ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Adults Are Sharing The Now-Discontinued Foods From Childhood They Would Give Anything To Eat Again, And I Haven't Thought About Ritz Bits S'mores In Sooo Long

By Hannah Loewentheil
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B06Rn_0iBTjdFx00

Chances are when you think of your childhood, there are a handful of nostalgic foods — now a thing of the past — that you can recall so well you can almost taste then. Well, Redditor u/kellerisdabest asked, "What discontinued thing do you really want brought back?" Here are the nostalgic foods that people are seriously missing.

1. "Deep fried McDonald’s apple pie. The one from the 1980s to the '90s. It was crispy and the temperature of molten plutonium inside. The best."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kq64N_0iBTjdFx00

u/newnhb1

u/Rattlehead71 via Reddit / Via reddit.com

2. "Hershey's chocolate milk powder. The flavor and the texture of the powder were like no other chocolate milk in the history of mankind. It was so delicious that our family’s main method of consuming it was to barely dip a shallow spoonful of the powder into milk, scoop up the barely dissolved milky powder and eat it straight. Hershey's discontinued it in favor of their chocolate syrup, which was the worst decision ever made by a corporation. I would do anything to get it back."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s1m9O_0iBTjdFx00

—u/crappymailm

Change.org

3. "The Philadelphia Cheesecake Bars. One of my earliest memories is when I was five years old and sharing a strawberry cheesecake bar with my childhood best friend. I remember it was such a treat since my family didn’t really have sweets in the house. Then one day Aldi stopped selling them. Now that I’m an adult, I would do anything to find these things."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x6eif_0iBTjdFx00

u/shakeitthenyabakeit

Youtube / Via youtube.com

4. "Surprises in the cereal boxes! Not the 'enter two codes inside on our website' crap, but actual, physical things floating somewhere in a package in that box of Cheerios."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Iovt3_0iBTjdFx00

u/sathil-42

Wikipedia

5. "PB Crisps. I cannot wrap my head around why they won’t bring them back. It would be such a home run. I just want some PB Crisps!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dgcz5_0iBTjdFx00

u/JohnEKaye

Twitter: @PBCrispsFanatic

6. "Those Lifesavers cream lollipops. The orange and cream one was so good."

u/Charlie21Lola

7. "I’m not really into Dr. Pepper, but the Berries & Cream Dr. Pepper had a hold on me that no other soda has ever come close to."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34LruK_0iBTjdFx00

—u/CinnaSol

The Soda Wiki Fandom

8. "Old school Little Caesar's pizza. The long cardboard pizza tray wrapped in paper. When you'd tear it open, the Little Ceasars' goodness smell filled the room. Oh the 90's, how I miss you."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Peulm_0iBTjdFx00

u/LordDingus81

Sopa Images / SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

9. "McDonald's Snack Wraps. I could eat four in a single sitting."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17BZru_0iBTjdFx00

u/XJioFreedX

u/ItsQuinten via Reddit / Via reddit.com

10. "Butterfinger BBs. For a long time, I didn’t even know these were discontinued."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C4b8n_0iBTjdFx00

u/STFUNeckbeard

Spoon University / Via spoonuniversity.com

11. "Jelly jar juice glasses. In the 1980s and maybe even the early '90s, my family acquired a few sets: dinosaurs and Tom and Jerry. They were the perfect size for us kids to use and the different designs helped us keep track of whose were whose. I don't know why they stopped being made."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YFhZI_0iBTjdFx00

—u/RagingAardvark

EBay / Via ebay.com

12. "The Sobe elixir drink, I miss my lizard juice so much. If they're still selling these drinks, they're impossible to find in my state."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dU4hy_0iBTjdFx00

—u/natchyodaddy

Walmart

13. "Old school Pizza Hut. RIP to the salad bar with that amazing creamy Italian dressing and being able to get pitchers of beer or Pepsi."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pq0IM_0iBTjdFx00

—u/glovato1

Getty Images

14. "The 'real' dollar menu at Mickey D's."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zhRiD_0iBTjdFx00

u/treesareslow

Matt Cardy / Getty Images

15. "Dunkaroos. At least there is still a hack: Cinnamon Teddy Grahams with Confetti Cake Betty Crocker icing. 🤯 It's basically the same thing as the original."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mbMed_0iBTjdFx00

bluebirdie30

u/CoffeeIsLife via Reddit / Via reddit.com

16. "Frozen waffle sticks. This convenience food and I were born the same year. Why have they perished but i’m still here?!? IT SHOULD’VE BEEN ME."

