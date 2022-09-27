ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Healthier Hawaii: Tips on how to treat shoulder problems

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Many people in Hawaii deal with shoulder problems on a pretty daily basis. Dr. Ed Weldon is a shoulder and elbow surgeon with Straub Medical Center. He provides some simple stretches you can do at home to ease shoulder pain. For more health and wellness tips and...
Doctors seeking solutions for state’s physician shortage

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The COVID-19 pandemic shed light on the need for more healthcare workers in the state, meanwhile, doctors said the physician shortage is an issue that has been in need of solutions for many years now and they said the shortage will only deepen if more is not done to attract and retain […]
COVID reinfections rising in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV-4) -- Reinfections from Covid-19 are increasing in Hawaii and that has the State Department of Health concerned. The Department of Health says reinfections were rare early in the pandemic but now are increasing. The DOH State Epidemiologist says, that reinfections now account for about 10.2% of all new COVID cases in Hawaii.
Hawaii to receive $58M in federal funding to help students in low-income areas

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s public schools will soon be getting more than $58 million in federal funding, U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz said Thursday. The money is aimed at helping improve education for students in low-income communities, going toward new technology, teacher professional development, additional educators and more. “These new...
Hawaii reports 12,755 COVID cases, 7 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 12,755 coronavirus cases and seven new deaths in the last week. DOH said the week’s count includes 10,995 historic reinfection cases, which have been recorded since the beginning of the pandemic, according to DOH. They also noted that they cleaned up historic data, which added an […]
Hawaii reports 7 COVID deaths in past week; nearly 11,000 backlogged cases

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported seven additional coronavirus deaths and 800 new cases in the past seven days. The state Health Department also added nearly 11,000 backlogged cases in Wednesday’s count, representing “historic reinfection cases” recorded since September 2020. DOH said reinfections will now be...
Stunned! Hawaiian Airlines First Class Lie-Flat Review

A Hawaiian Airlines first class review is something we’ve intended to do for some time. Last Tuesday, editor Jeff jumped aboard HA flight 3 from LAX to Honolulu in first class. This review is of their Airbus A330-200 widebody service with 18 first class seats. You’ve already read what the Hawaiian Airlines LAX experience nightmare was like. We won’t count that against the airline in this review since it’s outside their control.
Hawaii police investigates suspected fentanyl-related overdoses

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii police seized hundreds of fentanyl pills in a recent drug bust. This comes as the department is investigating three suspected fentanyl-related overdoses within the last week. “We are generally concerned for our community and the people within our community,” said Lt. Edwin Buyten, Area II Vice Section. Police said two milligrams […]
Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins

Hurricane Ian reminds us how powerful and devastating water can be especially so close to sea level. Storm coverage of Hurricane Ian as it approaches Florida. Damaging winds and rain are lashing Florida as Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall. Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins. Updated: Sep....
Department of Health Adds Reinfection Cases to Weekly COVID Case Count

The state Department of Health reported 12,755 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, Sept. 28, bringing the statewide total to 355,959. The spike in cases is due to the DOH adding reinfection case counts. As of today, COVID-19 reinfections will be included in the weekly update if the case is 90 days...
Hawaii diver found unresponsive off Maui waters

HONOLULU (KHON2) — First responders have ended their search for a missing diver after he was found unresponsive in waters off Nakalele Point. According to the Maui Fire Department, after the diver was found he was brought to shore where medics provided lifesaving treatment. However, despite their efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the […]
Community Policy