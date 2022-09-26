ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockets issue updated height, weight measurements for 2022-23 roster

By Ben DuBose
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WhYgv_0iBTm6RY00
Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

In updated measurements ahead of Houston Rockets training camp, which opens Tuesday, Jalen Green has put on weight. Meanwhile, Kevin Porter Jr., Alperen Sengun, and Jabari Smith Jr. are among several players listed as taller than their previous measurements.

Green, a second-year guard, is listed at 183 pounds for the 2022-23 season, up from 178 in 2021-22. That meshes with his statements about adding bulk and strength during the NBA’s recently completed 2022 offseason. Sengun, now Houston’s starting center, is listed at 255 pounds — up by 20 from his rookie listing of 235 pounds.

Sengun is also listed as being 6-foot-11, which is two inches taller than his 6-foot-9 height as a rookie. Since he only recently turned 20 years old, a growth spurt is at least conceivable. The same could be said of the 19-year-old Smith, who is listed at 6-foot-11 after being measured at 6-foot-10 prior to the 2022 NBA draft in June.

Porter, now 22 years old, also grew two inches in the past year — from 6-foot-4 to 6-foot-6, according to the Rockets.

Here are a handful of other changes relative to prior measurements, which were last issued prior to Monday’s media day:

  • Jae’Sean Tate is now 6-foot-5, up from 6-foot-4
  • Eric Gordon is now 6-foot-4, 238 pounds, up from 6-foot-3, 215 pounds
  • Usman Garuba is now 253 pounds, up from 220 pounds
  • Garrison Mathews is now 202 pounds, down from 215 pounds
  • Bruno Fernando is now 6-foot-10, 246 pounds, up from 6-foot-9, 240 pounds
  • Daishen Nix is now 239 pounds, up from 224 pounds

With Monday’s media day in the books, training camp begins Tuesday in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Stick with Rockets Wire for complete coverage, as our Brian Barefield will be live on the scene.

