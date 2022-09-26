ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Jae’Sean Tate excited by frontcourt pairing with Alperen Sengun

By Ben DuBose
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HHg6H_0iBTlH6V00
AP Photo/Darren Abate

At summer league, Rockets coach Stephen Silas expressed optimism about a potential Jae’Sean Tate-Alperen Sengun pairing in Houston’s frontcourt, specifically due to opposing defenses being less likely to defend Tate with centers thanks to Sengun’s physical presence.

At Monday’s media day in Houston to kick off the 2022-23 season, Tate was asked about those comments by Ben DuBose of Rockets Wire, and the bruising 6-foot-4 forward had a similar assessment.

When asked about the differences in potentially playing next to Sengun at center, as compared to Christian Wood last year, Tate said:

Alpi is one of the best big-man passers, if not the best big-man passer, that I’ve ever played with in my career. I feel like a complement him, and he complements me, because I’m such an off-ball cutter, and it allows my strengths because they can’t put the five on me. I think when me and him are in the game, it gives teams a hard read, and a different look. I hope we can do that more this year.

If healthy, four of Houston’s starters are set between Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., and Alperen Sengun. The fifth spot will likely be decided between Tate and Eric Gordon during training camp and preseason play, and any synergies between Tate/Gordon and other rotation players could figure into Silas’ decision.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sixers star Tyrese Maxey opens up on why he works out at 5 in the morning

CHARLESTON, S.C.–Philadelphia 76ers rising star Tyrese Maxey is on his way to being a perennial All-Star and it is due to one of the more maniacal work ethics in the NBA. The young man just wants to improve and work hard every single day. The 21-year-old is notorious for getting up early in the morning before the sun rises and he would get into the gym and work on his game in order to, what he always says, get 1% better every single day.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Basketball
Houston, TX
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Warriors announce 2022-23 training camp roster

After an offseason victory lap following the Golden State Warriors win in the 2022 NBA Finals, the defending champions are officially back on the court. On Sep. 24, members of the team reported to San Francisco for the first official practice of training camp and media day. The Warriors will get practice underway in the Bay Area before a trip to Tokyo to start the preseason overseas against the Washington Wizards.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Russell Wilson responds to Eli Manning's taunt from MNF

The Broncos are 2-1, but you’d be hard-pressed to find a shakier team with a winning record in the NFL right now. Their head coach is up to three game managers and their new franchise quarterback hasn’t had a strong performance yet. On Monday Night Football, Eli Manning joked that Denver should have paid their punter $235 million instead of Russell Wilson.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joe Burrow arrived to the Bengals game in a floral printed suit and NFL fans had mixed opinions

This is not the first time — or the last — that NFL fans will have opinions on Joe Burrow’s pregame outfits. Ahead of Thursday Night Football between a middling Cincinnati Bengals team and an undefeated Miami Dolphins squad, Burrow made his customary pregame arrival to the stadium. And much like it’s done in the past, Burrow’s outfit became the talk of NFL fans everywhere, with the consensus clearly showing a mixed bag.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jae'sean Tate
Person
Jabari Smith
Person
Jalen Green
Person
Christian Wood
Person
Eric Gordon
Person
Kevin Porter Jr.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockets#Tate Alperen Sengun#Tate Gordon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers QB Baker Mayfield: Christian McCaffrey's gone zero dark thirty on us

Very few people know where Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was on Thursday. Baker Mayfield, apparently, is not one of those people. For the second consecutive day, McCaffrey was absent from the team’s practice in the lead-up to their Week 4 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. The sixth-year veteran has gone down on the injury report with a thigh issue, one he sustained in this past Sunday’s 22-14 win over the New Orleans Saints.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cam Johnson ready for starting role with Suns

The National Basketball Association season is off to an excellent start for former North Carolina Tar Heel Cam Johnson after being named the starter. Monty Williams named Johnson the Phoenix Suns starting power with Jae Crowder set to find a new playing destination. Despite not being a regular starter for the Suns, they have counted on Johnson, giving him valuable minutes in the rotation the past three seasons. Last year, Johnson averaged 12.5 points and 4.1 rebounds in 26 minutes of action per game. Johnson’s best quality has been his three-point shot, shooting at 42% behind the arch last season, an uptick from his 39% career average. Phoenix has been a top contender in the western conference the last two seasons, making the finals two years ago. Monty Williams confirmed the expected that Cam Johnson will be a starter, mentioning the rebounding and defenses challenges he’ll be tasked with moving forward in that role: pic.twitter.com/AFSckCTyC7 — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) September 29, 2022 Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
PHOENIX, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Thunder send Derrick Favors to Rockets in an 8-player deal

The Oklahoma City Thunder are done wheeling and dealing as they continue with training camp on their way to preparing for the 2022-23 season. The Thunder, who are rebuilding, made a large deal Thursday night in terms of players but a minor one in terms of impact. They are sending Derrick Favors, Theo Maledon, Moe Harkless, Ty Jerome and a 2025 second-round pick to the Houston Rockets for Trey Burke, David Nwaba, Marquese Chriss and Sterling Brown.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

155K+
Followers
206K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy