In celebration of Creole Heritage Month this October, Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort is hosting a series of activities and entertainment welcome to all guests. During Creole, locals reflect on creole culture and the importance of preserving the island’s heritage through music, dance and food. The month is a celebration of the richness and diversity of Saint Lucia’s cultural, ethnic and artistic heritage. The resort will hold a feature activity at 2:30pm on the first three Fridays of October and a full day of celebrations on the 28th October.

FESTIVAL ・ 21 HOURS AGO