Ossining, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Democrat blames Mayor Rolison for city’s fiscal stress

POUGHKEEPSIE – A report issued by New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli indicated that the City of Poughkeepsie was in “significant fiscal stress” at the end of the 2021 fiscal year. Poughkeepsie is the only municipality in the state with that designation. The report sparked a war of words between Mayor Rob Rolison’s senate campaign and his Democratic opponent Julie Shiroishi.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
therealdeal.com

Honey, they shrunk the housing: Long Island project withers

Apartment projects on Long Island have become so difficult that a developer who sought to build 44 units in Suffolk County might instead do a handful of single-family homes — if that. Bay Shore–based MR Property Builders is trying to chart a path forward after the Babylon Town Board...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
City
Ossining, NY
Ossining, NY
Government
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange County sheriff pay raise scaled back

GOSHEN – A proposed 2.7 percent per year pay raise for the position of Orange County sheriff has been cut in half by county legislators meeting in committee. The sheriff currently makes $167,769 per year. The four-year proposal, which would have seen the 2.7 percent annual raise, bringing the...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
nyacknewsandviews.com

Two People Shot in Nyack, Hello Week and other local news

This week in the Villages: A shooting in Nyack left two people wounded and a community thinking about public safety in an otherwise quiet village. Plus, a very public urination incident, health story updates, your weekly weather prediction, upcoming meetings and much more!. Note to readers: What do you think...
ORANGETOWN, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

What Are These Mysterious Stone Chambers in Putnam County, NY?

When I was a kid, my friends and I would sneak off anywhere and everywhere. We would wander through nearby wooded areas and trails, we would look for small caves, hell, we even explored the old Hudson Valley Psychiatric Center a number of times! (What's the statute of limitations on trespassing? I hope I didn't just sign my ticket to jail!). If my friends and I ever discovered a small bunker that looked like something we would have found in one of our fantasy video games, you know for sure that it would be hard to ever drag us out of those.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

10 Don’t-Miss Events in the Hudson Valley, Sept 28 – Oct 4

All the way from Transylvania. Dracula at Widow Jane Mine at 668 NY-213 in Rosendale, on Saturday, October 1 at 3 p.m., and on Sunday, October 2 at 3 p.m. A wonderful way to start the spooky season, Theatre on the Road’s production of Dracula within cold, dark caves. There are two available performances with a $20 general admission. For more about this event, check out: https://www.centuryhouse.org/drac-22.
WOODSTOCK, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Restaurant owner convicted of torching business for insurance

GOSHEN – An Orange County Court jury Monday convicted a Newburgh man of arson, conspiracy, reckless endangerment, insurance fraud and tax fraud for torching his Town of Newburgh restaurant. Zef Gjurashaj, 60, faces 25 years to life in prison on the arson conviction when sentenced in December in connection...
101.5 WPDH

New Wappingers School Requires Parents to Sign Frightening Oath

A school based on natural learning has opened its doors in Wappingers Falls. But before attending class, children's parents must sign a lengthy pledge with some pretty terrifying terms. Wild Roots describes itself as a "nature-based" early education center. The school is located on Route 9D at the former site...

