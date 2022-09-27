ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC

Walmart enters the metaverse with Roblox experiences aimed at younger shoppers

Walmart is entering the metaverse with two experiences, Walmart Land and Walmart's Universe of Play, in gaming platform Roblox. The retailer is experimenting with other ways to reach shoppers, including shoppable recipes, livestreaming events and an augmented reality feature for furniture. Walmart's marketing chief, William White, said the company will...
shefinds

Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These Apps ASAP–They Take Up So Much Storage!

There’s no way around it: some apps are consuming more storage than others on your iPhone. When this happens you are more likely to get a “full storage” alert on your phone sooner, which means the race begins to find ways to free up storage so that you can take more photos or videos or download more content. Instead of waiting until you receive that annoying pop-up, you can limit the number of apps on your phone that take up the most storage. The good news is that Apple experts are already well acquainted with the biggest app offenders when it comes to storage — and these three apps or app types are often most cited.
Daily Mail

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is no longer one of America's top ten: Mogul sees over half his fortune vanish due to Meta's cratering stock price

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is not one of America's ten wealthiest people for the first time since 2015, thanks to his company's plummeting stock price over the last year. The 38-year-old Facebook founder has lost more than half his fortune - amounting to $76.8 billion - since September of last year, which led him to drop from number three to number 11 on the Forbes 400 list of America's wealthiest people.
TODAY.com

Celebrate National Coffee Day with 31 deals and freebies

Is there any better way to start a day than with a steaming hot cup of coffee? Whether you like yours black or light and sweet, chances are it's an important — and energizing — part of your morning routine. We celebrate coffee every day, but on September...
TechCrunch

Google revamps shopping with 3D images, shoppable looks, buying guides, and more personalization

Of significant concern, Amazon has been steadily eating into Google’s core search advertising business over the years and is projected to capture 14.6% of the U.S. digital ad revenue market share by 2023, data from Insider Intelligence indicates. Google’s share meanwhile, is expected to drop to 24.1% by that time, down from the 31.6% share it had in 2019, the report said.
AOL Corp

20 things to sell for extra money during inflation

With the high cost of living these days, who couldn't use some extra cash? When you look around your house or rummage through your closets, you undoubtedly will find things you haven't used in years that could be treasures to others. Why not consider selling them?. Learn: 22 Side Gigs...
pymnts

Square Now Opens iPhone Tap to Pay to All US Sellers

Square’s Early Access Program for Tap to Pay on iPhone is officially over and the payment option is now available to all sellers in the U.S. using an iPhone and Square’s point of sale (POS) app. Early access to Square’s iPhone Tap to Pay option started in June...
