Accidents

2 still missing after massive sinkholes open up in Guatemala

ABC7
ABC7
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EKJhq_0iBTgli400

Two people are now missing while three others were left injured after falling into one of two sinkholes that formed Saturday in Villa Nueva, Guatemala, just south of the capital in Guatemala City.

Authorities said two of the people who were injured were inside their vehicle and the third was on a motorcycle when they fell in. They were rescued hours later.

Meanwhile, rescue teams have been searching for those who are missing.

Guatemala's national disaster relief agency is investigating the sinkholes and is trying to determine if there are any risks to residents in the zone.

