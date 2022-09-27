Read full article on original website
Rays’ Yandy Diaz still not in the lineup
CLEVELAND — Tonight the Rays kick off their season-ending road trip that they hope will lead to a playoff berth when they take on the AL Central champion Guardians, first pitch at 6:10. For the seventh straight game, the Rays don’t have infielder Yandy Diaz in the lineup, as...
numberfire.com
Harold Castro in Detroit dugout Wednesday
Detroit Tigers infielder Harold Castro is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals. Jeimer Candelario will replace Castro on third base and bat eighth. Candelario is averaging 7.2 FanDuel points per game this season. Per our MLB Heat Map, the Tigers’...
numberfire.com
Tigers rest Eric Haase on Tuesday
Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the Kansas City Royals. Haase will sit on the bench after Tucker Barnhart was named Tuesday's catcher for Joey Wentz. Per Baseball Savant on 214 batted balls this season, Haase has recorded a 7.9% barrel rate and a...
thecomeback.com
Guardians pitcher throws ‘immaculate inning’ against Rays
Immaculate innings are becoming a thing in baseball these days. Cleveland Guardians reliever Enyel De Los Santos posted an immaculate inning — three strikeouts on nine pitches — in the seventh inning Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays. Rays batters Christian Bethancourt, Jose Siri, and Taylor Walls were...
Starling Marte injury: Mets backup plan for Braves series and beyond
New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte is not close to returning to the team for their pivotal series against the Atlanta Braves. The New York Mets have already clinched a postseason berth, but it will be a matter of whether they will win the NL East, or if they will be a Wild Card team. They are set to enter a pivotal three-game series against the Atlanta Braves, who are right behind them in the standings. But will they have one of their top free agent signings available?
Yardbarker
Miguel Andujar bids farewell after excellent start with Pirates
The New York Yankees tried to maximize former prospect, Miguel Andujar, over the years before designating him for assignment several days ago. Andujar ended up landing with the Pittsburgh Pirates — he’s already off to a solid start over three games and 13 plate appearances. Across 27 games...
fishstripes.com
MIA 6, NYM 4; Marlins Throw Wrench in NL East Title Race
Calling all Mets fans: Winning the National League East just got a tad harder. The Mets gave up their lead on the division with a loss to the Miami Marlins on Tuesday, while the Atlanta Braves won their game in Washington. The Braves and Mets are now tied for the division with seven games left in the regular season.
From Sixto Sanchez’s surgery to roster returns, a lengthy Marlins transaction update
The Miami Marlins gave a slew of injury and transaction updates prior to their series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday at American Family Field.
numberfire.com
Jorge Mateo sitting for Orioles Tuesday
The Baltimore Orioles did not list Jorge Mateo in their lineup for Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Mateo will take the afternoon off while Ramon Urias rejoins the lineup at third base and bats sixth against the Red Sox. Gunnar Henderson will move from third base over to shortstop.
numberfire.com
Marlins' Nick Fortes sitting versus Mets Tuesday
The Miami Marlins did not list Nick Fortes in their lineup for Tuesday's game against the New York Mets. Fortes will take the evening off while Jacob Stallings handles catching duties and bats seventh against the Mets. Fortes is projected to make 13 more plate appearances this season, with 2...
msn.com
Three balks in one at-bat? The historical context of Marlins pitcher Richard Bleier’s feat
Richard Bleier was at a loss for words. Never in his entire MLB career — seven seasons, 303 games, 295 1/3 innings — had the left-handed relief pitcher been called for a balk. So clearly he was flabbergasted when he was called for not one, not two, but...
MLB・
FOX Sports
Brewers host the Marlins to start 4-game series
Miami Marlins (64-91, fourth in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (83-72, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Braxton Garrett (3-6, 3.52 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Brewers: Eric Lauer (10-7, 3.96 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 141 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -180, Marlins +160; over/under is 7 1/2...
MLB Odds: Marlins vs. Brewers prediction, odds and pick – 9/29/2022
The Miami Marlins and Milwaukee Brewers will begin their four-game weekend series with a Thursday night matchup in Milwaukee. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Marlins-Brewers prediction and pick, laid out below. Miami endured a painful extra-innings loss...
FOX Sports
Royals bring road slide into matchup with the Tigers
Kansas City Royals (63-91, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (61-92, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jonathan Heasley (4-8, 4.87 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (4-5, 4.37 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -135, Royals +114; over/under is 7...
FOX Sports
Marlins aim to secure 2-game series win against the Mets
Miami Marlins (64-90, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (97-58, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (3-7, 3.57 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); Mets: Taijuan Walker (12-5, 3.53 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 114 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -196, Marlins +163; over/under is 7...
Castro has 2 late singles, Tigers beat Royals 4-3 in 10
DETROIT (AP) — Harold Castro singled in the winning run with two outs in the 10th inning after tying it with a two-run single in the eighth in the Detroit Tigers’ 4-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night. Tucker Barnhart bunted pinch-runner Ryan Kreidler to third and Anthony Misiewicz (3-2) intentionally walked pinch-hitter Eric Haase. Riley Greene struck out, and the Royals decided to walk Javy Báez to pitch to Castro with the bases loaded. He hit a soft grounder up the middle to win it. “We were getting in the shower as soon as they walked Javy,” Spencer Torkelson said. “It was like, ‘All right, we’re getting to Hittin’ Harold.′ We have all the confidence in the world.”
numberfire.com
Jesus Aguilar absent for Orioles Thursday afternoon
Baltimore Orioles infielder Jesus Aguilar is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Nathan Eovaldi and the Boston Red Sox. Ryan Mountcastle will move to first base and the cleanup spot in place of Aguilar. Anthony Santander will work as the Orioles' designated hitter and No. 3 batter. Kyle Stowers will replace Aguilar in the order to play left field and bat eighth.
