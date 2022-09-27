Read full article on original website
CNBC
Walmart enters the metaverse with Roblox experiences aimed at younger shoppers
Walmart is entering the metaverse with two experiences, Walmart Land and Walmart's Universe of Play, in gaming platform Roblox. The retailer is experimenting with other ways to reach shoppers, including shoppable recipes, livestreaming events and an augmented reality feature for furniture. Walmart's marketing chief, William White, said the company will...
Warning for all Alexa owners as Amazon plan to add controversial feature
ALEXA owners are warned to brace themselves as Amazon plans to incorporate a controversial feature into the smart device. In 2023, Alexa will begin answering users' questions with advertisements for products you can buy on Amazon. This is a big change from the device's current method for questions, which consists...
Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These Apps ASAP–They Take Up So Much Storage!
There’s no way around it: some apps are consuming more storage than others on your iPhone. When this happens you are more likely to get a “full storage” alert on your phone sooner, which means the race begins to find ways to free up storage so that you can take more photos or videos or download more content. Instead of waiting until you receive that annoying pop-up, you can limit the number of apps on your phone that take up the most storage. The good news is that Apple experts are already well acquainted with the biggest app offenders when it comes to storage — and these three apps or app types are often most cited.
Urgent Facebook warning over Marketplace scam that could cost you thousands
FACEBOOK users have been warned to be wary of a Marketplace scam that could end up costing you thousands. Catfish host Nev Schulman is using his expertise in the art of deception to help people stay safe from other kinds of online tricks. He believes Brits are most vulnerable while...
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is no longer one of America's top ten: Mogul sees over half his fortune vanish due to Meta's cratering stock price
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is not one of America's ten wealthiest people for the first time since 2015, thanks to his company's plummeting stock price over the last year. The 38-year-old Facebook founder has lost more than half his fortune - amounting to $76.8 billion - since September of last year, which led him to drop from number three to number 11 on the Forbes 400 list of America's wealthiest people.
SNAP Payments to Increase 12.5% in October. Max Benefit for Family of Four Now $939
Food benefits are increasing to match the higher cost of living. The 2023 SNAP food benefit increase takes effect on Oct. 1, 2022. The maximum SNAP benefit for a family of four will increase by $104 in most of the country. Double up schemes and cash back apps may help...
The 2-week period when Mark Zuckerberg didn't take any meetings shows his follow-through on his vision, Meta exec says
In a new podcast interview, a Meta exec talked about what CEO Mark Zuckerberg is like. She said Facebook's pivot from desktop to mobile was an early example of his leadership and vision. When Facebook pivoted in 2012, Zuckerberg didn't take meetings for two weeks as employees adjusted. A Meta...
CNBC
The Facebook button is disappearing from websites as consumers demand better privacy
Companies like Dell have been removing social logins from their websites. Logging in with Facebook credentials used to be available across the web, but reputational issues and stagnant user growth has dampened the social network's influence. "People started feeling like it's a breach of their personal space," said Rakesh Soni,...
Older Gen Z-ers love big tech companies like Google, Amazon, and Netflix, but Facebook and Instagram barely register, according to a new survey of 18- to 25-year-olds
A new survey finds that big tech companies rank highly in favorability among the eldest cohort of Gen Z, but Meta's companies notably lag behind.
TODAY.com
Celebrate National Coffee Day with 31 deals and freebies
Is there any better way to start a day than with a steaming hot cup of coffee? Whether you like yours black or light and sweet, chances are it's an important — and energizing — part of your morning routine. We celebrate coffee every day, but on September...
TechCrunch
Amazon quietly picked up a cashierless store startup to stock its Amazon Go play in India
TechCrunch has learned that Amazon quietly picked up the founders of a cashierless store startup out of the south of India, hired at least 100 more people to bolster the effort and is still hiring more to build out the team even further. The hires have included support and software...
Warning for ALL Facebook and Gmail users – 25 passwords you MUST change
DO YOU think you've got an uncrackable password? It might not be as safe as you reckon. Common passwords used by lots of people are easy to guess, making them a liability when it comes to staying safe from hackers. If a hacker were to guess your logins, you could...
TechCrunch
Google revamps shopping with 3D images, shoppable looks, buying guides, and more personalization
Of significant concern, Amazon has been steadily eating into Google’s core search advertising business over the years and is projected to capture 14.6% of the U.S. digital ad revenue market share by 2023, data from Insider Intelligence indicates. Google’s share meanwhile, is expected to drop to 24.1% by that time, down from the 31.6% share it had in 2019, the report said.
Billions of Google and Gmail users warned to check their accounts over hacking threat
GOOGLE is warning users to check their accounts or you risk being hacked. If you've got a Google account – including Gmail or Google Drive – then you could be putting yourself in unnecessary danger. Google has issued five tips to users to help them protect themselves. "We...
I picked up $36 worth of items including groceries for just $7 and it doesn’t involve coupons
A SHOPPER has found a way to pick up $36 worth of groceries for only $7 without going through the tedious work of using endless coupons. Of course, couponing can be a great way to save a ton of money. However, doing research and finding coupons could take up quite...
AOL Corp
20 things to sell for extra money during inflation
With the high cost of living these days, who couldn't use some extra cash? When you look around your house or rummage through your closets, you undoubtedly will find things you haven't used in years that could be treasures to others. Why not consider selling them?. Learn: 22 Side Gigs...
DIY Photography
Reel and ad-free Instagram clone kicked out of Apple store a day after launch
Yesterday, we wrote about OG App, an Instagram clone that doesn’t look like a commercial break in the middle of your favorite TV show. But only a day after its release, the app was kicked out of the Apple store. Instagram’s parent company, Meta, claims that it has taken...
CoinTelegraph
‘Grotesquely overpriced’ — Apple’s App Store wants 30% cut on NFT sales
Nonfungible token (NFT) application developers and others have balked at a decision by tech giant Apple to impose a 30% commission on NFTs sold through apps on its marketplace, effectively putting NFT purchases in the same boat as regular in-app purchases. According to a Friday report from The Information, the...
Square Now Opens iPhone Tap to Pay to All US Sellers
Square’s Early Access Program for Tap to Pay on iPhone is officially over and the payment option is now available to all sellers in the U.S. using an iPhone and Square’s point of sale (POS) app. Early access to Square’s iPhone Tap to Pay option started in June...
Target offers holiday savings with Target Deal Days, Holiday Price Matching and more
It’s about time to start getting your holiday shopping list ready! For bargain hunters, that means only one thing — finding the best deals on gifts, holiday decorations, toys and more. And smart shoppers know it’s never too early to start shopping for the holidays, especially when it...
