kroxam.com
CROOKSTON HIGH SCHOOL ANNOUNCES 2022 HOMECOMING COURT
The Crookston High School’s Homecoming week is coming up next week from Monday, October 3 to the 7, and has announced the candidates for the 2022 Homecoming King and Queen! The list of candidates are:. Queen: Libby Salentine, Stella Duden, Hannah Brouse, Carly Brown, and Abby Borowicz. King: Tanner...
kroxam.com
BULLETIN BOARD-SEPTEMBER 29, 2022
The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by the First Community Credit Union, Ag Country Farm Credit Services, and the Matrons Club on the week of September 26-30. The Red Lake Falls Civic & Commerce Fall Light Pole Decorating Contest will be taking entries from now until 5:00 p.m. on Friday, September 30. The contest is open to individuals, businesses, organizations, and groups. Decorations must be in place by Friday, October 7, and must be removed by Friday, November 4. Votes will be accepted through Sunday, October 23. Winners will be announced on Monday, October 24. To enter the contest, you can fill out the registration form and drop it in the payment box at Wilcox Plumbing & Heating, if you have any questions, call 218-253-4347.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICT RELEASE A LETTER ABOUT NEW STUDENT DATA PRIVACY BILL
The Crookston Public School District released a letter to families in the Crookston School District about the new student data privacy bill that was passed and how it will affect the School District and its students. The letter can be seen below- Dear District Parents/Families:. The Crookston Public School District...
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON SCHOOL DISTRICT LOOKING TO ADD SACRED HEART TO GIRLS HOCKEY COOP
The Crookston School Board will meet on Monday, September 26, at 5:00 p.m. inside the Choir/Orchestra Room in the Crookston High School. The meeting is open to the public with public hearings for visitors who wish to share concerns with the school board. The Consent Agenda will include the approval...
KNOX News Radio
GFPS Teachers Hall of Fame to add 5
Five outstanding educators have been selected for induction into the 2022 Grand Forks Public Schools Teachers Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony and reception will be held at 1 p.m. on October 2 at the Red River High School Theater, with a dessert reception to follow. Ron Bergh – Bergh...
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON AMERICAN CRYSTAL DISTRICT PLANS TO BEGIN “SOFT START” PLAN ON THURSDAY
The Crookston American Crystal Sugar Agricultural District is planning to begin its “Soft Start” plan at their beet harvesting stations on Thursday, September 29, and Friday, September 30, for the Crookston District. The district plans to pile beets at all Crookston stations at the end of this week while following their heat policy, where they will likely be shutting down for heat on both days in the early or midafternoon part of both days. However, they may have to pile into the heat in several locations where their Transystems are reloading.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON CITY COUNCIL APPOINTS “CORKY” REYNOLDS AS CITY ADMINISTRATOR AND SETS PRELIMINARY LEVY AT 18.15%
The Crookston City Council met on Monday night at 7:00 p.m. inside the City Hall Council Chambers in the lower level of City Hall. Before the meeting began, the Crookston Housing and Economic Development Authority (CHEDA) met to approve their financials for September and their October Housing Assistant Payments. The board approved both motions unanimously.
kroxam.com
POLK COUNTY COMMISSIONERS APPROVE PRELIMINARY TAX LEVY INCREASE OF 5.5%
The Polk County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday morning at the Polk County Government Center. The board began the meeting by approving the board minutes from their meetings on September 20 and 21. The Consent Agenda also included approving payments to 13 Towns Newspaper in Fosston in the amount of $35 for a one-year subscription for the Incinerator and to Mohamed-Mohamed in East Grand Forks in the amount of $240 for a Community Language Interpreter for CHA/Polk County Public Health. The board approved the agenda unanimously.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON AREA RENTAL OPENINGS
Welcome to the KROX Housing Rental page. We have houses, apartments, land, and commercial space for rent listed below. To get a listing on this page, stop by KROX Radio (208 South Main Street in Crookston or mail it to the same address. We only charge $30 per week or $100 per month. Payment must be made in advance. If you have any questions call KROX at 218-281-1140.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON PIRATE GIRLS TENNIS FINISHES 2ND IN NW QUAD
The Crookston Pirate Girls Tennis team is competing in the Northwest Quad in East Grand Forks today. They are playing Thief River Falls, East Grand Forks, and Moorhead. Crookston finished the quad with a second-place finish, three points behind Thief River Falls. The Pirates had three first-place finishes. The only singles champion was Paige Abrahamson who beat East Grand Forks and Thief River Falls in straight sets and won an exciting three-set match over her Moorhead opponent, including 9-7 in the third set to earn the first place finish. “She has found her niche in the singles lineup and with the depth we have in the lineup it showed,” said Pirate Coach Cody Brekken. “She had one close match and that was a big win for her after starting a little slow, but.
