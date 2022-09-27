Read full article on original website
who13.com
1 injured in chase, crash on SE 14th in Des Moines on Wednesday
DES MOINES, IOWA — A suspect is in custody after hitting two cars during a chase that ended in a crash on SE 14th Street in Des Moines on Wednesday morning. Police say that detectives tried stopping a driver who is connected to a shooting investigation around 10:15 am on Wednesday when the driver took off northbound on SE 14th Street. Police say the suspect hit one vehicle as he passed through the intersection with Granger Avenue. The driver of that car suffered minor injuries. The suspect continued northbound until he hit a truck at Maury Street. That is where the suspect abandoned his car but was quickly taken into custody by police.
who13.com
Body of man who drowned in Madison County pond found
MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — The body of an adult man who drowned in a pond was recovered Thursday afternoon. At around 12:30 p.m. Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a possible drowning at a pond located near the intersection of Wildrose Lane and 105th Street in rural Madison County.
Sheriff: Woman drowns in Crawford County pond
A woman's body was recovered from a pond in Crawford County Wednesday morning.
KCCI.com
Man injured, car stolen in overnight shooting in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured in Des Moines. It happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 25th Street and Kingman Boulevard. DMPD says a 22-year-old man was shot in his leg. The victim is expected to survive. Police...
Officials request help locating missing Iowa 16-year-old
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing/runaway 16-year-old female. Izabella Benavidez, 16, was last seen near the Motel 6 by I-80 and NE 14th Street on September 3 wearing a red tank top, gray shorts and black Nike tennis shoes. Benavidez is 5 foot […]
Iowa 13-Year-Old Being Charged with Threat of Terrorism
Earlier this week, we shared a story of a middle school student in the Johnston school district bringing a gun to school. The student was expelled after the firearm was brought onto school grounds in early September. Luckily in that circumstance, no one was threatened or hurt, and the gun...
Creston Police Report
(Creston) Creston Police arrested three people on Wednesday. Officers arrested 36-year-old Kyle Wesley Kreb of Creston in the 500 blk of S. Maple St. Police charged Kreb with Possession of a Controlled Substance Marijuana 2nd Offense, Possession of a Controlled Substance Methamphetamine 1st Offense, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Intent to Manufacture/Deliver Methamphetamine. Officers transported Kreb to the Union County Jail and held him on no bond until his appearance in front of a Magistrate.
Woman charged in Iowa after passenger falls from car roof
ADEL, Iowa (WHO) – A Des Moines woman has been charged after police said a person riding on the roof of her car fell off and suffered serious injuries over the weekend in Adel. Jessica Versteegh, 29, is charged with serious injury by vehicle and driving while barred in connection with the incident. Adel Police […]
Radio Iowa
Town of Randall loses its fire station, has to rely on Jewell
Financial constraints are forcing a north-central Iowa community to close its only fire station. Hamilton County Supervisor chairman Rick Young says the town of Randall, located just off Interstate 35, will have to depend on another town nearby for its fire and ambulance services in the future. “Randall no longer...
Ankeny Woman Charged With Writing Checks To Herself From Ex-Husband’s Account
(Ankeny, IA) — A 62-year-old Ankeny woman is charged with writing checks to herself from her former husband’s bank account. Karen Jordan faces two counts of dependent adult abuse-exploitation for allegedly writing the checks. One was written in June and the second in July. Jordan’s ex-husband was found wandering around downtown Des Moines in April and has been in the V-A hospital since. A criminal complaint says the man wasn’t able to sign his name or make financial decisions while in the hospital.
Harlan Man Sentenced for Firearm Offense
(Council Bluffs) The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says 29-year-old Stormy Shaye Cole Trucke, of Harlan, was sentenced on September 7th to 42 months in prison following his plea to a charge of Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm. In June 2021, officers responded...
1 dead, 2 hurt after car misses curve & rolls into Iowa cornfield
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) — One person died and two people were injured early Monday morning in a one-vehicle accident in rural Humboldt County. It happened around 6:40 a.m. near 1145 Birch Avenue about six miles south of West Bend, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. A Buick LeSabre driven by 27-year-old Christopher […]
KCCI.com
Sewage back-up forces sisters to leave West Des Moines apartment
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Brooklyn and Jacinda Reed noticed something foul in their apartment Friday night. "There was an awful rank smell coming in with some bubbles. And we really didn't know what was happening at that point," said Brooklyn Reed, adding that sewage backed up into her apartment.
Iowa research facility with apes broken into; Police looking for suspect
Des Moines Police say they've figured out who was responsible for a break-in at the Great Ape Initiative last month, now they are hoping you can help find him.
theperrynews.com
Perry man tasered after allegedly resisting arrest Saturday
A Perry man was tasered Saturday night after resisting his arrest for an alleged violation of a no-contact order. Francisco Mora, 30, of 1816 Warford St., Perry, was charged with first-degree harassment, violation of a no-contact order and interference with official acts. The incident began about 10 p.m. Saturday, when...
who13.com
Why authorities say Iowans should be aware of bomb-making threats
EARLHAM, IOWA — The shelves of grocery, hardware and farm supply stores across Iowa are filled with items we need to clean and repair our homes and run our businesses. But those same products can be used to cause mass casualties when combined improperly by someone with bad intentions. On Wednesday, federal authorities were in small town Iowa to spread that message.
KCCI.com
Central Iowa company sending crews to Florida to help in Hurricane Ian aftermath
WINTERSET, Iowa — A central Iowa Company is sending help to Floridians devastated by Hurricane Ian. Agriland, a member-owned cooperative in Winterset, has crews on the way with trucks loaded with tanks full of diesel, propane and other supplies, which will be used to power generators. "We are powering...
Atlantic Man Strikes House with a Stolen Pickup
(Atlantic) An Atlantic man faces charges after striking a residence with a stolen pickup. At 2:18 a.m. on Sunday, Cass County Communications dispatched the Atlantic Police Department to a motor vehicle accident at 1612 Oak Street in Atlantic. When officers arrived, they found a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado had struck the house at that address.
KCRG.com
Iowan in Florida finds himself in path of Hurricane Ian
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowan working in Florida is finding himself in the path of Hurricane Ian. KCCI reports Tim Krachenfels lives in West Des Moines, but his job as a building consultant takes him around the country. His job is to assess damage after storms roll through,...
theperrynews.com
Adel man allegedly strangles Adel woman
An Adel man was arrested Saturday for allegedly strangling his wife in their home. Joshua James Villa, 44, of 29455 Old Portland Road, Adel, was charged with domestic abuse assault-impeding air/blood flow. The incident began about 6 p.m. in the 29400 block of Old Portland Road, where an officer of...
