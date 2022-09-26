Jae’Sean Tate excited by frontcourt pairing with Alperen Sengun

AP Photo/Darren Abate

At summer league, Rockets coach Stephen Silas expressed optimism about a potential Jae’Sean Tate-Alperen Sengun pairing in Houston’s frontcourt, specifically due to opposing defenses being less likely to defend Tate with centers thanks to Sengun’s physical presence.

At Monday’s media day in Houston to kick off the 2022-23 season, Tate was asked about those comments by Ben DuBose of Rockets Wire, and the bruising 6-foot-4 forward had a similar assessment.

When asked about the differences in potentially playing next to Sengun at center, as compared to Christian Wood last year, Tate said:

Alpi is one of the best big-man passers, if not the best big-man passer, that I’ve ever played with in my career. I feel like a complement him, and he complements me, because I’m such an off-ball cutter, and it allows my strengths because they can’t put the five on me. I think when me and him are in the game, it gives teams a hard read, and a different look. I hope we can do that more this year.

If healthy, four of Houston’s starters are set between Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., and Alperen Sengun. The fifth spot will likely be decided between Tate and Eric Gordon during training camp and preseason play, and any synergies between Tate/Gordon and other rotation players could figure into Silas’ decision.