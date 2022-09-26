Read full article on original website
Exodus Travels’ 2022 Life of Adventure Contest is Back!
Leading adventure tour operator, and Your Guide to the World, Exodus Travels is celebrating the return of travel by bringing back its popular #LifeofAdventure contest, running from Sept. 27 to Dec. 20, 2022, with a chance to win a different trip every year for life!. As the first travel company...
Autumn Activities in Courmayeur Mont Blanc, Italy
Blanketed by warm hues of orange, red and green, Courmayeur Mont Blanc shows off its seasonal beauty as Autumn draws in and offers a wealth of activities and events for all to enjoy, both indoors and outdoors. The events schedule for October is as follows:. 8th October – Runners from...
Celebrate Creole Heritage Month at Windjammer Landing
In celebration of Creole Heritage Month this October, Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort is hosting a series of activities and entertainment welcome to all guests. During Creole, locals reflect on creole culture and the importance of preserving the island’s heritage through music, dance and food. The month is a celebration of the richness and diversity of Saint Lucia’s cultural, ethnic and artistic heritage. The resort will hold a feature activity at 2:30pm on the first three Fridays of October and a full day of celebrations on the 28th October.