kroxam.com
Donna Jean Jensen – Obit
Donna Jean Jensen, 99, a long-time resident of Crookston, MN, and for the last year in Litchfield, MN, passed away September 9, 2022, at Bethany Assisted Living in Litchfield. Donna was born in Crookston, MN on March 8, 1923, to Joseph and Myrtle (Droppo) Brule. She grew up in Crookston and was a 1941 graduate of Crookston High School. On June 10, 1949, Donna was united in marriage to Vernon B. Jensen in Crookston. They lived in Fertile, MN from 1950-1959 before returning to Crookston. They had one daughter, Sandra. Donna worked as a telephone operator in Crookston for 30 years until her retirement in 1981. Donna and Vernon enjoyed playing cards, camping, and traveling. After Vernon passed away in 1988, Donna moved into the Summerfield Apartments in 1995. She was a devoted member of the Crookston First Presbyterian Church and Naomi Circle. She held memberships in the American Legion and Eagles Auxiliaries. She spent time volunteering at the hospital and enjoyed bowling, reading, and knitting. Donna loved playing Yahtzee, dominoes, and SkipBo with family and friends. She made the coffee for weekly gatherings at the Summerfield Apartments for many years. She liked to share her baking of lemon pies, cream puffs, and sugar cookies! Donna’s desserts were usually the first to go at potluck dinners! Her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and everyone else will always remember her wearing her favorite color, purple. On August 21, 2021, Donna moved to Litchfield, MN to be near her daughter, Sandra. This was a special time that allowed daily visits to enjoy coffee together, play Bingo, do activities, and socialize with special new friends at the Ecumen facility.
valleynewslive.com
Well-known East Grand Forks diner closed
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A well-known East Grand Forks Diner that made the news for several different reasons is now closed. Joe’s Diner posted on Facebook saying “It is with a heavy heart that I am announcing the permanent closure of all Joe’s Diner locations as well as The Wake ‘N Bak’n Cafe when we close this evening.” This evening refers to Tuesday, Sept. 27.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON BOYS SOCCER SHUT OUT BY FERGUS FALLS HILLCREST
FIRST HALF – — Fergus Falls Hillcrest came out strong and the Pirate defense was able to keep them off the scoreboard for the first 10-plus minutes of the game. Hillcrest scored the first goal of the game just shy of 15-minutes into the game for a 1-0 lead. Less than three minutes later Hillcrest scored again for a quick 2-0 lead. Hillcrest controlled the play for the rest of the half and took a 2-0 lead into halftime.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON GIRLS SOCCER PLAYS ST. JOHN’S PREP TO A TIE
SECOND HALF – The teams were even in the second half and this time St. John’s Prep outshot Crookston 4-3, but neither team could find the net during regulation with both teams scoreless after 80 minutes of play, forcing overtime. “Katelyn Christensen had a great second half for us while creating some offense and was an offensive threat,” said Pirate Coach Sarah Reese. “Maddie Harbott was a consistent play maker for us. She was reading the ball well and stepping through passes.”
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON GIRLS SOCCER SHUTS OUT WALKER-H-A
The Crookston Pirate Girls Soccer team broke their scoring slump as they beat the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Wolves 4-0 at the Crookston High School Soccer Field. – — Crookston started the game strong and controlled the game for most of the half. Crookston was close to getting that first goal in several games, but they were just off on their passing. The passing started to click about 15 minutes into game and a couple minutes later the Pirates got their first goal when Miryah Epema scored on a nice pass from Maddie Harbott for a 1-0 lead. The Pirates like scoring so much they did it again a minute later when Reese Swanson (usually the goalie but got to play out of the goal in this game) scored on another beautiful pass from Harbott for a 2-0 lead.
kroxam.com
Athlete of the Week – Anna Funk
This week’s Athlete of the Week is Crookston Pirate Senior and Volleyball player Anna Funk. Funk has been a starter on the team for the past two seasons and has become one of Crookston’s leaders on and off the court. “Anna has really developed into the role of a leader this year,” said Pirates coach Katie Engelstad. “Last year she started as well but this year she’s grown into that role and always brings our team a lot of energy and is someone the younger kids in our program can look up to.”
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-SEPTEMBER 28, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Chaz Bradley Abrahamson, 30, of Grand Forks, for 2nd-Degree DUI. Matthew Lee Marshall, 32, no address provided, for 3rd-Degree DUI. Tristan Rheid Morin, 24, no address provided, for DUI.
kroxam.com
Thomas Derouin – Obit
Thomas Derouin, 67 of Red Lake Falls, MN passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022, with his loving wife Deb at his side in Hillcrest Senior Living, Red Lake Falls MN. The memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 30, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Red Lake Falls, MN with Father Bob Schreiner Officiating and Deacon John Bruggeman. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday morning.
valleynewslive.com
‘We all care about him a lot’: Community showing Grand Forks man love and support during cancer battle
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After getting engaged, Grand Forks couple of Dan Anderson and Julia SanGrait thought they would be spending the next months planning out their upcoming wedding. However, after a cancer diagnosis, Dan is now battling leukemia in a Minneapolis hospital. “I just want him to...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Update: Driver identified, video footage gathered in Cass County school bus crash
(Cass County, ND) -- More details are being released as the investigation into a school bus crash in rural Cass County continues. In an update to a story we first brought to you last Friday, The Cass County Sheriff's Office says that the Enderlin Area School District has provided the department with the in-bus video footage from the bus that crashed into the Maple River on September 23rd in Leonard.
