Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Healthier Hawaii: Tips on how to treat shoulder problems
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Many people in Hawaii deal with shoulder problems on a pretty daily basis. Dr. Ed Weldon is a shoulder and elbow surgeon with Straub Medical Center. He provides some simple stretches you can do at home to ease shoulder pain. For more health and wellness tips and...
hawaiinewsnow.com
In a dangerous trend, aircraft in Hawaii are increasingly being targeted with laser lights
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An investigation has been launched into a potentially deadly prank. Officers were dispatched to Sand Island on Wednesday night in search of a suspect after reports an aircraft hit was hit by a laser strike. It’s a serious crime that’s been on the rise, especially in Honolulu....
Doctors seeking solutions for state’s physician shortage
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The COVID-19 pandemic shed light on the need for more healthcare workers in the state, meanwhile, doctors said the physician shortage is an issue that has been in need of solutions for many years now and they said the shortage will only deepen if more is not done to attract and retain […]
KITV.com
COVID reinfections rising in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV-4) -- Reinfections from Covid-19 are increasing in Hawaii and that has the State Department of Health concerned. The Department of Health says reinfections were rare early in the pandemic but now are increasing. The DOH State Epidemiologist says, that reinfections now account for about 10.2% of all new COVID cases in Hawaii.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii starts tracking reinfections in hopes of managing new phase of COVID’s spread
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state recorded the first COVID reinfection in September 2020. Since then, reinfection has soared. State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble said at least 10% of all COVID-19 cases last week occurred in people who had already had the virus. The Department of Health is now including reinfections...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii to receive $58M in federal funding to help students in low-income areas
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s public schools will soon be getting more than $58 million in federal funding, U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz said Thursday. The money is aimed at helping improve education for students in low-income communities, going toward new technology, teacher professional development, additional educators and more. “These new...
Hawaii reports 12,755 COVID cases, 7 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 12,755 coronavirus cases and seven new deaths in the last week. DOH said the week’s count includes 10,995 historic reinfection cases, which have been recorded since the beginning of the pandemic, according to DOH. They also noted that they cleaned up historic data, which added an […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii reports 7 COVID deaths in past week; nearly 11,000 backlogged cases
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported seven additional coronavirus deaths and 800 new cases in the past seven days. The state Health Department also added nearly 11,000 backlogged cases in Wednesday’s count, representing “historic reinfection cases” recorded since September 2020. DOH said reinfections will now be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BEAT OF HAWAII
Stunned! Hawaiian Airlines First Class Lie-Flat Review
A Hawaiian Airlines first class review is something we’ve intended to do for some time. Last Tuesday, editor Jeff jumped aboard HA flight 3 from LAX to Honolulu in first class. This review is of their Airbus A330-200 widebody service with 18 first class seats. You’ve already read what the Hawaiian Airlines LAX experience nightmare was like. We won’t count that against the airline in this review since it’s outside their control.
Big Island 25-acre brushfire partially contained
O`okala residents are being evacuated due a brush fire as of Thursday, Sept. 29, according to Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency.
Hawaii’s minimum wage goes up on Saturday
This marks the first increase since the minimum wage was set at $10.10 four years ago.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Survey of Kauai police officers finds low morale, concerns over working conditions
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new survey of Kauai’s SHOPO chapter found low morale, lack of communication within the department, low staffing, and poor work conditions among police officers. In the survey, officers said they’re unhappy with their work conditions and leadership at the police department. KPD Chief Todd...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ige’s plan to redevelop Aloha Stadium without public-private partnership gets chilly reception
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige’s plan to build a new stadium without help from private developers got a chilly reception Thursday from the people in charge of Aloha Stadium. After several years of planning and millions in costs, Aloha Stadium Authority board members and state lawmakers said they...
Hawaii police investigates suspected fentanyl-related overdoses
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii police seized hundreds of fentanyl pills in a recent drug bust. This comes as the department is investigating three suspected fentanyl-related overdoses within the last week. “We are generally concerned for our community and the people within our community,” said Lt. Edwin Buyten, Area II Vice Section. Police said two milligrams […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Highly potent batch of fentanyl linked to ‘multiple’ deaths on Hawaii Island
The previously secret filings also link the case to the killing of another man. Stressing urgency of project, Pentagon says emptying Red Hill tanks will cost $280M. Next month, crews plan to take out jet fuel from the pipelines before extensive repairs. Maui boy playing football in Florida braces for...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins
Hurricane Ian reminds us how powerful and devastating water can be especially so close to sea level. Storm coverage of Hurricane Ian as it approaches Florida. Damaging winds and rain are lashing Florida as Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall. Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins. Updated: Sep....
bigislandnow.com
Department of Health Adds Reinfection Cases to Weekly COVID Case Count
The state Department of Health reported 12,755 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, Sept. 28, bringing the statewide total to 355,959. The spike in cases is due to the DOH adding reinfection case counts. As of today, COVID-19 reinfections will be included in the weekly update if the case is 90 days...
Could You Afford a Vacation Home in Hawaii? Check Out the Prices in 11 Locations Across the Islands
Sandy beaches, blue water, swaying palm trees and lei-clad islanders probably enter your mind when you think about Hawaii. And if you've vacationed there lately, you know that a trip to this state is...
Counties consider places concealed carry would be prohibited
Hospitals, schools, government buildings, playgrounds and bars to name a few are being considered as sensitive places where concealed carry of a firearm may be prohibited on Hawaii Island.
Hawaii diver found unresponsive off Maui waters
HONOLULU (KHON2) — First responders have ended their search for a missing diver after he was found unresponsive in waters off Nakalele Point. According to the Maui Fire Department, after the diver was found he was brought to shore where medics provided lifesaving treatment. However, despite their efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the […]
Comments / 5