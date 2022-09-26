President Wacker, St. Cloud State leaders host Office of Higher Education to discuss current state of higher education

Read full article on original website
St. Cloud State University
Project Connect offers students a new way to connect at St. Cloud State
A new program at St. Cloud State University is offering students the opportunity to make new connections and build community on campus. Project Connect is providing St. Cloud State students a chance to benefit from deepening social connections on campus by meeting weekly to discuss a series of thought-provoking questions, complete a mini connection project, and go out for a meal together at a local restaurant or participate in an activity together.
St. Cloud State University
Students connect with business, organizations during Science, Engineering, and Medical Professions Fair
St. Cloud State University students connected with businesses and organizations Sept. 28 during The Science, Engineering, and Medical Professions Fair held in the Atwood Memorial Center Ballroom. The fair allowed students to meet and network with community organizations while having the opportunity to explore career options, learn more about employers...
