What happens when a non-vlogger takes a spin with Nikon’s new social media-focused Z 30 compact camera?. I don’t like social media. I'm sure I’ve made that painfully clear in any one of my many exhaustively long dissertations on the perils of a “content” focused world. But that doesn’t mean that I’m a complete Luddite. I totally understand the attraction and appeal of social media and the many social media adjacent applications that have sprouted up in the past several years, often providing serious competition to traditional media (at least in terms of watch hours if not always tangible profit). So, while I may have spent my life and career in pursuit of a more traditional understanding of filmmaking and photography as opposed to “content creation,” it would be shortsighted to suggest that our new digital landscape is merely a fad. After all, YouTube just turned 17 years old. It’ll be ready to go off to college soon. It’s worth taking seriously. And, for many, a side hustle as an influencer is more than just a hobby. It’s a legitimate career path.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO