Hollyoaks spoilers: TRUTH TIME! Will Vicky Grant save DeMarcus?

By Tess Lamacraft
 3 days ago

Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) desperately hunts for important evidence in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Vicky, who is in a destructive relationship with Joseph Holmes (Olly Rhodes) realises she may have evidence on her phone that could save DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade).

DeMarcus is currently serving time in a youth offenders institute  for the fatal stabbing of policeman Saul Reeves (Chris Charles) after being framed by conniving Joseph, the real killer!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lMVgt_0iBTNziF00

DeMarcus Westwood, (above right), has lost all hope of being found innocent in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Vicky needs to get her hands on her phone…and fast!

However, she’s in for a major setback when she realises Joseph has it.

Undeterred, Vicky comes up with a new plan to ensnare Joseph in his web of lies so he will reveal the truth about the night Saul was stabbed.

However, her ploy is incredibly risky.

As she puts her plan into action, is she putting herself in grave danger?

And will Joseph rumble her?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QQumz_0iBTNziF00

Joseph Holmes (above) framed DeMarcus for the fatal stabbing in Hollyoaks on Channel 4. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Norma puts Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) to the test when she has a SHOCKING proposition for him.

What does Norma want Warren to do now?

And will he accept when he realises just how much is at stake?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=220GNI_0iBTNziF00

Sid Sumner pictured with girlfriend Lizzie Chen-Williams in Hollyoaks on Channel 4. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Sid Sumner (Billy Price) has some BIG news for his family.

And Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) gets a very harsh warning when he’s confronted by his furious daughter Lizzie (Lily Best) who has discovered he’s meddled in her relationship with Sid!

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4

