Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sanbenito.com
Meet the candidates for Mayor of Hollister
With the Nov. 8 election rapidly approaching, this newspaper is committed to helping the voters of Hollister become as informed as possible about the candidates and issues in local races. In the City of Hollister, voters will elect their mayor and two city council members—in Districts 2 and 3. The...
montereycountyweekly.com
Elections in Marina will shake up the City Council, with two new members guaranteed.
Elections this year will be different than last time voters went to the polls. For jurisdictions like the city of Marina that use districts, the 2020 Census means new district lines, drawn with the intent to keep communities of interest together, rather than incumbent councilmembers’ location. The new map...
montereycountyweekly.com
Proposed farmworker housing project in Pajaro is denied by Planning Commission.
A proposed farmworker housing project in the Pajaro community was voted down by the County Planning Commission on Sept. 28 in a decisive 7-1 vote (commissioners Rich Coffelt and Paul Getzelman were absent; commissioner Nathalia Carrillo voted against denying the project). The vote came after a lengthy process that started...
montereycountyweekly.com
Rage has become the default position in Pacific Grove’s public discourse.
In America’s Last Hometown, there is only so much tolerance for ideas that challenge the “hometown” mold. Cannabis dispensary? Six years after California legalized recreational cannabis, Pacific Grove voters will weigh in this November. Dry town? It was not until 1969 that P.G. even allowed alcohol to be sold.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gilroy Dispatch
City begins negotiations on Hecker Pass adventure park
The Gilroy City Council unanimously agreed to enter into an exclusive negotiating agreement with Select Contracts on Sept. 13 to discuss financials and other aspects of a proposed bike and adventure park on the hillside near Gilroy Gardens. The proposal has been in discussions for a number of years. Select...
KSBW.com
New NOAA building owners want to make it a home, Indigenous people are fighting to stop it
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — The new owner of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s former Southwest Fisheries Science Center plans to rezone the lot for residential use. Now advocates hoping to preserve the building are pushing to get the facility on the city's list of historically significant structures.
KSBW.com
Benchland campers moving back to other outdoor camps in county
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — People living at Paradise Park claim that Benchland campers are migrating back to outdoor sites about a mile from their homes and bringing with them more trash that's being dumped along Highway 9. "I don't have problems with them camping out but they're toting the...
Guide to Open Farm Tours 2022: Get to know Santa Cruz County growers
Inspired by the Open Studios Art Tour, which kicks off this weekend, the Open Farm Tours show kids — and adults — where foods like cheese and salsa start at locations around the Pajaro Valley.
RELATED PEOPLE
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Clergy (2022)
2500 Garden Road, Monterey, (831) 655-0100, shoreline.church. In his place at the helm of Shoreline Community Church, Kevin Harney is focused on preaching, leadership of the church in general and also guiding the church’s focus on Organic Outreach. He is well qualified for this as he is the founder of Organic Outreach International, an organization dedicated to this philosophy of living the kind of life that draws people, naturally, to Jesus. No fire. No brimstone. Harney has written 11 books on this topic and others, many in collaboration with his wife Sherry Harney.
Bay Area high school ranked #1 in California for public schools
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Several public and private high schools around the San Francisco Bay Area were highlighted in Niche’s “2023 Best Schools” rankings. Niche’s annual rankings, released on Tuesday, picked College Preparatory School in Oakland as California’s second-best private high school. College Preparatory School has a 100 percent graduation rate, 1,480 average SAT score, […]
mymotherlode.com
Suspect In Monterey County Triple Homicide Arrested In Mariposa County
Mariposa, CA – A triple-murder suspect on the run for nine months has been caught hiding out in Mariposa County. Initially, the suspect was believed to have fled to the Tuolumne County area, and sheriff’s officials aided in his capture. 20-year-old Elizar Ayron Arellano of King City in Monterey County is accused of the murders of Carlos Manuel Lopez, Selena Gonzalez Godoy, and Godoy’s unborn child on December 26, 2021. He, along with three other gang members, gunned down the couple while they got out of their vehicle, according to King City Police. No motive was given for the shooting.