musiicgeek

17. "Apple empanadas from Taco Bell."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TqSS1_0iBTjdFx00

u/LootFroop

Taco Bell

18. "Those jiggly Jelly Cups candies that came in a huge jug in all different fruit flavors like mango and green apple. What I would do to find them now as an adult..."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kcbiC_0iBTjdFx00

Hannah Loewentheil

Amazon / Via amazon.com

19. "All day breakfast at McDonald's."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZuKYV_0iBTjdFx00

u/ifbrawnwasreal

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

20. "Pizza Hut used to have this dessert called Hershey’s Dippers, which were basically just chocolate breadsticks with hot Hershey dipping sauce. I miss them every day of my life."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AwpkJ_0iBTjdFx00

u/Natural-Dragonfly381

YouTube / Via youtube.com

21. "Trix yogurt. I ate this stuff until the day it was discontinued. I'm still mad about losing that one."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15utZ3_0iBTjdFx00

Twoh7

u/defactosithlord via Reddit

22. "Kudos bars. The Quaker version doesn't even come close."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cidzF_0iBTjdFx00

u/nthedarktheresnolit

Amazon

23. "Ritz Bitz S'mores. The fact that these no longer exist is a travesty."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WVb9S_0iBTjdFx00

—Hannah Loewentheil

Quality Foods

24. "I used to LOVE Alpha Bits cereal, especially Marshmallow Alpha Bits. Then one day it was gone and came back only with no marshmallow option. The cereal without marshmallows tasted like a weak cardboard version of what it used to be."

meganh4394a29c8

25. "Jell-O Pudding Pops. Holy shit, those things were good in a way that can't be described. It tasted like frozen cake batter or something. So good!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HWjPI_0iBTjdFx00

cdh

Walmart

26. "Taco Bell's grilled stuffed burrito. I have no idea why they discontinued it. It was the only thing on the menu I would order. Nothing else comes close."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47hkVK_0iBTjdFx00

u/keep_it_kayfabe

u/OaklandCali via Reddit / Via reddit.com

27. "Altoid Sours. I loved those so much and still use the little tins to store random objects."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08pjiX_0iBTjdFx00

u/-eDgAR-

u/weallliveinyellowsub via Reddit / Via reddit.com

28. "Four Loko, the original."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sNmEN_0iBTjdFx00

u/Infamousx14

Wikipedia

29. "Watermelon Laffy Taffy with the candy seeds in them. It's been 15+ years, but I can still taste it and feel the texture."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y9KIh_0iBTjdFx00

u/Hgjfjdjfjn

u/Page117 via Reddit / Via reddit.com

30. "The good old days when you could win a free Coke by looking under the bottle cap. Those were the best. Or the McDonald's Monopoly game when you could win free fries."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fVVyd_0iBTjdFx00

u/zahursky

u/Jg271035 / Via reddit.com

31. "Snapple Elements. The Rain version was agave cactus and it was so delicious."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gZRIZ_0iBTjdFx00

u/frenchabull_mom

Amazon

32. "Eggo Muffin Tops. If they still exist, I haven't been able to find them in ages. I lived off these as a kid."

Hannah Loewentheil

33. "Arby’s potato cakes. They've existed for my whole life, and then one day, some guy at the drive through told me they were discontinued. Bring back the potato cakes!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YcLyO_0iBTjdFx00

u/Size14-OrangeDiver

u/GarKitty via Reddit / Via reddit.com

What's a discontinued or hard-to-find food from your childhood you wish would come back? Tell us in the comments.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

This Is The Best Fruit To Naturally Cleanse Your Body And Lose Weight Fast, According To Nutritionists

Losing weight healthily is all about having a well-balanced diet and exercise plan, experts say, and a fruit and vegetable-filled daily menu can provide energy needed for working out. With that said, we checked in with registered nutritionists and health experts to learn more about the benefits of one surprising fruit— dragon fruit— when it comes to weight loss. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
DIETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mores#Convenience Food#Bakery#Food Drink#Mcdonald#U Newnhb1 U Rattlehead71#Reddit Via#Aldi
People

