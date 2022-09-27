Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
Bruins seek to continue strong defensive play at home against Cougars
The high school football regular season has eclipsed the halfway point, and through five weeks, Rock Bridge is rolling. Rock Bridge (4-1, 4-0 Central Missouri Activities Conference) sits alone atop the conference and is enjoying a four-game win streak, its longest since the beginning of the 2020 season.
Columbia Missourian
‘Better each week’: Rulo’s Russellville remains among other mid-Mo unbeatens
Tim Rulo has the community of Russellville ecstatic as his team prepares for a game no one thought it would be in — an undefeated homecoming matchup in Week 6. “Hopefully our effort and product on the field makes people proud,” Rulo said. “That’s really what you’re trying to do, is try to make people proud to be from Russellville. No matter what the contest might be, in this case football.”
Columbia Missourian
Hickman softball loses high scoring affair; Tolton soccer scores six in win
Hickman softball plated eight runs but failed to slow down the Helias offense in a 13-8 loss Wednesday in Jefferson City. The Kewpies fell behind 3-1 after two frames before they put up six runs in the top of the third, capped by Lucy Hurtado’s grand slam.
Columbia Missourian
Mizzou Madness under the lights at Francis Quadrangle tips off Friday
Mizzou Madness — a showcase of the Missouri men’s and women’s basketball teams — will tip off under the lights at 8 p.m. Friday on an outdoor court placed on Francis Quadrangle between the Columns and Jesse Hall. The court will be 60 feet by 90...
Columbia Missourian
Battle looks to climb district standings against Smith-Cotton
After a brief intermission,Battle (1-4, 1-2 Central Missouri Activities Conference) will focus back on CMACplay Friday night. Battle hosts Smith-Cotton (1-4, 0-3) in an important matchup for district and playoff seeding. Battle fought hard in a 48-44 defeat at the hands of North County (4-1) last Friday. Star quarterback Justin...
Columbia Missourian
Helias, Rock Bridge's Baumstark take top honors at CMAC Tournament
FULTON — Playing a long course in blustery conditions made it challenging for every golfer in the Central Missouri Activities Conference Tournament on Tuesday. Tanglewood Golf Course in Fulton played at 5,744 yards, and wind gusts regularly exceeded 15 miles per hour.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri volleyball falls to No. 18 Kentucky in four sets
It was a quiet walk over to the other side of the Hearnes Center floor as the Missouri volleyball team switched benches before the second set. After No. 18 Kentucky put on a clinic in the opening frame, it was easy to see the writing on the wall — Missouri capitulated easily as Kentucky dominated on both offense and defense. And for the most part, the Wildcats did just that: they hit better, blocked better and served better in a 3-1 (25-12, 23-25, 25-19, 25-22) victory over the Tigers on Wednesday.
Columbia Missourian
Battle softball hangs on against Jefferson City; Tolton softball routs New Bloomfield
Battle softball improved to 10-10 overall and 3-3 in Central Missouri Activities Conference play with a 2-1 road victory against Jefferson City on Tuesday. Senior Chelsea Gleba had an RBI single in the top of the third inning to put the Spartans up 1-0. Battle held Jefferson City without a hit until the fourth inning, extending its lead to 2-0 in the sixth.
Columbia Missourian
Hickman aims to snap losing streak against long-time rival Jefferson City
One of Missouri’s oldest rivalries will take place Friday, as Hickman welcomes Jefferson City to Columbia. The first-ever meeting between the two programs came in 1911, and they have met annually since then. The Jays (2-3, 1-2 Central Missouri Activities Conference) lead the series 60-53-4 against the Kewpies.
Columbia Missourian
SEC announces 2023 softball conference schedule
The SEC announced its 2023 softball conference schedule Thursday. Missouri will play eight three-game conference series — four at home and four on the road. The Tigers begin conference play March 10 at home against Kentucky. MU will also host Alabama (March 31-April 2), Ole Miss (April 14-16) and Arkansas (May 5-7).
Columbia Missourian
Stephens softball hires former MU star Wilmes as assistant
Former Missouri softball standout Brooke Wilmes was hired as an assistant coach for Stephens College softball, the athletic department announced Tuesday. Wilmes will join assistant coach Michelle Looney on head coach Emily Kingsolver's staff.
Columbia Missourian
How Dominic Lovett rediscovered his love for football this offseason
Perhaps Missouri’s most important offseason development came in the weight room this summer. It’s where Dominic Lovett rediscovered his love for football after a freshman season that required plenty of patience. The sophomore from East St. Louis, Illinois, needed to wait his turn.
Columbia Missourian
Mexico softball standout Thurman commits to MU
Mexico High School center fielder Jordyn Thurman verbally committed to Missouri on Tuesday via Twitter. Thurman, a junior, can sign her National Letter of Intent in November of her senior year. She was an all-district and All-North Central Missouri Conference performer as a sophomore.
Columbia Missourian
MU soccer looks to knock off undefeated Mississippi State
Missouri's start to Southeastern Conference play has been nothing short of up and down. MU made a statement in its SEC opener by knocking off then-ranked Auburn at home on the backs of a big goal from Kylie Dobbs and strong defending to collect a shutout.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri injury report against Georgia: Bailey out, Burden questionable
Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz noted Tuesday that freshman wide receiver Luther Burden and senior linebacker Chad Bailey would be questionable to play Saturday against Georgia. And while Burden remained questionable, Bailey’s status was changed to out. The linebacker suffered an injury against Auburn and was later spotted on the sideline in street clothes and with his left arm in a sling.
Columbia Missourian
Rajoy saves Columbia men’s soccer against Grand View
Erik Rajoy scored a goal in the 88th minute to seal a 2-1 winfor Columbia College men’s soccer against Grand View on Tuesday. The Cougars have now won their last three meetings against Grand View.
Columbia Missourian
MU women's golf wins Johnie Imes Invitational at Old Hawthorne
Missouri women’s golf overcame a four-stroke deficit in the final round of the Johnie Imes Invitational to win its home event for the eighth straight year Wednesday at The Club at Old Hawthorne. The Tigers trailed Lipscomb after two rounds, but they put together a 5-over 293 team score...
Columbia Missourian
Game time set for MU's matchup in SEC/Big 12 Challenge
Missouri men’s basketball will face Iowa State for a second consecutive season in the 2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge. This season’s matchup will tip off at 1 p.m. Jan. 28 at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers lost to the Cyclones 67-50 in Ames, Iowa, last season. MU’s last victory in...
Columbia Missourian
MU's Burden, Bailey questionable for Georgia, Powell out for season
Missouri may be without true freshman receiver Luther Burden on Saturday against Georgia, according to Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz. Drinkwitz said Burden suffered an injury on the second series of Missouri’s Week 4 game against Auburn that kept him out most of the second quarter. The five-star freshman is questionable for Saturday’s game.
Columbia Missourian
PFF analyst weighs in on how MU defense, offense stack up
It’s a third of the way through the season, and while Missouri’s defense has shown improvements from tackling to scheme as the weeks pass, certain contributors have graded out atop the Southeastern Conference. Kris Abrams-Draine has been atop that list. Entering the season as a projected first-round talent,...
