NFL

CeeDee Lamb dropped an easy deep pass for the Cowboys and NFL fans started questioning his future

By Robert Zeglinski
 3 days ago
CeeDee Lamb might one day be one of the NFL’s best wideouts on a pure talent basis. But while the former first-round pick has shown much progress since a 2020 rookie campaign, he can still leave a lot to be desired. A year after a 1,102-yard season in 2021, expectations were high for Lamb.

Those are expectations the young playmaker has yet to meet. With Dez Bryant watching, we saw the latest example of Lamb’s early-year struggles during the Cowboys and Giants’ (+1.5) matchup on Monday night.

Dallas was driving on a promising late second-half possession when they decided to take a shot. Cooper Rush unleashed a perfect deep shot play to Lamb downfield, with the nearest defender around the wideout five yards away.

And he dropped it:

Oof. That’s not a way to help an offense that scored just two touchdowns all year and is missing an injured Dak Prescott.

On the Manningcast, the Manning brothers weren’t necessarily kind to Lamb after his drop:

To be fair to Lamb, part of his early struggles are undoubtedly connected to playing without his star quarterback.

But still. When a play comes your way — especially what looked like a straightforward big chunk play — you’ve got to make it.

NFL fans started questioning Lamb's ceiling as a WR1 after his big drop

Russell Wilson responds to Eli Manning's taunt from MNF

Joe Burrow arrived to the Bengals game in a floral printed suit and NFL fans had mixed opinions

Saquon Barkley made a call to Odell Beckham Jr. immediately after Giants loss to Cowboys

Sixers star Tyrese Maxey opens up on why he works out at 5 in the morning

NFL fans adored the Bengals’ chic white-striped uniforms in live action

