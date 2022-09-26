Driving through Greece with my mother this summer, I was struck by the singularity of her generation of women’s experience with cars, particularly driving abroad. Decades married to men who didn’t feel the need to put them on the holiday rental insurance fuelled nothing but apprehension for taking the wheel. A sense of it not being her territory, figuratively and literally. But it seems to me that there’s something vital about mastering it. Getting into the driver’s side of a powerful machine, with nobody exhorting you to stay in your lane from the backseat (important to pick a sports car for this alone), venturing into unknown territories. Over two weeks roaming the Peloponnese with my mum, I saw the transformative effect of a woman let loose in the wild. Years of quiet subordination coming undone at the seams; emboldened, empowered. A metamorphosis.

