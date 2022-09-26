ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Pistons' Jaden Ivey eager to get to work with Cade Cunningham

By Cody Taylor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Jaden Ivey figures to play a large role this season with the Detroit Pistons and is eager to get to work with backcourt mate Cade Cunningham on the floor.

The Pistons took Ivey to help bolster their backcourt as the fifth pick could even start early. While Cunningham flourished as a floor general and rebounder last year, Ivey gives the team a different look as an electric guard that can be dynamic on offense.

The combination of Ivey and Cunningham figures to be a handful for opposing teams. They will present plenty of problems on both ends of the floor and Ivey can’t wait to see what they can do, according to Omari Sankofa of the Detroit Free Press.

The addition of Ivey gives the Pistons yet another young player to build around. In addition to Cunningham, the team saw players like Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart and others take the next step in their development last year after strong performances.

The Pistons went out and acquired Bojan Bogdanovic from the Utah Jazz last week, a move that figures to add shooting at the wing position. The acquisition, plus additional internal improvement, should help the Pistons compete for a play-in spot or more.

The future projects to be bright in Detroit with Ivey and Cunningham a huge part of that plan. Fans only have to wait a little bit longer to see them on the court together, which should be quite entertaining to watch.

Detroit tips off its preseason schedule on Oct. 4.

