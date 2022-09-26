ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

southmag.com

Best Spot to Celebrate National Seafood Month in Savannah, GA

October is National Seafood Month, and Savannah’s signature River Street restaurant Rhett is the perfect place to celebrate. Situated atop the Savannah River in the Plant Riverside District, Rhett’s surroundings of Savannah’s shipping port have served as a muse and inspiration behind the menu that celebrates the bounty of the Lowcountry while honoring Southern classics.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Stores open, visitors walking around downtown Savannah as Ian moves into the Atlantic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many of the stores are still open at Plant Riverside District, but that decision to close seems to be on a case-by-case basis. Some booth renters are starting to prepare as best they can by placing sandbags at the entrance of their booth. An artist said that he wanted to be sure he did what he could to protect his beautiful woodworking inside.
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Walmart stores in Savannah, Hilton Head Island closing due to Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Several Walmart stores in Savannah and Hilton Head Island will close Thursday afternoon ahead of potential impacts from Tropical Storm Ian. Representatives with Walmart said they're closing stores in the area for the safety of their associates and customers. The following stores will be closed, starting Thursday at 5 p.m. and reopen "once it's safe to do so":
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Multiple Walmart locations closing ahead of Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Nearly a dozen Walmart locations in the WTOC viewing area will close at 5 p.m. Thursday. Store 605: 1955 E Montgomery Cross Rd, Savannah, GA. The company says the closures are temporary, and they’ll reopen all these locations when it is safe to do so.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Nitro Extreme drifts into Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Starting Thursday you have a chance to see some movie quality car stunts up close and personal in Savannah. Nitro Extreme is making a stop at the Oglethorpe Mall for the next four days. “I don’t think this is like anything they’ve ever seen or experienced...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Railroad crossing on Ford Avenue reopens in Richmond Hill

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The railroad crossing by City Hall on Ford Avenue in Richmond Hill has reopened. According to the City of Richmond Hill, it will stay open until 4 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3. The railroad crossing will close again until 5 p.m. on Monday so crews can continue to work.
RICHMOND HILL, GA
Outsider.com

Jason Aldean Forced To Cancel Savannah Concert Due To Hurricane Ian

Jason Aldean joins a growing list of country music singers forced to cancel or postpone shows in the path of Hurricane Ian. The “Rock and Roll Cowboy” tour was set for Savannah, Ga. this weekend. As the devastating storm bears down on the West coast of Florida, they’ll postpone to a better time. But fans won’t have to wait long. Check out his message to fans below.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

WATCH: View Savannah area live cams as Hurricane Ian approaches

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hurricane Ian became a powerful category 4 storm Wednesday morning off the Gulf Coast of Florida. The impacts of Ian will reach the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry as a tropical storm by Thursday and could last into Saturday. Sustained tropical storm force winds, heavy rainfall, and the possibility of tornadoes and […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Hurricane Ian: What’s closed in the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As Hurricane Ian continues to approach the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, businesses and government offices are sending out closure notices and events are getting postponed or canceled. Here are the places that have said they’re closed down as the storm approaches: Government City of Beaufort offices will be closed from Sept. 29 […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah Tribune

Georgia Southern Celebrates ‘40 Under 40’ Class of 2022

The Georgia Southern University Alumni Association “40 Under 40” Class of 2022 was recognized at a ceremony on Sept. 23 at the Eugene M. Bishop Alumni Center in Statesboro. The annual honor recognizes young alumni who have made significant strides in business, leadership, community, educational or philanthropic endeavors.
STATESBORO, GA
WTGS

Latest on what Chatham County, Savannah are expecting from Hurricane Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Ian strengthened into a Category 1 Hurricane just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, but its track has continued to shift further East towards coastal South Carolina. So, what does this mean for Chatham County, Savannah and Coastal Georgia?. The Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) still...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Liberty County residents can get sandbags in Midway

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Residents living in Liberty County can still pick up sandbags in Midway. Liberty County EMA Director, Bob Todd said residents can pick up sandbags at the Liberty County Public Works/Road Maintenance on 1079 Bacontown Road. Todd said the two areas most likely to flood are in Sunbury and on Isle […]
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Power outages reported in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry due to Hurricane Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your latest forecast. Update 9:40 a.m.: Georgia Power is reporting roughly 300 outages in and around Savannah. There are roughly 800 outages in Beaufort and Jasper counties, according to Dominion Energy. Update 6:15 a.m.: Currently, Georgia Power reports about 200 outages in Savannah, with...
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah Tribune

Let’s Get Ready…It Is Savannah State University Homecoming 2022!

Savannah State University releases their 2022 homecoming lineup, with a week long of events for students, faculty, alumni, and HBCU fans. This year’s theme is Rolling Loud and events start on Sunday, October 2nd and end on October 9th. Sunday begins the week of festivities with a “Colors of...
SAVANNAH, GA
connectsavannah.com

PROPERTY MATTERS: Savannah Ghost Pirates could bring some life back to city’s shuttered MLK arena

Elvis left the building in 1977. Everyone else followed suit about 45 years later. After almost five decades of concerts, sporting events and dance performances, the Martin Luther King Jr. Arena’s days as downtown Savannah’s premier entertainment venue came to an unceremonious end in mid-January with a two-day college hockey tournament. The new EnMarket Arena, west of downtown, is where all the big acts go now.
SAVANNAH, GA