This Fall Sweater Is 'So Flattering,' Shoppers Are Buying It in Every Color — and It's on Sale

“It’s so comfortable that I could have slept in it!” It's that time of year again: We're switching from swimsuits and cooling tower fans to pumpkin spice lattes and cozy cardigans. And if you've noticed that your sweater weather situation is looking a little paltry, it's time to go ahead and do a little shopping.  Start by snagging the Prettygarden Women's Crew Neck Sweater, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The pullover sweater is made from 100 percent polyester, crafting a material that's super soft, comfortable, and...
SHOPPING
TheStreet

McDonald's Just Dropped A Major New Seasonal Burger

While McDonald's (MCD) is known for having a much more stable menu than fast-food rivals like Yum! Brands (YUM) -owned Taco Bell or even Wendy's (WEN) , it still occasionally launches seasonal promotions and products that tie in to popular culture. Most recently, there have been multiple celebrity meals with...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Is Subway Getting Rid Of A Fan-Favorite Bread?

Whether it's a Big Mac with fries from McDonald's, a classic crunchy taco with hot sauce from Taco Bell, or an iconic chicken sandwich with waffle fries from Chick-fil-A, every fast food place has those menu items that they are most known for, and a majority of us love to order. However, due to inflation and supply chain issues, it's only a matter of time before restaurants begin to discontinue some customers' favorite items.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
shefinds

The Worst Breakfast Cereals You Need To Stop Buying At The Grocery Store Because They're So Bad For You

When you need a quick breakfast in a pinch, reaching for a box of cereal to pour into a bowl may be your number one option. However, health experts warn that many breakfast cereals can be damaging to your overall health due to soaring sugar content, a lack of nutritional value, and a plethora of processed ingredients. Overall, sugary cereal is never the best way to start your day, but some are even worse than others.
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

2 Beverages No One Should Be Drinking Anymore Because They Lead To Visceral Fat

Your diet isn’t just about the food you eat; it’s also important to pay attention to how the beverages you’re drinking impact your body, especially if you’re trying to stay in shape or lose weight. As it turns out, some drinks can be just as detrimental to your health as fattening snacks can be. In fact, a few beverages that may appear to be healthy options on the surface can actually lead to weight gain over time.
WEIGHT LOSS
SheKnows

Aldi’s Latest Must-Have Bakery Treat Is a Fall-Favorite That’s Full of Flavor

When it comes to fall flavors, pumpkin spice tends to reign supreme. But we think an unsung hero of the season is apple cider. Its sweet apple taste combined with fall spices and a healthy dose of cinnamon gives it a fresh and fruity taste that pairs perfectly with cooler weather, pumpkin patches, and curling up under a blanket beside the fireplace. Now, you can get all that delicious flavor in pastry form with Aldi’s latest fall favorite treat: new Apple Cider Donuts.
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

Want A Flatter Stomach? Dietitians Say You Should Add This Fat-Blasting Ingredient To Your Eggs Every Morning

When it comes to filling, metabolism-boosting breakfasts to promote weight loss, eggs are one of the best ingredients you can add to the mix. Whether you’re frying them, scrambling them, or whipping up an omelette, eggs can offer tons of nutrients and keep you full and energized throughout the day. Another great thing about this breakfast food is the fact that you can add just about any veggies your heart desires to the mix—and many of those options will help you reach your weight loss goals even faster, including one tasty green.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The Fast Food Meat You Should Stop Eating Immediately

This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 04/03/2022. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the CDC. Women are at especially high risk—cardiovascular disease causes 1 in 3 deaths in women each year. While things like genetics can play a role, a healthy diet and lifestyle are the best ways to prevent putting yourself at risk of heart-related illness.
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

Coffee Mate Is Teaming Up With A Familiar Liqueur Brand For Its Upcoming Flavor

As we know from the perma-craze surrounding the proverbial pumpkin spice latte that emerges from its leaf-strewn cave this time of year, fall is nothing less than a holy season for warm beverage lovers. If you're able to drop $7 on the barista-crafted seasonal coffee drink at your local cafe, then by all means, pony up. But if you prefer to spend a little less while still leveling up your morning cup of joe beyond a simple splash of milk, you might turn to your rich and creamy friend Coffee Mate.
DRINKS
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy