President Wacker, St. Cloud State leaders host Office of Higher Education to discuss current state of higher education

A new program at St. Cloud State University is offering students the opportunity to make new connections and build community on campus. Project Connect is providing St. Cloud State students a chance to benefit from deepening social connections on campus by meeting weekly to discuss a series of thought-provoking questions, complete a mini connection project, and go out for a meal together at a local restaurant or participate in an activity together.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO