Kingman Boulevard. DMPD says a 22-year-old man was shot in his leg. The victim is expected to survive. Police...
DES MOINES, IA
Coon Rapids, IA
Iowa State
Casey, IA
Iowa Crime & Safety
Grand Junction, IA
Coon Rapids, IA
Des Moines, IA
KCAU 9 News

Officials request help locating missing Iowa 16-year-old

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing/runaway 16-year-old female. Izabella Benavidez, 16, was last seen near the Motel 6 by I-80 and NE 14th Street on September 3 wearing a red tank top, gray shorts and black Nike tennis shoes. Benavidez is 5 foot […]
POLK COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report

(Creston) Creston Police arrested three people on Wednesday. Officers arrested 36-year-old Kyle Wesley Kreb of Creston in the 500 blk of S. Maple St. Police charged Kreb with Possession of a Controlled Substance Marijuana 2nd Offense, Possession of a Controlled Substance Methamphetamine 1st Offense, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Intent to Manufacture/Deliver Methamphetamine. Officers transported Kreb to the Union County Jail and held him on no bond until his appearance in front of a Magistrate.
CRESTON, IA
KCAU 9 News

Woman charged in Iowa after passenger falls from car roof

ADEL, Iowa (WHO) – A Des Moines woman has been charged after police said a person riding on the roof of her car fell off and suffered serious injuries over the weekend in Adel. Jessica Versteegh, 29, is charged with serious injury by vehicle and driving while barred in connection with the incident. Adel Police […]
ADEL, IA
Radio Iowa

Town of Randall loses its fire station, has to rely on Jewell

Financial constraints are forcing a north-central Iowa community to close its only fire station. Hamilton County Supervisor chairman Rick Young says the town of Randall, located just off Interstate 35, will have to depend on another town nearby for its fire and ambulance services in the future. “Randall no longer...
RANDALL, IA
Western Iowa Today

Ankeny Woman Charged With Writing Checks To Herself From Ex-Husband’s Account

(Ankeny, IA) — A 62-year-old Ankeny woman is charged with writing checks to herself from her former husband’s bank account. Karen Jordan faces two counts of dependent adult abuse-exploitation for allegedly writing the checks. One was written in June and the second in July. Jordan’s ex-husband was found wandering around downtown Des Moines in April and has been in the V-A hospital since. A criminal complaint says the man wasn’t able to sign his name or make financial decisions while in the hospital.
ANKENY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Harlan Man Sentenced for Firearm Offense

(Council Bluffs) The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says 29-year-old Stormy Shaye Cole Trucke, of Harlan, was sentenced on September 7th to 42 months in prison following his plea to a charge of Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm. In June 2021, officers responded...
HARLAN, IA
theperrynews.com

Perry man tasered after allegedly resisting arrest Saturday

A Perry man was tasered Saturday night after resisting his arrest for an alleged violation of a no-contact order. Francisco Mora, 30, of 1816 Warford St., Perry, was charged with first-degree harassment, violation of a no-contact order and interference with official acts. The incident began about 10 p.m. Saturday, when...
PERRY, IA
who13.com

Why authorities say Iowans should be aware of bomb-making threats

EARLHAM, IOWA — The shelves of grocery, hardware and farm supply stores across Iowa are filled with items we need to clean and repair our homes and run our businesses. But those same products can be used to cause mass casualties when combined improperly by someone with bad intentions. On Wednesday, federal authorities were in small town Iowa to spread that message.
EARLHAM, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Man Strikes House with a Stolen Pickup

(Atlantic) An Atlantic man faces charges after striking a residence with a stolen pickup. At 2:18 a.m. on Sunday, Cass County Communications dispatched the Atlantic Police Department to a motor vehicle accident at 1612 Oak Street in Atlantic. When officers arrived, they found a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado had struck the house at that address.
ATLANTIC, IA
KCRG.com

Iowan in Florida finds himself in path of Hurricane Ian

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowan working in Florida is finding himself in the path of Hurricane Ian. KCCI reports Tim Krachenfels lives in West Des Moines, but his job as a building consultant takes him around the country. His job is to assess damage after storms roll through,...
FLORIDA STATE
theperrynews.com

Adel man allegedly strangles Adel woman

An Adel man was arrested Saturday for allegedly strangling his wife in their home. Joshua James Villa, 44, of 29455 Old Portland Road, Adel, was charged with domestic abuse assault-impeding air/blood flow. The incident began about 6 p.m. in the 29400 block of Old Portland Road, where an officer of...
ADEL, IA

