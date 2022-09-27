Read full article on original website
Fstoppers
How Good Is Nikon’s New 17-28mm f/2.8 Lens?
Nikon has recently released the NIKKOR Z 17-28mm f/2.8 lens. See how it performs with seascape photography and whether it's worth buying or not. Is it ever possible to have too many lenses? I know most of us photographers will scoff at such a silly suggestion because really, deep down, we all suffer from a chronic case of gear acquisition syndrome (GAS), and we can never have enough of anything when it comes to our precious collections of photography gear. However, there is a line somewhere between wants and needs, and even though that line might be contextual and different for all of us, it does exist.
A Review of the Canon EOS R7 Mirrorless Camera
Canon's 7D line of advanced APS-C DSLRs were some of the most popular cameras of their time, offering professional-level features in a much more affordable body, making them attractive to a wide range of photographers. The EOS R7 is the mirrorless successor to the 7D line, and it inherits that heritage and modernizes it with some impressive new features and upgraded capabilities. This great video review takes a look at the camera and if its performance and image quality can compete in a crowded mirrorless marketplace.
I Started a YouTube Channel to Try Out The Nikon Z 30
What happens when a non-vlogger takes a spin with Nikon’s new social media-focused Z 30 compact camera?. I don’t like social media. I'm sure I’ve made that painfully clear in any one of my many exhaustively long dissertations on the perils of a “content” focused world. But that doesn’t mean that I’m a complete Luddite. I totally understand the attraction and appeal of social media and the many social media adjacent applications that have sprouted up in the past several years, often providing serious competition to traditional media (at least in terms of watch hours if not always tangible profit). So, while I may have spent my life and career in pursuit of a more traditional understanding of filmmaking and photography as opposed to “content creation,” it would be shortsighted to suggest that our new digital landscape is merely a fad. After all, YouTube just turned 17 years old. It’ll be ready to go off to college soon. It’s worth taking seriously. And, for many, a side hustle as an influencer is more than just a hobby. It’s a legitimate career path.
Improvements for iPhone Cameras Will Shape Photography Forever. Here’s Why.
We benefit every time that smartphone in your pocket improves its camera system. Professional or not, we must admit that the quality of the software producing images on our smartphones is brilliant. All this clever tech will hugely impact photography in the future. Here’s why. Huge Leaps. There’s no...
October Challenge - long exposure
October's challenge opens the door to experimentation and creativity. I am hoping that members seize the opportunity to stray outside their comfort zones and experiment with longer exposure shots. For me long exposure images are synonymous with movement, whether that be to capture the flow of a waterfall, the movement...
Zoner Photo Studio X Receives Major Update, Continues Pressure on Adobe
Zoner Photo Studio X is a holistic solution to post-processing and file management for photographers, and yet it flies under the radar. Despite the fact its price is a fraction of Adobe's full suite, major updates to improve it are rolled out regularly, and this latest one adds a number of features.
What Is This $25 Digital Microscope Doing in My Gear Bag?
I am a sucker for gadgets, but I am also a skeptic, so when I took the plunge on an inexpensive handheld digital microscope I found for macro photography, I didn’t have high expectations. I am glad to say my low expectations on the $25 Jiusion digital microscope were...
Skylum Has Created a 'Neo Jr.' for Your Smartphone
Skylum has been one of the leading software companies providing AI-based editors for pro and semi-pro photographers. Luminar Neo has been a big seller, and it has fans and critics, but it has moved the market. Even Adobe and some of the other "big players" are embracing AI. Now, Skylum...
What's the Best Aperture for Headshots and Portraits?
Although depth of field is often discussed in portrait photography, the conversation tends to center around background bokeh. In this article and the accompanying video, however, I would like to address depth of field as it relates to the face itself and attempt to answer the question as to which aperture is best for photographing faces.
Everything You Need to Know About Rolling Shutter
Now that we are firmly in the age of mirrorless cameras, many photographers have discovered the silent magic of the electronic shutter, but that is not without its drawbacks. Filmmakers have known about the dangers of rolling shutter for years, and it is now something photographers need to be aware of as well. This excellent video tutorial will explain what rolling shutter is, why it happens, and how to avoid it.
Everything Your Need to Know About the Select and Mask Workspace in Photoshop
Before you get into any sort of advanced adjustments or edits in Photoshop, you need to select the part of the image you are working on. Depending on the photo, this can be a tricky process, but luckily, Photoshop has a wide range of built-in tools for extracting specific parts of an image or creating layer masks. The Select and Mask workspace is the place to go for a lot of this work, and this excellent video tutorial will show you everything you need to know to use and get the most out of it.
An Easy Way to Get Better Landscape Photos
One of the most challenging parts of landscape photography is that you constantly have to balance ever-evolving conditions, seeking out new compositions, and managing camera settings and equipment. What if you could remove one of those from the equation, though? This excellent video tutorial features an experienced landscape photographer discussing how you can make finding new compositions far easier.
Some Helpful Tips for Better Landscape Photo Compositions
Composition is one of the trickier parts of any photographer genre, as it is a bit more nebulous and tricky to talk about than something quantifiable like camera settings. It can be particularly tough in landscape photography, where we get no control over the placement of elements in the frame. If composition is something you are struggling with at the moment, check out this great video tutorial that offers some helpful tips and advice sure to put you on the right track.
