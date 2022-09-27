Read full article on original website
A Henderson, Texas Teenager Among 20 Kids That Went Missing in September
Its never easy writing about the subject of kids that have gone missing. A lot of the time, we have no idea of the circumstances around their disappearance. They could have run away, they could have been kidnapped or they could have been taken by the other parent during a visitation. No matter the circumstance, a family is missing their kid and needs your help in finding them. That includes the East Texas city of Henderson where a 17-year-old has been missing since September 21.
People Seem to Love This Local Pharmacy in Tyler, TX–Here’s Why
Recently, people were talking about how much they love being a customer of one particular locally-owned pharmacy in Tyler, Texas. Typically when people discuss businesses they adore, it often is a local restaurant or boutique or something along those lines. However, when a pharmacy gets this much local love, we perk up our ears and take notice. Customer service like this deserves to be talked about and we are here for it.
One of Tyler, Texas’ Most Haunted Properties is the Old Tyler Pipe
The Tyler Pipe that we know wasn't always in Swan. It was once located on East Oakwood Street off of Beckham Ave. It is now one of the most haunted properties in all of Tyler and home to World of Khaos Haunted House. A series of accidents and deaths dating back to the 1930's brought on the haunt in that area.
So, Are You Having Trouble Getting Your Mail in Lindale, Texas?
Recently a woman who lives in Lindale, Texas was discussing her disappointment with the mail service there. Others who live in the area also began to chime in with similar thoughts. The conversation began on a Facebook social media group page that focuses specifically on the goings-on in Lindale, TX....
See You at the Pole 2022 around East Texas
EAST TEXAS (KETK) – Students across East Texas gathered on Wednesday morning at their school’s flag pole for a moment of prayer and song during the See You At The Pole event. Students from kindergarten through 12th grade took the time to reflect on their faith while leaning on each other. KETK visited Overton and […]
theeasttexasweekend.com
Tyler to be featured at the State Fair of Texas
The State Fair of Texas, one of America’s largest, longest, and most historic state fairs, is gearing up to take off from September 30 - October 23!. Visit Tyler will be there to greet visitors from all over Texas and beyond, highlighting the events and attractions that make our East Texas community special, as a part of the State Fair’s “Destination Days”. The Visit Tyler staff will help man the Texas Heritage Travel booth in the historic GoTexan Pavilion, next to the State Fair Wine Garden and close to the Cotton Bowl.
Patriot Mobile opening Tyler Service Center, 40 new jobs
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Patriot Mobile, America’s only Christian conservative wireless provider, is opening a service center in Tyler and hiring immediately. “Because we put God first at Patriot Mobile we have been blessed with the doubling of our business in each of the past three years,” CEO Glenn Story said. “Tyler is just the […]
East Texans feeling the effect of Hurricane Ian miles away
TEXAS, USA — With the remnants of Hurricane Ian moving up to the East coast, firefighters are feeling the effects right here in East Texas. Just yesterday alone, Texas A&M Forest Service responded to 13 wildfires across the state. Today there was a grass fire in Smith County near County Road 1145. Officials say the cause is still unknown, but it did burn half an acre.
KLTV
Carthage man accused in capitol riot allowed to travel to Florida to aid in hurricane relief
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLTV) - A Carthage man arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot has been granted temporary release from incarceration so that he may aid relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ian’s destruction in Florida. U.S. District Judge Thomas Hogan granted Alex Harkrider, 35,...
Is Visiting The Bulldog Bed & Breakfast In Kilgore, Texas Worth It?
It has one of the most charming downtown areas in all of East Texas and it's full of history and discovery. Visiting downtown Kilgore, Texas you can get lost in learning about the oil boom and the history of this small East Texas town thanks to the East Texas Oil Museum. There's more to Kilgore too, you can check out the Texas Museum of Broadcasting & Communication, the Rangerette Showcase and Museum, Kilgore College and so many other charming locations to visit and learn about.
KLTV
Lone Star woman’s house floods with city sewage for 7th time
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas woman is desperately seeking help to clean up and restore her home, after it’s been flooded with raw sewage, she says for the seventh time. Since May the Lone Star area homeowner has had to deal with the foul smelling problem, saying...
KLTV
Woman found beaten unconscious in Tyler dies
Gregg County commissioners approve fee increases at East Texas Regional Airport. “It was very clear that we were on the bottom of costs of landing at Gregg County airport, and that’s good in a way, but it costs a great deal of money to operate that airport. Some things you just can’t keep low forever, some of the fees we raised today,” the judge says.
Canton ISD mourns the loss of a student after ‘accident’
CANTON, Texas (KETK) — Canton ISD suffered a tragic loss of a student according to Wills Point ISD, who made a Facebook post in support of their neighboring school district. Wills Point ISD asks their community to wear green in support of Canton ISD on Friday. “Please keep this family in your prayers, as well […]
UT Tyler honors top 25% of high school students
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – UT Tyler is opening doors for those seeking a higher education with a celebration on Wednesday honoring high school seniors for being the top of their class. Students were given an excellence scholarship of $8,000. There were seniors from more than fifty schools across East Texas that were hand picked for […]
ketk.com
130,000-square-foot manufacturing facility coming to Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Economic Development Corporation (LEDCO) Board of Directors approved an agreement with Merit Fabricators LLC. on Thursday. Merit Fabricators is poised to make a $22 million investment in the Longview Business Park by constructing a. 130,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, which will create 25 new full-time...
cbs19.tv
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Bijou from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Bijou — from the SPCA of East Texas. Bijou is a 3-month-old DSH-mix and is a completely different kitten now than he was when he was surrendered to the rescue. His silky black fur will make you constantly want to give him pets! Bijou has been around other animals and is very active. He will need a family that can keep up with his playfulness.
cbs19.tv
WEEK 6: East Texas high school football scoreboard
TYLER, Texas — It's Week 6 of the 2022 East Texas high school football season and CBS19 is bringing you real-time scores from all across the Piney Woods. Palestine 0 - Chapel Hill 0 (1Q) Center 0 - Rusk 0 (1Q) Jacksonville 0 - Kilgore 0 (1Q) Nacogdoches 0...
cbs19.tv
City of Marshall to host National Night Out 2022
MARSHALL, Texas — The City of Marshall has announced that it will be hosting National Night Out, an event filled with food, activities and community. It's an annual campaign that promotes strong partnerships between the police and community in an effort to make neighborhoods safer and more caring places to live and work.
Congratulations to Lindale, Texas on the Huge Spotlight from Texas Monthly
I've written many times about my hometown of Lindale. I've written about how Lindale isn't the small town it once was. That doesn't mean Lindale has lost that small town vibe. Just head downtown and you'll feel it. Just head to Eagle Stadium on a Friday night and you'll see it. Have a seat inside Dairy Queen or Whataburger and you'll hear it. This month in Texas Monthly, you'll get to read about my hometown small town of Lindale that has lot for both native East Texans and visitors to enjoy.
ketk.com
Jones Elementary School receives 65 pairs of new shoes
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Jones Elementary students in Tyler got a big surprise Tuesday morning when they received new shoes from an East Texas shoe store, Tradehome Shoes. “When my principal picked me up I thought I was in trouble,” said 5th grader Mya Subia. She was not...
