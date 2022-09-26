Read full article on original website
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
Mayor Adams Wants Migrants Housed in this New York City NeighborhoodTom HandyNew York City, NY
A Connecticut Father Disappeared In 2016 And His Son Was Brutally Murdered Months Later Still Searching For His DadThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
New York Mayor Believes There Could be 75,000 Migrants as Tent City is CreatedTom HandyNew York City, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network
Democrat blames Mayor Rolison for city’s fiscal stress
POUGHKEEPSIE – A report issued by New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli indicated that the City of Poughkeepsie was in “significant fiscal stress” at the end of the 2021 fiscal year. Poughkeepsie is the only municipality in the state with that designation. The report sparked a war of words between Mayor Rob Rolison’s senate campaign and his Democratic opponent Julie Shiroishi.
State politicians are growing concerned about NY’s legal marijuana rollout
Before they sell out: Get tickets to NY Cannabis Insider’s conference on Nov. 4 in Tarrytown, featuring a slew of expert panelists, free business consultations and professional headshots, networking, lunch and a happy hour. Update: Mayor Hal McCabe told NY Cannabis Insider that he heard from the OCM shortly...
Credit Report: Westchester in great shape, Poughkeepsie worst in state
The New York State Comptroller’s office has released its final 2021 fiscal stress report for 2021 and it shows wide disparity amongst Hudson Valley communities.
therealdeal.com
Honey, they shrunk the housing: Long Island project withers
Apartment projects on Long Island have become so difficult that a developer who sought to build 44 units in Suffolk County might instead do a handful of single-family homes — if that. Bay Shore–based MR Property Builders is trying to chart a path forward after the Babylon Town Board...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County sheriff pay raise scaled back
GOSHEN – A proposed 2.7 percent per year pay raise for the position of Orange County sheriff has been cut in half by county legislators meeting in committee. The sheriff currently makes $167,769 per year. The four-year proposal, which would have seen the 2.7 percent annual raise, bringing the...
New York State Police Arrest Over 110 In Hudson Valley
It was a busy week for New York State Police in the Hudson Valley. New York State Police from the Hudson Valley recently changed things up and began reporting a "week in review." This weekly press release highlights arrests, investigations, and more that police stationed in the Hudson Valley completed in the past week.
nyacknewsandviews.com
Two People Shot in Nyack, Hello Week and other local news
This week in the Villages: A shooting in Nyack left two people wounded and a community thinking about public safety in an otherwise quiet village. Plus, a very public urination incident, health story updates, your weekly weather prediction, upcoming meetings and much more!. Note to readers: What do you think...
The Truth About the Towns Flooded by the Ashokan Reservoir
There may not be a more beautiful sight than the Ashokan Reservoir on a clear autumn day. The gorgeous sparkling water surrounded by some of the best foliage that the New York has to offer is a Hudson Valley gem. But it's hiding a secret. Ashokan Reservoir in West Shokan,...
Gotham Gazette
What’s Behind the Increased Use of Kendra’s Law in New York City?
When Mayor Eric Adams was on the campaign trail last year, he repeatedly called for city and state officials to step up the use of Kendra's Law – a state law that allows court-ordered outpatient mental health treatment for people deemed dangerous to themselves or others. "We must strengthen...
What Are These Mysterious Stone Chambers in Putnam County, NY?
When I was a kid, my friends and I would sneak off anywhere and everywhere. We would wander through nearby wooded areas and trails, we would look for small caves, hell, we even explored the old Hudson Valley Psychiatric Center a number of times! (What's the statute of limitations on trespassing? I hope I didn't just sign my ticket to jail!). If my friends and I ever discovered a small bunker that looked like something we would have found in one of our fantasy video games, you know for sure that it would be hard to ever drag us out of those.
Former Haverstraw deputy mayor pleads guilty to grand larceny
The Rockland County DA’s office says Emily Dominguez, 51, and her 56-year-old sister, Janice, admitted guilt last week.
These Westchester Public Schools Rank In Top 25 Statewide, New Report Says
The Hudson Valley is well-represented in brand-new rankings of the best public schools in New York. The website Niche says its 2023 "rankings and grades are calculated using a series of steps to ensure statistical rigor and useful guidance in the school choice experience." The criteria used in making the selections are outlined by Niche here.
Long Island restaurant owner owes workers thousands of dollars in back wages, NY State says
New York State says the owner of a restaurant on Long Island owes his workers hundreds of thousands of dollars in back wages, but for 11 years they have not seen a dime of it.
Warehouse jobs grow in the Hudson Valley, but will they be filled?
Warehouses are booming across the region, creating thousands of jobs over the past two years. In fact, of all business sectors in the Hudson Valley, projections are that warehousing will continue to see the fastest growth in jobs. ...
Hudson Valley Man Wins $1,000 A Week For Life
A Hudson Valley man gets to enjoy $1,000 a week for the rest of his life. Last week, the New York State Lottery announced a Westchester County man claimed his $1,000 a week prize. Westchester County, New York Man Wins $1,000 A Week CASH4LIFE Prize. Shawn Grey of Mount Vernon,...
hudsonvalleyone.com
10 Don’t-Miss Events in the Hudson Valley, Sept 28 – Oct 4
All the way from Transylvania. Dracula at Widow Jane Mine at 668 NY-213 in Rosendale, on Saturday, October 1 at 3 p.m., and on Sunday, October 2 at 3 p.m. A wonderful way to start the spooky season, Theatre on the Road’s production of Dracula within cold, dark caves. There are two available performances with a $20 general admission. For more about this event, check out: https://www.centuryhouse.org/drac-22.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Restaurant owner convicted of torching business for insurance
GOSHEN – An Orange County Court jury Monday convicted a Newburgh man of arson, conspiracy, reckless endangerment, insurance fraud and tax fraud for torching his Town of Newburgh restaurant. Zef Gjurashaj, 60, faces 25 years to life in prison on the arson conviction when sentenced in December in connection...
nypressnews.com
New York lawmakers ask for hearing on Con Edison prices as energy costs soar
As New York faces down a winter of ballooning heating costs and brutal electric bills, more than 50 state lawmakers on Monday demanded a public hearing on future Con Edison price hikes. The global gas price swell stirred by the Russian invasion of Ukraine is expected to sharply elevate energy...
Fire Destroys Popular Hudson Valley Restaurant, New York Owner Convicted
The owner of a popular Hudson Valley restaurant and his niece were convicted after a fire destroyed the eatery. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
New Wappingers School Requires Parents to Sign Frightening Oath
A school based on natural learning has opened its doors in Wappingers Falls. But before attending class, children's parents must sign a lengthy pledge with some pretty terrifying terms. Wild Roots describes itself as a "nature-based" early education center. The school is located on Route 9D at the former site...