KTVU FOX 2
These are the California cities with the fastest cooling housing markets
OAKLAND, Calif. - Four cities in California topped a national list of housing markets that are cooling the fastest. Oakland, San Jose, Sacramento and San Diego made the top 10 list of housing markets that are chilling out, amid rising interest rates and a slowing stock market, according to Redfin.
IN THIS ARTICLE
montereycountyweekly.com
New businesses and apartments in formerly decrepit buildings are bringing life to Oldtown Salinas.
A watershed moment is happening in Salinas’ downtown. With the remodeling of two iconic buildings underway, a transformation that was already in progress is coming to fruition. The Dick Bruhn building, vacant since a 2016 fire, will be 19 apartments on the second and third floors, with commercial space on the first floor. Just down the block on Main Street, the former craft store Beverly’s is being transformed into a second location for Monterey-based Heirloom Pizza, with a concept that includes a live music venue, set to open in 2023. The former Rabobank building will have 50 studio apartments upstairs, and the first floor will become a new, 5,000-square-foot outpost of Alvarado Street Brewery, which on Sept. 26-27 held a job fair in hopes of hiring up to 40 employees.
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Teacher Arrested for Inappropriate Communications With Student
A San Jose middle school teacher has been arrested on suspicion of having inappropriate sexual communications on social media with a 14-year-old student at a nearby high school, police announced Thursday. Trae Devonte Owens, a 29-year-old man living in Hollister and working at Hoover Middle School in San Jose, allegedly...
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Haircut — Men (2022)
A straight-blade shave at a barbershop is nothing less than a spa treatment for guys, and is a lost art that Phill’s is holding on to. Phill’s offers haircuts for all guys, no matter if it’s their first haircut or someone who has been around since Pacific Grove’s horse and buggy days. It seems like since forever that they’ve given customers affordable trims, shaves and cuts and provided at-home products for daily hair and skincare maintenance between visits. Phill’s is walk-in only and first-come, first-served.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Restaurant— Pacific Grove (2022) | Best Restaurant In Monterey County (2022)
701 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove (831) 655-3311, passionfish.net. The logic is pretty obvious. The best restaurant in the county is bound to be the best in P.G., if it is located in P.G.—and it is. Ted and Cindy Walter’s Passionfish does food from the ocean with aplomb and ethics, leading the way on sustainable seafood and other fresh, local ingredients since opening in 1997. If you like wine with your meal, you’re in for another treat—those in the know constantly remark on the restaurant’s diverse and fairly priced wine list. Good food and good wine that speaks to the place you’re in? It’s no wonder Passionfish is a perennial reader favorite.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Bay Area
Hoping to Buy a Home in the Bay Area? Here's How Much You Need to Earn Annually to Afford a Starter House
Owning property in the Bay Area is a far-off dream for many residents. New data from realtor.com gives a glimpse into just how much cash it takes to land a starter home in the Bay Area's biggest cities. Researchers looked at the average cost of a two-bedroom home in the...
King City school threat made by Salinas student
KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- King City Police said after an investigation into threats made to an unspecified school, they had nothing to do with any school in King City. On Tuesday, King City Police went to Chalone Peaks Middle School for reports of social media threats made against an unnamed school. Police said that after The post King City school threat made by Salinas student appeared first on KION546.
Groundbreaking for New Luxury Hotel in Santa Cruz
The property will incorporate the historic bell tower into a contemporary reinterpretation of the Spanish Colonial Revival style of architecture
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Place To Work (2022)
23625 Highway 68, Monterey, (831) 624-5311, montagehealth.org. Working at the Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula (aka CHOMP) means if you stub your toe, a toe doctor can have you up and running in no time. Jokes aside, doctors, Nurse Practitioners, RNs and hospital management professionals flock to CHOMP for the mission, the work environment, the insurance and benefit plans, professional development tracks and wellness programs. Employee satisfaction also translates directly to patient satisfaction; in the latest U.S. News & World Report, patients gave five out of five stars in their willingness to recommend CHOMP to others. And if there were a Best Acronym category, they’d win that, too.
Comments / 0