kurv.com
Mansfield Man Sentenced For Role In Capitol Riot
A man from Mansfield is being sentenced to more than four years in prison for his actions during the riot at the U.S. Capitol. Lucas Denney will serve 52 months behind bars for assaulting law enforcement officers with a dangerous weapon during the January Sixth attack. Federal officials say Denney...
klif.com
Dallas Police Release Body Cam in Deadly Gunfight with Suspect
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – The Dallas Police Department released body camera footage of an Officer involved shooting that happened Wednesday morning in an East Dallas neighborhood. According to DPD, Officers responded to an armed encounter call in the 10300 block of Shiloh Road just after 5:30 Wednesday morning. The preliminary...
'A slap in the face' | Family reacts to released bodycam video that shows acquitted ex-cop shooting Jonathan Price
WOLFE CITY, Texas — It's been almost a week since a Hunt County jury acquitted former Wolfe City police officer Shaun Lucas for murder charges in the death of Jonathan Price. Monday night, WFAA showed viewers police bodycam footage of the fatal shooting. And, for the first time, WFAA...
Bodycam video released shows acquitted North Texas ex-cop shooting unarmed Black man, DOJ review requested
WOLFE CITY, Texas — Nearly one week after a jury acquitted him, Hunt County released body camera footage showing former Wolfe City officer Shaun Lucas fatally shooting an unarmed 31-year-old man, Jonathan Price. Lucas was charged with murdering Price in October 2020, and his use-of-force response was deemed "not...
Denton landlord arrested for aggravated assault after threatening tenant
DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Denton man was arrested for aggravated assault on Wednesday after he allegedly threatened his tenant with a gun for using the kitchen of their shared residence.Phillip Young, 68, was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon - Family Violence after an investigation into the Sept. 9 incident.According to police, officers were dispatched at about 12:45 p.m. that day to the 2000 block of Scripture Street after a call came in about a civil disturbance. Young, the property's landlord, reported that his tenant was trying to use the kitchen of their shared residence even though they did...
dallasexpress.com
Civil Jury Determines Man’s Death was Homicide, Not Suicide
A Dallas County civil jury has decided that the then-girlfriend of a Coppell man who died in 2014 was responsible for his death. Two years after Jonathan Crew’s death, his bereaved family turned to Dallas County civil courts in 2016 for vindication. The 27-year-old Baylor University graduate died on...
Tarrant County D.A. recommends Texas Seven member Randy Halprin get a new trial
One of the two surviving members of the cop-killing Texas Seven prison escapees may get a new trial. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals will make the final decision.
32 times — That's how many times a suspect was told to drop his weapon before Dallas police shot him after he fired at them
DALLAS — Thirty-two times. That’s how many times Dallas Police Officer Brandy Walling asked a suspect to drop his gun. “Drop the gun, drop the gun. You are going to get shot,” shouted Walling. You can hear the desperation and fear in her voice. Dallas Police Chief...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
2 Charged in Collin County Home Invasion
Two men are in custody Wednesday, accused of breaking into a Collin County home, tying the hands of the elderly woman who lived there and stealing her belongings, police say. A news release from the City of Murphy said officers were called at 11:10 a.m. to a report of a suspicious vehicle that had parked behind a home in the 200 block of Starlite Drive.
blackchronicle.com
Collin County homeowner found tied up during burglary
MURPHY, Texas — Two individuals have been arrested and are accused of burglarizing a house in Collin County on Wednesday and tying up the aged homeowner, police mentioned. Police in Murphy mentioned officers responded round 11:10 a.m. to the 200 block of Starlite Drive, close to the intersection of South Murphy Road and East Renner Road. A caller had reported a suspicious car driving across the neighborhood after which stopping behind a neighbor’s dwelling.
Road Rage Continues to Plague Dallas
Violent road rage incidents continue at an alarming rate(Jacek Dylag/Unsplash) Since 2015, more than 200 homicides in Dallas have been attributed to road rage. Last Friday, another was added to that tragic list when a 59-year-old man was shot and killed in a road rage incident near Interstate 20 and U.S. 175.
KWTX
More than $300K in property stolen in Bellmead recovered in Dallas
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - The Bellmead Police Department arrested multiple suspects after a moving truck with personal property valued at more than $300,000 was stolen. Police said the moving truck was reported stolen Sept. 26 from the Days Inn at 1500 North I-35 in Bellmead. According to the police, the...
Video: Plano police looking for a peeping Tom
Plano police are asking for the public’s help to find a man they say is a peeping Tom – and they have video and photos too. The incident happened on Premier Drive.
fox4news.com
Brawl between parents, students aboard Weatherford ISD bus under investigation
WEATHERFORD, Texas - Parker County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a chaotic brawl on board a Weatherford ISD school bus carrying several students. Video circulating online shows the fight from Tuesday, Sept. 20. "I just don't get why no arrests have been made yet," said Elizabeth, a parent of one of...
Two men, teen caught stealing catalytic converters in Denton
A police officer was driving past a motel and saw a guy crawling under a Tundra pick-up and then quickly crawling out and jumping into a getaway car.
North Richland Hills police searching for suspects in aggravated assault investigation
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The North Richland Hills Police Department is seeking public assistance to find 36-year-old Brandon Donte Washington, who is wanted in connection with an assault that happened on Sept. 19. Police say there are three associates who are believed to know Washington's whereabouts within the last 72 hours. Two women and a man are traveling in a silver Jetta, pictured below.A 36-year-old woman was severely inured in the shooting incident that occurred on Sept. 19. Police are asking anyone with information to contact NRHPD Criminal Investigations at 817-427-7049 or to Tarrant County CrimeStoppers at 817-469-8477.
DPS identifies man killed in officer-involved shooting on US 287
Authorities said the man who died following an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement officials on US 287 on Friday has been identified.
Texas man charged with manslaughter in fatal accident that killed 2-year-old
A 36-year-old Texas man has been charged with manslaughter in a fatal accident that killed a 2-year-old girl over the weekend, said police on Monday.
Court record: Paxton drove away to avoid being served with subpoena
A process server told a federal court Monday he tried to serve subpoena papers directly to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton at his home in McKinney, Texas Monday morning, but that Paxton refused to take the documents and instead drove off in a truck, court records stated.
Multiple people injured in Fort Worth apartment complex shooting
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Multiple people are injured after a shooting near the eastside of Fort Worth Tuesday afternoon.It happened at an apartment complex at 6020 Stoneybrook Drive, just north of the Eastside Library. Police said there was an altercation at the scene.One man, the victim, is in critical condition and another man is in serious condition. Both are hospitalized. Another person jumped off an apartment balcony, breaking their leg. Police said those who are detained/hospitalized are the main suspects in this incident, and there are no other suspects at large.
