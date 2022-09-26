Lateral Transfer Firefighters Begin Their RFD Journey

Former Carrboro firefighter Dominic Lloyd is now a firefighter with the City of Raleigh and he couldn’t be happier. He jumped at the chance to apply with the department through the new lateral transfer program.

"I just thought it’s a wonderful idea. We are career firefighters and are always looking for better opportunities within the profession," said Lloyd. "I'm excited to be working for a bigger city."

Dominic Lloyd, lateral transfer firefighter at RFD

Lloyd is one of twenty-eight lateral transfer firefighters who are going through the new employee onboarding process. The department recently launched the lateral transfer program for full-time firefighters with more than two years of experience who serve in other fire departments.

“Staffing has always been a high priority for the Raleigh Fire Department and this new program provides us an additional way to efficiently fill existing and anticipated vacancies,” says Fire Chief Herbert Griffin.

Raleigh native Brad Dunn has spent the past five years with the Winston-Salem Fire Department. He calls the lateral transfer program the opportunity of a lifetime.

“I grew up here and now I’m looking forward to serving the city I call home,” said Dunn.

These new firefighters hail from Aberdeen, Garner, Tarboro, Fayetteville, and as far away as Greenwich, Connecticut.

The lateral transfer program attracted sizable interest. Out of 98 applications, the Raleigh Fire Department identified about 30 individuals for conditional offers. The lateral transfer firefighters need to complete a four-week orientation to verify their EMT, firefighting and hazardous materials skills.

The application period for the department’s next traditional Fire Academy begins Oct. 9.

More Information

Visit our Raleigh Fire webpage for more information about the fire department. Apply at governmentjobs.com/careers/raleighnc. If you have a question, email rfdrecruiter@raleignc.gov.