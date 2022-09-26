Read full article on original website
southmag.com
Best Spot to Celebrate National Seafood Month in Savannah, GA
October is National Seafood Month, and Savannah’s signature River Street restaurant Rhett is the perfect place to celebrate. Situated atop the Savannah River in the Plant Riverside District, Rhett’s surroundings of Savannah’s shipping port have served as a muse and inspiration behind the menu that celebrates the bounty of the Lowcountry while honoring Southern classics.
wtoc.com
Stores open, visitors walking around downtown Savannah as Ian moves into the Atlantic
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many of the stores are still open at Plant Riverside District, but that decision to close seems to be on a case-by-case basis. Some booth renters are starting to prepare as best they can by placing sandbags at the entrance of their booth. An artist said that he wanted to be sure he did what he could to protect his beautiful woodworking inside.
WTGS
Walmart stores in Savannah, Hilton Head Island closing due to Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Several Walmart stores in Savannah and Hilton Head Island will close Thursday afternoon ahead of potential impacts from Tropical Storm Ian. Representatives with Walmart said they're closing stores in the area for the safety of their associates and customers. The following stores will be closed, starting Thursday at 5 p.m. and reopen "once it's safe to do so":
wtoc.com
Multiple Walmart locations closing ahead of Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Nearly a dozen Walmart locations in the WTOC viewing area will close at 5 p.m. Thursday. Store 605: 1955 E Montgomery Cross Rd, Savannah, GA. The company says the closures are temporary, and they’ll reopen all these locations when it is safe to do so.
These City of Savannah services will be closed or suspended due to Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH — Based on expected impacts from Hurricane Ian, all non-emergency essential City of Savannah government offices will be closed, and multiple city services will be suspended starting Thursday. As safety allows, sanitation collection services will run as normal on Thursday but will be suspended completely on Friday. All...
Groundbreaking held for St. Jude Dream Home in West Chatham County
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The St. Jude Dream Home giveaway is returning to Savannah in 2023. St. Jude and this year’s builder, Landmark24 Homes, broke ground on the project today. The home is being built in the Brookline neighborhood in West Chatham County. It is the first home in phase two of that neighborhood. The […]
wtoc.com
Nitro Extreme drifts into Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Starting Thursday you have a chance to see some movie quality car stunts up close and personal in Savannah. Nitro Extreme is making a stop at the Oglethorpe Mall for the next four days. “I don’t think this is like anything they’ve ever seen or experienced...
wtoc.com
Railroad crossing on Ford Avenue reopens in Richmond Hill
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The railroad crossing by City Hall on Ford Avenue in Richmond Hill has reopened. According to the City of Richmond Hill, it will stay open until 4 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3. The railroad crossing will close again until 5 p.m. on Monday so crews can continue to work.
Jason Aldean Forced To Cancel Savannah Concert Due To Hurricane Ian
Jason Aldean joins a growing list of country music singers forced to cancel or postpone shows in the path of Hurricane Ian. The “Rock and Roll Cowboy” tour was set for Savannah, Ga. this weekend. As the devastating storm bears down on the West coast of Florida, they’ll postpone to a better time. But fans won’t have to wait long. Check out his message to fans below.
WATCH: View Savannah area live cams as Hurricane Ian approaches
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hurricane Ian became a powerful category 4 storm Wednesday morning off the Gulf Coast of Florida. The impacts of Ian will reach the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry as a tropical storm by Thursday and could last into Saturday. Sustained tropical storm force winds, heavy rainfall, and the possibility of tornadoes and […]
WJCL
Inaugural Fish and Grits Music Festival to showcase Gullah Geechee culture on Hilton Head Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — How much do you know about the Gullah Geechee culture?. This weekend you can join an exciting and fun experience that celebrates and showcases several aspects of the culture. The inaugural Lowcountry Fish and Grits Music Festival is on Oct. 1. The first event...
Hurricane Ian: What’s closed in the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As Hurricane Ian continues to approach the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, businesses and government offices are sending out closure notices and events are getting postponed or canceled. Here are the places that have said they’re closed down as the storm approaches: Government City of Beaufort offices will be closed from Sept. 29 […]
Ian restrengthens into a hurricane before hitting GA/SC coast
ATLANTA — State officials said there are no planned evacuations along Georgia’s coast as forecasters believe Ian restrengthen into a hurricane, but they are also warning residents who don’t leave that they will be on their own for a while as the storm passes by. Gov. Brian...
Savannah Tribune
Georgia Southern Celebrates ‘40 Under 40’ Class of 2022
The Georgia Southern University Alumni Association “40 Under 40” Class of 2022 was recognized at a ceremony on Sept. 23 at the Eugene M. Bishop Alumni Center in Statesboro. The annual honor recognizes young alumni who have made significant strides in business, leadership, community, educational or philanthropic endeavors.
WTGS
Latest on what Chatham County, Savannah are expecting from Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Ian strengthened into a Category 1 Hurricane just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, but its track has continued to shift further East towards coastal South Carolina. So, what does this mean for Chatham County, Savannah and Coastal Georgia?. The Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) still...
Liberty County residents can get sandbags in Midway
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Residents living in Liberty County can still pick up sandbags in Midway. Liberty County EMA Director, Bob Todd said residents can pick up sandbags at the Liberty County Public Works/Road Maintenance on 1079 Bacontown Road. Todd said the two areas most likely to flood are in Sunbury and on Isle […]
WJCL
Power outages reported in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry due to Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your latest forecast. Update 9:40 a.m.: Georgia Power is reporting roughly 300 outages in and around Savannah. There are roughly 800 outages in Beaufort and Jasper counties, according to Dominion Energy. Update 6:15 a.m.: Currently, Georgia Power reports about 200 outages in Savannah, with...
wtoc.com
Fla. evacuees stopping at Richmond Hill gas station ahead of Ian’s landfall
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Evacuations from parts of Florida are underway. Many families from Florida are looking to avoid any potential impacts from Hurricane Ian. And they’re using gas stations like the one just off I-95 in Richmond Hill to fill up their tanks before continuing on. “I...
Savannah Tribune
Let’s Get Ready…It Is Savannah State University Homecoming 2022!
Savannah State University releases their 2022 homecoming lineup, with a week long of events for students, faculty, alumni, and HBCU fans. This year’s theme is Rolling Loud and events start on Sunday, October 2nd and end on October 9th. Sunday begins the week of festivities with a “Colors of...
connectsavannah.com
PROPERTY MATTERS: Savannah Ghost Pirates could bring some life back to city’s shuttered MLK arena
Elvis left the building in 1977. Everyone else followed suit about 45 years later. After almost five decades of concerts, sporting events and dance performances, the Martin Luther King Jr. Arena’s days as downtown Savannah’s premier entertainment venue came to an unceremonious end in mid-January with a two-day college hockey tournament. The new EnMarket Arena, west of downtown, is where all the big acts go now.
