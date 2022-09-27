The River Valley School Board meets tonight and on the agenda will be discussion and approval of an after-school care program that will be offered by the district. The program will be offered for children in PreK to 5th Grades with a charge of $3 per child per hour for one child or $2 per child per hour if there are more than two children from the same family using the service. The program is scheduled to begin on October 3rd. Payment for the program must be done electronically and in advance. Care will be provided at both Blairsville and Saltsburg elementary schools, with transportation to-and-from provided by the family.

BLAIRSVILLE, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO