RIVER VALLEY SCHOOL BOARD TO DISCUSS AFTER-SCHOOL CARE PROGRAM
The River Valley School Board meets tonight and on the agenda will be discussion and approval of an after-school care program that will be offered by the district. The program will be offered for children in PreK to 5th Grades with a charge of $3 per child per hour for one child or $2 per child per hour if there are more than two children from the same family using the service. The program is scheduled to begin on October 3rd. Payment for the program must be done electronically and in advance. Care will be provided at both Blairsville and Saltsburg elementary schools, with transportation to-and-from provided by the family.
IUP TO RECEIVE LARGEST GRANT IN UNIVERSITY HISTORY
IUP has received the first payment of what is anticipated to be the largest single grant that the university has ever received in its history. According to a news release, the university received $4.98 million from the Department of Defense for the first three years of a new project to enhance Cybersecurity and STEM education program. The project is expected to “establish a dynamic, collaborative consortium of community colleges, with IUP as the lead organization” with the goal of increasing completion rates of certificate programs that strengthen cybersecurity and STEM workforces.
FORMER INDIANA, MARION CENTER BASKETBALL COACH PASSES AWAY
A longtime Indiana County high school basketball coach recently passed away. It was announced today that Joseph Lynn Fry, former head coach for Marion Center boys basketball, passed away on Monday. Known to many as “Coach” and “Chico”, Fry’s basketball career began when he played at Marion Center in the late 1960s, eventually becoming a part of the Stingers’ boys basketball coaching staff in the mid-1970s.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS ON ROUTE 22, DERRY TOWNSHIP TO START TOMORROW
Motorists driving on Route 22 west of the Indiana County Line can expect to see some traffic restrictions starting tomorrow. PennDOT reports that single lane-restrictions are expected to begin Wednesday night on Route 22 in New Alexandria and Salem Township. Those restrictions will run from 8 PM to 6 AM each night, ending Saturday morning. The closure will allow crews to replace compression and strip seals on three bridges that carry Route 22 over Route 66, Beaver Run and Loyalhanna Creek.
