iheart.com
Tua Tagovailoa's 'Thursday Night Football' Injury Revealed
----- Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said that Tua Tagovailoa was "coherent" and "moving his extremities" before being stretchered off the field during the second quarter of Thursday's (September 29) game against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to Amazon Prime's Kaylee Hartung. ----- Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been...
NFL・
Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31
Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts: Score predictions, scouting report for Week 4 NFL game
The Tennessee Titans (1-2) play their first AFC South Division game Sunday (noon, FOX) when they visit the Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1). Tennessean sports writer Mike Organ breaks down the game and offers his score prediction: Titans’ offense vs. Colts’ defense ...
How Eddie Payton the NFL player became Eddie Payton the hall of fame golf coach
Former Jackson State football player Eddie Payton had the nerves of a jewel thief. For five years, from 1977-82, he made his living as an NFL kickoff returner and punt returner with the help of another former JSU Tiger, Lem Barney One day after a training camp practice with the Detroit Lions, Barney...
