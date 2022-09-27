ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

Related
Columbia Missourian

Bruins seek to continue strong defensive play at home against Cougars

The high school football regular season has eclipsed the halfway point, and through five weeks, Rock Bridge is rolling. Rock Bridge (4-1, 4-0 Central Missouri Activities Conference) sits alone atop the conference and is enjoying a four-game win streak, its longest since the beginning of the 2020 season.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

‘Better each week’: Rulo’s Russellville remains among other mid-Mo unbeatens

Tim Rulo has the community of Russellville ecstatic as his team prepares for a game no one thought it would be in — an undefeated homecoming matchup in Week 6. “Hopefully our effort and product on the field makes people proud,” Rulo said. “That’s really what you’re trying to do, is try to make people proud to be from Russellville. No matter what the contest might be, in this case football.”
RUSSELLVILLE, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kirksville, MO
Columbia, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Columbia, MO
Kirksville, MO
Sports
Columbia Missourian

Battle looks to climb district standings against Smith-Cotton

After a brief intermission,Battle (1-4, 1-2 Central Missouri Activities Conference) will focus back on CMACplay Friday night. Battle hosts Smith-Cotton (1-4, 0-3) in an important matchup for district and playoff seeding. Battle fought hard in a 48-44 defeat at the hands of North County (4-1) last Friday. Star quarterback Justin...
SEDALIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Helias, Rock Bridge's Baumstark take top honors at CMAC Tournament

FULTON — Playing a long course in blustery conditions made it challenging for every golfer in the Central Missouri Activities Conference Tournament on Tuesday. Tanglewood Golf Course in Fulton played at 5,744 yards, and wind gusts regularly exceeded 15 miles per hour.
FULTON, MO
Columbia Missourian

Missouri volleyball falls to No. 18 Kentucky in four sets

It was a quiet walk over to the other side of the Hearnes Center floor as the Missouri volleyball team switched benches before the second set. After No. 18 Kentucky put on a clinic in the opening frame, it was easy to see the writing on the wall — Missouri capitulated easily as Kentucky dominated on both offense and defense. And for the most part, the Wildcats did just that: they hit better, blocked better and served better in a 3-1 (25-12, 23-25, 25-19, 25-22) victory over the Tigers on Wednesday.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Battle softball hangs on against Jefferson City; Tolton softball routs New Bloomfield

Battle softball improved to 10-10 overall and 3-3 in Central Missouri Activities Conference play with a 2-1 road victory against Jefferson City on Tuesday. Senior Chelsea Gleba had an RBI single in the top of the third inning to put the Spartans up 1-0. Battle held Jefferson City without a hit until the fourth inning, extending its lead to 2-0 in the sixth.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball
Columbia Missourian

SEC announces 2023 softball conference schedule

The SEC announced its 2023 softball conference schedule Thursday. Missouri will play eight three-game conference series — four at home and four on the road. The Tigers begin conference play March 10 at home against Kentucky. MU will also host Alabama (March 31-April 2), Ole Miss (April 14-16) and Arkansas (May 5-7).
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Stephens softball hires former MU star Wilmes as assistant

Former Missouri softball standout Brooke Wilmes was hired as an assistant coach for Stephens College softball, the athletic department announced Tuesday. Wilmes will join assistant coach Michelle Looney on head coach Emily Kingsolver's staff.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

How Dominic Lovett rediscovered his love for football this offseason

Perhaps Missouri’s most important offseason development came in the weight room this summer. It’s where Dominic Lovett rediscovered his love for football after a freshman season that required plenty of patience. The sophomore from East St. Louis, Illinois, needed to wait his turn.
COLUMBIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Columbia Missourian

Mexico softball standout Thurman commits to MU

Mexico High School center fielder Jordyn Thurman verbally committed to Missouri on Tuesday via Twitter. Thurman, a junior, can sign her National Letter of Intent in November of her senior year. She was an all-district and All-North Central Missouri Conference performer as a sophomore.
MEXICO, MO
Columbia Missourian

MU soccer looks to knock off undefeated Mississippi State

Missouri's start to Southeastern Conference play has been nothing short of up and down. MU made a statement in its SEC opener by knocking off then-ranked Auburn at home on the backs of a big goal from Kylie Dobbs and strong defending to collect a shutout.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Missouri injury report against Georgia: Bailey out, Burden questionable

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz noted Tuesday that freshman wide receiver Luther Burden and senior linebacker Chad Bailey would be questionable to play Saturday against Georgia. And while Burden remained questionable, Bailey’s status was changed to out. The linebacker suffered an injury against Auburn and was later spotted on the sideline in street clothes and with his left arm in a sling.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

MU women's golf wins Johnie Imes Invitational at Old Hawthorne

Missouri women’s golf overcame a four-stroke deficit in the final round of the Johnie Imes Invitational to win its home event for the eighth straight year Wednesday at The Club at Old Hawthorne. The Tigers trailed Lipscomb after two rounds, but they put together a 5-over 293 team score...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Game time set for MU's matchup in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

Missouri men’s basketball will face Iowa State for a second consecutive season in the 2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge. This season’s matchup will tip off at 1 p.m. Jan. 28 at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers lost to the Cyclones 67-50 in Ames, Iowa, last season. MU’s last victory in...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

MU's Burden, Bailey questionable for Georgia, Powell out for season

Missouri may be without true freshman receiver Luther Burden on Saturday against Georgia, according to Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz. Drinkwitz said Burden suffered an injury on the second series of Missouri’s Week 4 game against Auburn that kept him out most of the second quarter. The five-star freshman is questionable for Saturday’s game.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

PFF analyst weighs in on how MU defense, offense stack up

It’s a third of the way through the season, and while Missouri’s defense has shown improvements from tackling to scheme as the weeks pass, certain contributors have graded out atop the Southeastern Conference. Kris Abrams-Draine has been atop that list. Entering the season as a projected first-round talent,...
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy