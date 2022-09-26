ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richardson, TX

kurv.com

Mansfield Man Sentenced For Role In Capitol Riot

A man from Mansfield is being sentenced to more than four years in prison for his actions during the riot at the U.S. Capitol. Lucas Denney will serve 52 months behind bars for assaulting law enforcement officers with a dangerous weapon during the January Sixth attack. Federal officials say Denney...
MANSFIELD, TX
klif.com

Dallas Police Release Body Cam in Deadly Gunfight with Suspect

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – The Dallas Police Department released body camera footage of an Officer involved shooting that happened Wednesday morning in an East Dallas neighborhood. According to DPD, Officers responded to an armed encounter call in the 10300 block of Shiloh Road just after 5:30 Wednesday morning. The preliminary...
DALLAS, TX
The Colony, TX
CBS DFW

Denton landlord arrested for aggravated assault after threatening tenant

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Denton man was arrested for aggravated assault on Wednesday after he allegedly threatened his tenant with a gun for using the kitchen of their shared residence.Phillip Young, 68, was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon - Family Violence after an investigation into the Sept. 9 incident.According to police, officers were dispatched at about 12:45 p.m. that day to the 2000 block of Scripture Street after a call came in about a civil disturbance. Young, the property's landlord, reported that his tenant was trying to use the kitchen of their shared residence even though they did...
DENTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Civil Jury Determines Man’s Death was Homicide, Not Suicide

A Dallas County civil jury has decided that the then-girlfriend of a Coppell man who died in 2014 was responsible for his death. Two years after Jonathan Crew’s death, his bereaved family turned to Dallas County civil courts in 2016 for vindication. The 27-year-old Baylor University graduate died on...
COPPELL, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

2 Charged in Collin County Home Invasion

Two men are in custody Wednesday, accused of breaking into a Collin County home, tying the hands of the elderly woman who lived there and stealing her belongings, police say. A news release from the City of Murphy said officers were called at 11:10 a.m. to a report of a suspicious vehicle that had parked behind a home in the 200 block of Starlite Drive.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
blackchronicle.com

Collin County homeowner found tied up during burglary

MURPHY, Texas — Two individuals have been arrested and are accused of burglarizing a house in Collin County on Wednesday and tying up the aged homeowner, police mentioned. Police in Murphy mentioned officers responded round 11:10 a.m. to the 200 block of Starlite Drive, close to the intersection of South Murphy Road and East Renner Road. A caller had reported a suspicious car driving across the neighborhood after which stopping behind a neighbor’s dwelling.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
Nick Reynolds

Road Rage Continues to Plague Dallas

Violent road rage incidents continue at an alarming rate(Jacek Dylag/Unsplash) Since 2015, more than 200 homicides in Dallas have been attributed to road rage. Last Friday, another was added to that tragic list when a 59-year-old man was shot and killed in a road rage incident near Interstate 20 and U.S. 175.
DALLAS, TX
KWTX

More than $300K in property stolen in Bellmead recovered in Dallas

BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - The Bellmead Police Department arrested multiple suspects after a moving truck with personal property valued at more than $300,000 was stolen. Police said the moving truck was reported stolen Sept. 26 from the Days Inn at 1500 North I-35 in Bellmead. According to the police, the...
BELLMEAD, TX
CBS DFW

North Richland Hills police searching for suspects in aggravated assault investigation

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The North Richland Hills Police Department is seeking public assistance to find 36-year-old Brandon Donte Washington, who is wanted in connection with an assault that happened on Sept. 19. Police say there are three associates who are believed to know Washington's whereabouts within the last 72 hours. Two women and a man are traveling in a silver Jetta, pictured below.A 36-year-old woman was severely inured in the shooting incident that occurred on Sept. 19. Police are asking anyone with information to contact NRHPD Criminal Investigations at 817-427-7049 or to Tarrant County CrimeStoppers at 817-469-8477.
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
CBS DFW

Multiple people injured in Fort Worth apartment complex shooting

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Multiple people are injured after a shooting near the eastside of Fort Worth Tuesday afternoon.It happened at an apartment complex at 6020 Stoneybrook Drive, just north of the Eastside Library. Police said there was an altercation at the scene.One man, the victim, is in critical condition and another man is in serious condition. Both are hospitalized. Another person jumped off an apartment balcony, breaking their leg. Police said those who are detained/hospitalized are the main suspects in this incident, and there are no other suspects at large.
FORT WORTH, TX

